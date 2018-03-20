Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 27: When Bombshells Go Off, You Adapt Or Die

This week there are 21 low/medium risk dividend stocks trading near 52 week lows to consider. That includes no less than 7 dividend aristocrats.

Because of the sector caps I'll have to refocus my portfolio on total returns instead of primarily maximum safe yield. I'm thus changing my weighting formula to focus on total returns.

This means for the time being I'm unable to buy any more MLPs or REITs. Instead I'll be buying undervalued dividend stocks in other sectors.

While the ruling is unlikely to negatively impact my MLPs, I'm instituting new risk rules, including a 20% sector cap.

This week's FERC ruling on MLPs was a black swan event that showed me the importance of sector diversification.

(Source: imgflip)

First, let me be very clear that this is my personal portfolio tailored to my specific financial situation, risk profile, time horizon, and personality traits. I am not recommending anyone mirror this portfolio, which is merely designed to show my unique, rule-based, methodical approach to value-focused, long-term, dividend growth investing.

My situation is unique, as though only 31, I'm already retired (medical retirement from the Army), thus making this portfolio an income-focused retirement portfolio (though in a taxable account). I'm also working full-time (self-employed), and thus have an external source of income to continually add to this portfolio. I do not plan to actually tap the portfolio's income stream for 20-25 years, when I plan to move my family (and help support my parents) to the promised land of my people (retired dividend investors): Sarasota, Florida.

What this portfolio can be used for is investing ideas; however, this portfolio includes high-, low-, as well as medium-risk stocks, so it's up to each individual to do their own individual research and decide which, if any, of my holdings are right for you.

For a detailed explanation of my methodology, please read my introductory article to the EDDGE 3.0 portfolio. However, keep in mind that the portfolio is not static, and both it and the underlying investment strategy will evolve and adapt over time. This is because a changing world, new knowledge, and more experience will cause me to fine-tune it over coming years and decades to maximize my income and total returns.

Also, to make it easier to digest, I've decided to try separating my weekly investment lesson/commentary from the actual portfolio update. This week's commentary explains why America's economy might be poised to grow for decades without a recession. This is why I believe this bull market might become the greatest of all time.

What Happened This Week

I'm a contrarian value investor who is not afraid to buy what the market hates most at the moment. Back in late 2014 I started a new dividend portfolio, which was heavy with blue chip MLPs such as:

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Spectra Energy Partners (SEP)

I was working for The Motley Fool at the time, as an energy writer focused on midstream MLPS. So I was well versed in the business model and understood the quality nature of these stocks.

During the worst oil crash in over 50 years crude fell 76% and I spent about 18 months happily adding at steadily lower prices. Eventually the portfolio went on to generate 27.55% annualized total returns compared to 9.4% for the S&P 500 over that time period (since Dec 2014). Unfortunately in my divorce my ex-wife got this portfolio, and continues to benefit from it to this day. Or I can only hope since she may have sold it by now.

This is why I was so confident in my current portfolio approach, of buying quality high-yield stocks at 52 week lows. My friend Sean, (the Munger to my Buffett because I run ideas by him and he keeps me focused on risk management), warned me that I was going to be very concentrated in just a few sectors. He recommended I consider placing sector caps on the portfolio. That means limiting how much of my portfolio is in any given sector or industry.

With my confidence high from my previous experience during a sector crash, I waived off his concerns. After all I have been investing since the age of 9, and have been through the tech bubble crash, The Financial Crisis, and the great oil crash of 2015. If anyone could stomach gut wrenching volatility with a smile and keep buying with both hands, it's me.

However on March 14th, 2018, the Federal Regulatory Energy Commission or FERC, dropped a bombshell on my beloved midstream MLP industry. It was a black swan, (out of the blue, potential game changer), event that caused some MLPs to plunge as much as 19%.

FERC was reversing a previous 2005 rule that allowed MLPs (AMLP) to deduct an income tax allowance from their cost of service contracts. Basically this means that, at least some MLPs would be forced to lower their pipeline rates, and thus take a permanent hit to their distributable cash flow or DCF. This is the MLP equivalent of free cash flow and what funds their distributions.

