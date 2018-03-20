Understanding The Facebook And Cambridge Analytica Story

In this article we are going to discuss how Cambridge Analytica obtained the information from Facebook and how the same methodology would not be successful today.

This weekend several stories came out discussing Cambridge Analytica, Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, and data "leaked" on 50 million Facebook (FB) users. In this story we are going to explain how Cambridge Analytica was able to acquire the data on Facebook users and why the same technique would no longer be possible today. We are not going to dive into the politics of this story and instead concentrate on the technical aspects.

How Cambridge Analytica Acquired the Data

Have you ever taken a quiz on Facebook that purported to predict which ousted Arab spring ruler you are, which city you should live in, or which Hogwarts house you belong to, or something equally inane? After completing the quiz, have you shared it in your timeline and encouraged your friends to take a similar quiz? Congratulations, you have been leaking your data to Cambridge Analytica, possibly Donald Trump's campaign, possibly campaigns of numerous other politicians, and of course, we can't forget Russia!

Now, of course, we don't know for a fact who used that data, so the last sentence is just a guess, with the notable exception of Cambridge Analytica, but the point is that every time you take those inane quizzes you are leaking information into the shady world of data-mongers, or at least you used to back in 2015.

So just how does taking a quiz about Harry Potter tell anybody anything about your political affiliations, movie preferences, or your favorite shade of detergent? One quiz doesn't provide such detailed information, but if you are one of those people who takes these quizzes constantly over time a company can build up a particularly good idea about you, your ideologies, and preferences.

You see, each one of those quizzes is actually a Facebook app. A Facebook app is basically a program that you log into using your Facebook credentials via an API provided by Facebook. When you login with your Facebook credentials, Facebook provides to the quiz app a unique numerical identifier linked to your account. Back in 2015, this unique numerical identifier would be the same for every single app you chose to opt into (Hint: when you take a quiz you opt into an app).

So as a result, in 2015, a quiz app developer would be able to use your unique numerical identifier to cross link your answers between a multitude of different quizzes. Combine that with viral games like Candy Crush that encourage you to promote the app to your friends on Facebook and all of a sudden you are leaking a tremendous amount of information about yourself, your preferences, and your close friends on Facebook to third parties largely outside the control of Facebook

In fact this technique was so popular and widespread in the early 2010's that there was an entire chapter on it in the O'Reilly's Mining the Social Web textbook.

In fact this technique was so popular and widespread in the early 2010's that there was an entire chapter on it in the O'Reilly's Mining the Social Web textbook.

So, back in 2015, if you were an aspiring data-monger, all you would have to do is create a bunch of enticing quizzes, the more preposterous the better, add a few cute or eye catching images to be added to the users timeline when they take the quiz, and get the ball rolling by paying a few people to take your quiz. Once the quiz is taken, it is added to the users timeline, their friends see it, and inspired by the catchy title, need for external validation, and the mental image of the similarly cute picture adorning their profile as well, proceed to do something for free that undergraduate college students used to be paid good money for.

What Cambridge Analytica did in 2015 is Impossible to Replicate Today

So what changed in 2015 and why is this process so much more difficult nowadays? To keep a closer track of its data in April of 2015 Facebook introduced something called "app-scoped" numerical identifiers. Whereas before an app developer would get your particular unique identifier every time you opted into a new app, now they get a unique identifier that is still linked to your profile, but this unique identifier is different from app to app.

So your unique identifier on the "Cats You Should Own in 2018 Quiz" might be 18901234 while your unique identifier for "How I Would Look 22 Years From Now" might be 54321987. Back in 2015, both quiz apps would get the same identifier but today they get two separate identifiers even though those identifiers are still linked to one unique Facebook account.

While it is still possible to do cross app tracking it has become significantly more difficult to do so. Now it requires cookies, IP tracking, and various other methods to cross link results from various apps into a single data model. These more complicated methods are an intricate part of the internet itself rather than a flaw in Facebook's API.

Investor Takeaway and Options Play

Above we roughly described the process used by Cambridge Analytica and allegedly Steve Bannon and the Trump campaign to collect information on 50 million Facebook users and allegedly use it to their political advantage. We do not wish to dive into the emotionally-charged political implications of this story and instead chose to concentrate on the technological aspect of it.

Based on our understanding Facebook has already largely addressed these data collection problems with their April 2015 update as well as their ongoing efforts to protect Facebook user privacy. Now let's be honest here this is done more out of Facebook's own selfish interest in maintaining its monopoly power over their users data rather than any kind of altruistic desire on their part. However, the fact stands that the methodology used by Cambridge Analytica is no longer applicable and over all this story should have little effect on Facebook's reputation and bottom line.

While we at Zynath do not have a positive long term outlook on Facebook due to some problems with their long term business model we do believe that in the short term this could be a good "buy the dip" opportunity. On our own account we executed a vertical spread option play, buying the April 6th, 2018 Calls with a strike price of $172.50 for $5.20 a share and selling the April 6th, 2018 Calls with a strike price of $175.00 for $3.80 a share, for a total net of $1.4 per share, with a break even of $173.90 and maximum upside of roughly 79%.

We believe in the coming weeks Facebook should trade up close to their 100 Day Moving Average of just over $180 per share which should net us a nice little profit on our options play. However, options are far more volatile than investing in stocks so please invest with caution. If you choose to follow our options strategy your chances of total capital lost are much higher than they are with stock investments.