Now there are some important things to realize about this rule change. First it goes into effect in 2020. Next the rule change only applies to interstate pipelines. That means that many MLP assets, such as oil storage terminals and intrastate networks would be unaffected. Finally this change only applies to cost of service contracts. Many MLPs have negotiated market rate contracts which would also be unaffected.

Still this rule change represented a black swan event that forced me to consider the potential disastrous implications for credit ratings and payout safety across the industry.

As a result I temporarily downgraded my MLPS. Thus I was forced to sell the ones whose balance sheets or distributions might not be strong enough to survive a potential hit to DCF or a credit downgrade. Fortunately that was just three MLPs, Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP), Tallgrass Energy GP (TEGP), and Energy Transfer Partners (ETP). ETP in particular was a major concern as it was a high risk turnaround play whose large potential exposure meant that a payout cut was a very real concern.

In the next two days numerous MLPs reported in the likely ramifications of this rule change.

EEP reported that DCF would take a $80 million hit. But that was the only one I saw that was affected.

EPD - No material impact

KMI - No material impact

ENB - No material impact

SEP - No material impact

MMP - No material impact

Even ETP reported no material impact, which indicates that the ruling is more like a firecracker instead of a nuclear bomb that will shatter the industry.

I'm still waiting on four MLPs to report in, CNXM, MPLX, Antero Midstream, and EQT Midstream. However based on their assets and business mixes, I'm anticipating NMI from all of them.

However what this experience has taught me is that black swans do happen, and by definition you don't see them coming. In other words there are risks you can plan for, but you also need to prepare for crazy stuff to just jump out and slap your portfolio in the face.

And while I actually made money this week, this experience has shown me that I need to once again adjust my risk management strategy. Specifically I'm instituting 20% sector caps, meaning a limit of 20% of my portfolio in any one sector.

Like my previous risk caps changes, I'm grandfathering in what I already own. So the ultimate effect will be a temporary moratorium on MLPs and REITS, which currently make up about 26% and 43% of my portfolio respectively.

Now don't get me wrong, REITs are still incredibly undervalued, and for new money represents some of the best bargains you can find today. However since my focus is on designing a bunker portfolio investment strategy that outperforms over decades, I will have to buy other sectors for now.

The new sector caps also mean that my current target of 5% yield and 7% dividend growth is likely now unattainable. Rather 4% and 7% to 8% growth is more realistic. That means that my long-term unlevered total return target of 12% is still potentially within reach. However to hit it I'll need to change my focus from high-yield, to one that is weighted towards total returns (yield + long-term dividend growth).

Thus from now on I'll be weighting stocks (target allocations) by long-term total return potential. The new formula is:

(Yield + expected 10 year dividend growth rate) X $500 = target allocation

Of course the same value principles that I've always lived by, the right company at the right price, still apply. That means that I'll only buy a stock at fair value or less, no matter how great it is. However the revised strategy also has an important effect on my correction/margin plans.

Tentative Plan Going Forward

My plan was always to pay cash for dividend stocks, and only use a modest amount of margin if the market was falling sharply, and the net dividend yield, (yield minus margin rate), was at least 1%.

Interactive Brokers (IBKR) has the lowest margin rates in America, 1.5% + the Fed Funds rate. For those borrowing larger amounts the rate is even less, as little as .25% + FFR.

However by the time we are likely to get another correction, (about 18 months from now, historically speaking), IBKR's margin rate is likely to climb to 4% to 4.5%. That means that my margin rules would only allow me to buy stocks yielding 5% to 5.5% during the next potential correction.

Without sector caps that's not an issue, since plenty of utilities, MLPs, and REITs have yields this high. But with the new risk caps in place, I'll likely be locked out of all three sectors by mid 2019.

That essentially means that I'll have to wait for the next recession and the bear market that comes with it, before using margin again. However since I'm now more focused on black swan events, I'd like to take a more conservative approach to deleveraging.

The previous plan was to allow my net dividends to roll off my margin over time. That would take about 2.5 years. Now I'm planning to put 25% of my weekly savings towards retiring margin debt. This will allow me to get fully de-leveraged by the end of Q1 2019. Net dividends will also go towards that purpose, just as before.

But what about the diversification plan? Well I'm be using the following amendment to my previous buying strategy.

split net cash, (75% of weekly savings not paying down margin), into two buckets.

the first adds to most beaten down allowable stock I already own, assuming its down at least 10%. All risk caps apply (dividend risk limits, sector caps)

Second bucket buys a new stock, in a non full sector. Ultra values get preference, as do dividend aristocrats or kings

Plan For The Coming Week

So under the revised portfolio strategy this week's buys are going to be Dominion Energy (D) and Exxon Mobil (XOM).

Dominion Energy is now down 12.3% since I bought it. Since utilities are still below 20% of my portfolio, it's within my new risk rules to add. The long-term total return potential is about 11.5%, (6.5% YOC in 2020 + 5% long-term dividend growth). I round that to 12% and multiply by $500 for a total allocation goal of $6,000. That's about 4.8% of my current portfolio. As Dominion is a low risk regulated utility, it has a 5% max position cap.

Of course since I have only purchased $2,500 worth of Dominion so far under my old yield weighting rules, I'm many weeks away from getting anywhere near that level. However as long as Dominion continues languishing I'm free to potentially keep buying it until I hit that target allocation.

Exxon is this week's new ultra value, and happens to also be a dividend aristocrat. One of seven on this week's UV list (bottom of article). It seems the market gods are being kind with their diversification lesson. Not only did I not suffer much from the FERC ruling, but they are now showering me with potential dividend aristocrat bargains to buy.

Why Exxon in particular? Because it's at the highest yield in 22 years, and management's recently announced growth plans mean that it has about 11.1% long-term total return potential. So its target allocation is $5,500 or about 4.4% of my current portfolio.

Note that I only have $2,650 coming in this week, so $2,000 of that is investable. Half goes to Dominion and the other half to Exxon. This means that both stocks remain partial positions.

Finally note that while Exxon is an oil stock, the business model is very different than MLPs, which is why I'm classifying them as different sectors.

Buys/Sells This Week

Sold $7,500 of ETP/TEP/TEGP for $650 loss

Bought $2,500 in NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) - partial position (target allocation $6,000)- note this stock is about 35% undervalued right now and has about 17.5% long-term total return potential

Bought $600 Altria (MO) -partial position (target allocation $5,500)

Bought $600 Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) - partial position (target allocation $5,500)

Bought $600 Scotiabank (BNS) - partial position (target allocation $5,500)

I've been researching Canadian banks for Simply Safe Dividends in recent weeks and have reevaluated their fair values. Both RY and BNS were at fair value so I added to them. Altria represents my first consumer staples stock, but in coming weeks I could potentially add four more. That's assuming that Coca-Cola (KO), Pepsi (PEP), Procter & Gamble (PG), and Clorox (CL) remain at current prices or fall further.

The target allocation for Altria is $5,500 and allocations for the other consumer staples stocks are between $5,000 and $5,500 each. It will take me a long time to fill out any of them, and only if their valuations remain at fair value or better.

Q1 Dividend Increases

EPD +0.6% increase = + $1 per year

OHI +1.5% increase = + $6 per year

O +3.1% increase = + $4 per year

EQGP +7.0% increase = + $6 per year

EQM + 4.6% increase = +$9 per year

CNXM +3.6% increase = + $11 per year

MPLX + 3.4% increase = + $9 per year

D + 10% increase = + $8 per year

SPG + 5.4% increase = + $8 per year

BPY + 6.8% increase = + $13 per year

BIP + 8.1% increase = + $11 per year

MPW + 4.2% increase = + $15 per year

QTS + 5.1% increase = + $7 per year

CM + 2.9% increase = + $3 per year

Total dividend increases: $111 more per year

Portfolio's trailing 12-month organic dividend growth: +7.4%

Dip Recommendation List

This list represents quality blue-chip dividend stocks that are worth owning, but whose yields are just a tad under my target yield. However, a combination of company-specific dips plus a dividend increase could cause them to reach my target yield, which would mean that I would snatch them up (get in while the getting is good). Bolded stocks are currently at or above their target yields.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) - Medium risk (unproven in recession), target 6% yield, current yield 6.0% Altria (NYSE:MO) - Low risk, target yield 4.0%, current yield 4.4%, ultra value (near 52 week low) Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) - Low risk, 4% target yield, current yield 4.1% NextEra Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:NEP) - Low risk, target yield 3.0%, current yield 3.8% Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) - Low risk, 3.5% target yield, current yield 3.8% Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) - Low risk, target yield 3.5%, current yield 3.6% Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) - Low risk, 4% target yield, current yield 3.8% Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) - Low risk, target yield 4.0%, current yield 3.9% Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) - Low risk, target yield 4.0%, current yield 3.7%. NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) - Low risk, target yield 3.0%, current yield 2.8%. AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) - Low risk (fast-growing Dividend Aristocrat), target 3.5% yield, current yield 3.4% Bank Of Montreal (BMO) - low risk, target yield 4%, current yield 3.9% Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) - Low risk, 2.5% target yield, current yield 2.3%

Note that I've re-evaluated Royal Bank of Canada and lowered my target yield to 3.5%. That means the stock is currently a good buy. I also added Bank of Montreal, the fifth Canadian megabank that I plan to eventually own. Texas Instruments has also been re-evaluated and is a good buy at 2.5% yield or above.

Correction Recommendation List

The correction list is the top five quality dividend stocks I want to own that would likely require a broader correction before I can buy them. Bolded stocks are currently at or above their target yields.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) - Low risk, target yield 7%, current yield 7.8% Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) - medium risk, target yield 7%, current yield 7.7%, ultra value NRG Yield (NYSE:NYLD) - Medium risk, target 5% yield, current yield 7.0% W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) - Low risk, target 6% yield, current yield 6.5% National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) - Medium risk (unproven in recession), target yield 4.0%, current yield 4.4%

Because corrections usually only last two to three months, I have decided that I will only maintain a list of five correction buy list stocks. Everything that doesn't make the correction list is thus shifted to the bear market/crash list.

Bear Market/Crash Recommendation List

These are stocks whose yields are all 20+% away from my target yields.

Bear markets (20-39.9% declines from all-time highs) and crashes (40+% decline from all-time high) usually only occur during recessions and last from one to three years. Thus, they offer longer and stronger chances to load up on Grade A blue chips and Dividend Aristocrats/Kings that are currently at frothy valuations.

My goal during a bull market is to buy stocks yielding only 4% or higher. This might sound counterintuitive, but it's actually not. That's because there is always something of quality on sale in some beaten-down industry, such as retail REITs or pipeline MLPs. Only during a market crash will I allow myself to go as low as (but no lower than) a 3% yield. That will allow me to pick up some truly high-quality and legendary dividend growth stocks - those in other sectors that are now closed to me due to high market valuations and low yields.

My current crash list is:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) - Low risk (Dividend Aristocrat), 4% target yield, current yield 4.1%, ultra-value (near 52-week low) Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) - Low risk, target yield 4%, current yield 4.0% Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) - Low risk (Dividend King), 3% target yield, current yield 3.2% Brookfield Asset Management (BAM): - low risk, target yield 1.5%, current yield 1.5% National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) - Low risk, target yield 5.0%, current yield 4.9% Chevron (NYSE:CVX) - Low risk (Dividend Aristocrat), 4% target yield, current yield 3.9% Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) - Low risk, 4% target yield, current yield 3.6% Boeing (NYSE:BA) - Low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) - Low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 2.5% 3M (NYSE:MMM) - Low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 2.3% Home Depot (NYSE:HD) - Low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 2.3% Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) - Low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 1.8% Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) - Low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 1.4% Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) - Low risk, 4% target yield, current yield 2.8% Target (NYSE:TGT) - Low risk, target 5% yield, current yield 3.5% Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) - Low risk (Dividend Aristocrat), 4% target yield, current yield 3.1%. Visa (NYSE:V) - Low risk, 1.0% target yield, current yield 0.7% Mastercard (NYSE:MA) - Low risk, 1% target yield, current yield 0.6% TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX): - Low risk, 2% target yield, current yield 1.5% Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST): - Low risk, 1.5% target yield, current yield 1.2% Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX): - Low risk, 2.5% target yield, current yield 2.0% Lowe's (NYSE:LOW): - Low risk, (Dividend King), 2.5% target yield, current yield 1.9% Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA): - Low risk, 1% target yield, current yield 0.3%

This list is now almost full (I'm capping it at 25 names).

The Portfolio Today

(Source: Morningstar)

Dividend Risk Ratings

Low risk: High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 5% (core holding, SWAN candidate)

Medium risk: Dividend safe and potentially growing for next two to three years, max portfolio size 3%

High risk: Dividend safe and predictable for one year, max portfolio size 1.0%

Safety Outlooks

Negative outlook: Fundamentals of industry and/or company are deteriorating, rising risk of safety downgrade. If it's a turnaround story, the turnaround unlikely to succeed

Stable outlook: Fundamentals are stable, or if in turnaround the management plan seems likely to work, the risk of a safety downgrade is low

Positive outlook: Fundamentals are strong and rising

High-Risk Stocks

Uniti Group (UNIT) - Negative outlook (turnaround not likely to succeed)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) - Positive outlook

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) - Due to ongoing downturn in the SNF industry, stable outlook (confidence in turnaround plan)

Medium-Risk Stocks

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI): Will be upgraded when payout ratio declines under 85% - positive outlook

QTS Realty (QTS): Stable outlook

MPLX (MPLX) - Stable outlook, waiting for management to notify on FERC ruling

EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) - Stable outlook, waiting for management to notify on FERC ruling

EQT GP Holdings (EQGP) - Stable outlook, waiting for management to notify on FERC ruling

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) - Stable outlook, waiting for management to notify on FERC ruling

Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) - Stable outlook, waiting for management to notify on FERC ruling

CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) - Stable outlook, waiting for management to notify on FERC ruling

Medical Properties Trust (MPW): Due to long-term uncertainty surrounding medical REITs - positive outlook.

EPR Properties (EPR): Due to exposure to cinemas (declining over time) - positive outlook

Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT): Due to volatility of hotel cash flow - stable outlook

Low-Risk Stocks

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) - Stable outlook

AT&T (NYSE:T) - Stable outlook

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) - Negative outlook

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) - Stable outlook

TransAlta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF) - Stable outlook

Simon Property Group (SPG) - Stable outlook

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) - Stable outlook

Realty Income (O) - Stable outlook

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) - Positive outlook

Dominion Energy (D) - Stable outlook

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) - Stable outlook

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - Stable outlook

Telus (NYSE:TU) - Stable outlook

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) - Stable outlook

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) - Stable outlook

Spectra Energy Partners (NYSE:SEP) - Stable outlook

W.P. Carey (WPC) - Stable outlook

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) - positive outlook

Altria (MO) - stable outlook

Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) - stable outlook

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - stable outlook

Back to deleveraging mode as I wait for the likely long off recession and bear market. My focus is on more diversification to crash-proof my portfolio against the next recession.

My portfolio began with five stocks, all medium- to high-risk, in two sectors. Right now, I'm up to 39 stocks, mostly low- to medium-risk, in seven sectors. By next week, I'll be up to 40 holdings in seven sectors. The goal by year end is 50 to 75 stocks, in eight to nine sectors.

The Morningstar holdings graphic is capable of showing my top 50 positions. However my long-term goal is 200 stocks, which I estimate will take about 10 years to accomplish (barring a bear market).

Top 10 Dividend Sources

Pattern Energy Group: 6.1% Uniti Group: 5.9% EPR Properties: 4.7% Omega Healthcare Investors: 4.6% New Residential Investment Corp: 4.4% Enterprise Product Partners: 4.4% Medical Properties Trust: 4.4% Brookfield Real Estate Services: 3.8% CNX Midstream Partners: 3.8% Spectra Energy Partners: 3.6% Everything Else: 54.3%

The ultimate goal is to diversify enough to ensure no stock represents more than 5% of my income. That's to ensure that in a worst-case scenario in which one of my holdings' investment thesis breaks, my overall dividend income will be minimally affected.

However, because I used to weight by yield, this may take a few months before I can grow and diversify the portfolio enough to accomplish this.

(Source: Morningstar)

The portfolio has become far more diversified by stock style, especially compared to the early days when it was pretty much 100% small cap value.

Over time, I plan to use Trapping Value, the Canadian high yield guru, as a source for lots of Canadian high yield investments. Combined with some quality Canadian banks, I will have plenty of exposure to non-US holdings. Of course, the overall international exposure will be rather limited, because I only own stocks with a history of stable or rising dividends. The variable pay nature of most foreign dividend stocks means they don't fit my needs.

Fortunately, over time, owning many blue chip multinationals will still mean I'm benefiting from an international dividend empire. For example, CM has large overseas and emerging market exposure. Meanwhile, future Dividend Aristocrat additions like PG, KO, and PEP also do a lot of business overseas.

Once we experience a market crash, I'll be able to further diversify by style and market cap when I add numerous growth stocks and blue chips to the portfolio.

(Source: Morningstar)

My portfolio is made up of three core sectors, all currently highly rate-sensitive (I'm okay with that, since rate sensitivity is a short-term phenomenon):

43% - REITs - above 20% cap, moratorium on buying more for now

26% - Pipeline MLPs - above 20% cap, moratorium on buying more for now

16% - Utilities, approaching cap

Utilities will eventually increase a bit, as I plan to add several more, including:

NextEra Energy (NEE)

Dominion Energy (D)

Emera (OTCPK:EMRAF)

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

TerraForm Power (TERP)

NRG Yield (NYLD)

OGE Energy (OGE)

Fortis (FTS)

DTE Energy (DTE)

Southern Compand (SO)

However I won't be able to add this beaten down sector all at once since I'm approaching the 20% sector cap on utilities.

I'll have to wait until different stocks hit my ultra value list, or at least become fair valued in order to add new sectors.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Projected Portfolio Dividends Over Time

Time Frame Inflation Adjusted Total Annual Portfolio Net Dividends 5 years $9,837 10 years $12,857 15 years $16,803 20 years $21,961 25 years $27,207 30 years $37,514 40 years $64,079 50 years $109,457 100 years $1,591,726

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Dave Ramsey Investment Calculator, Morningstar)

Keep in mind that this table only takes into account organic (stock-level) dividend growth. It doesn't consider fresh savings I'm adding over time, nor that I reinvest my dividends. In fact, at my current savings rate, I estimate that within 13 years, I'll hit $100,000 per year in net dividends.

Still, it's an impressive thing to see just how powerful compounding can be, especially since these figures are in today's purchasing power (inflation-adjusted). I use a 7.5% long-term dividend growth estimate and a 2.0% inflation estimate.

Over time, as I diversify my portfolio, the long-term growth rate will likely fall to about 7% to 8%. This is my long-term goal representing 5% to 6% inflation-adjusted income growth. Ultimately, the goal is to build a highly diversified, low-risk 4% yielding portfolio with a 7% to 8% dividend growth rate that should generate about 11.5% unlevered total returns (9.0% inflation-adjusted total returns).

In perspective, the S&P 500's 20-year median annual dividend growth rate has been 6.2%. So, the goal is to about triple the market's yield, with about 1% faster dividend growth. Since 1871, the S&P 500 has generated annual total returns of 9.1%. The market's historical inflation adjusted total returns has been 7.0%.

Thus, the idea is to prove that a high-yield dividend growth portfolio can easily beat the market over time. That is, if the individual holdings are all above average or excellent quality.

Portfolio Statistics

Holdings: 39

Portfolio Size: $124,949

Equity: $99,450

Remaining Margin Buying Power: $245,236

Margin Used: $25,715

Debt/Equity: 0.26

Dividends/Interest Ratio: 11.0

Distance To Margin Call: 64.9%

Current Margin Rate: 2.92%

Yield: 6.4%

Yield On Cost: 6.6%

Yield On Equity Cost (net yield on cash I have invested): 7.3%

Cumulative Total Return Since Inception (since September 8th, 2017): -7.1%

Cumulative Unlevered Total Return Since Inception: -4.2%

Year-to-Date Unlevered Total Return: -7.5%

Annualized Unlevered Total Return (YTD 2018): -32.4%

Unrealized Capital Gains (current holdings): $-3,539 (-3.0%)

Cumulative Dividends Received (including accrued dividends): $6,538

Annual Dividends: $8,278

Annual Interest: $751

Annual Net Dividends: $7,527

Monthly Average Net Dividends: $627

Daily Average Net Dividends (my business empire never sleeps): $20.62

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Portfolio Beta (volatility relative to S&P 500): 0.77

Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 7.5%

Projected Annual Unlevered Total Return: 13.9%

Projected Net Levered Annual Total Return: 16.8%

Long-Term Net Levered Annual Total Return Goal: 15.0%

10 Worst-Performing Positions

Stock Loss Cost Basis AMGP -21.3% $21.34 ENB -13.3% $36.54 AM -12.9% $30.41 D -12.7% $80.85 IRM -12.3% $37.09 SEP -11.6% $40.99 PEGI -11.3% $20.39 AQN -10.9% $11.10 EQM -10.1% $68.59 EQGP -9.6% $25.46

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

10 Best-Performing Positions

Stock Gain Cost Basis CNXM 20.9% $16.42 T 9.8% $33.71 QTS 9.8% $34.38 BREUF 8.5% $16.50 CLDT 8.1% $18.36 UNIT 7.3% $16.19 NRZ 5.2% $16.36 MPW 4.2% $12.31 EPD 3.8% $24.49 NEP 3.6% $38.91

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

Ultra-Value Stocks Worth Buying Right Now

While I may be tapped out of additional buying power, that doesn't mean I'm not always on the hunt for quality, undervalued dividend growth stocks.

So, here are the ones I recommend you check out. They are all near 52-week lows, and I would buy them (if I had the capital) at this time because I am confident they can generate long-term 10+% (unlevered) total returns.

Note: Buy indicates I believe a stock is a good investment right now, while Strong Buy means I consider the company to be a Grade A industry leader (and a safer company) trading at particularly excellent levels.

I also include the dividend risk ratings for each stock:

Low risk - High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 5% (core holding, SWAN candidate)

Medium risk - Dividend safe and potentially growing for next 2-3 years, max portfolio size 3%

Note also that I only include low- to medium-risk stocks on the UV list. Due to the FERC ruling on MLPs, only MLPs that have confirmed no material impact will be considered ultra values.

The stocks are in order of highest to lowest yield:

Bottom Line: The Only Constant In Life Is Change

Investing is a long-term process that requires careful thought, and constant re-evaluation. This week's FERC ruling and the one day MLP freakout was a rude awakening that sometimes unexpected events can potentially flatten an entire sector. Not just in terms of short-term price action, but potentially alter the fundamentals in a way that could lead to the breaking of the underlying investment thesis.

Fortunately this was not the case... this time. But in the future? Who knows? Congress could go crazy and revoke the favorable tax treatments of all pass through stocks including: REITs, MLPs, BDCs, YieldCos, and LPs. Sector diversification has a value far beyond what I initially realized. Which is why I've adapted to this unexpected, but highly valuable investing lesson.

Such adaptation is essential to long-term success, which I remain confident that I'll eventually have in spades. I hope you join me on my ongoing and lifelong journey as I build my dividend growth empire.

But for now, I'll be focusing on adding non-REIT/MLP stocks to my portfolio. Fortunately, the market's recent downturn has resulted in plenty of different sectors falling onto my ultra value list. This includes: utilities, consumer staples, railroads, and pharmacies. In addition, four of my five favorite Canadian banks are now at my target yield, and Pfizer (PFE), and Brookfield Asset Management are trading at fair value as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD, PEGI, CNXM, MPW, MPLX, BREUF, EQM, AM, OHI, T, O, TRSWF, IRM, SKT, BPY, VTR, STOR, BIP, SPG, UNIT, ENB, NRZ, EQGP, TU, CM, AQN, D, AMGP, SEP, QTS, EPR, WPC, NEP, MO, BNS, RY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.