Fortive Accelerating Its Transformation Process

If Fortive is to generate good value creation from its M&A process, management will have to adapt its Fortive Business System to these new markets and processes.

Fortive is looking to accelerate its transformation process, selling almost all of its A&S business and looking to reinvest in more software and service-driven businesses.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) management had already made it clear to shareholders that they wanted services and software to be a bigger part of the future, but the pace of that transformation has been a little surprising. Between the recent transaction with Altra (NASDAQ:AIMC) and the prospect of $8 billion in M&A deployment, Fortive is certain to look different in 2020. Although this transformation carries unknowns and risks, including the extent to which the Fortive Business System is “portable” into these new target areas, the success of peers like Roper (NYSE:ROP) argues that it could be a very worthwhile shift.

When The RPMs Are High, Shift Gears

Earlier in March Fortive management showed just how serious they are about reconfiguring the business. The company announced a somewhat complicated transaction with Altra that will see the company effectively sell its Automation and Specialty components business (or A&S) for about $3 billion, close to half of which will be in cash.

Fortive is selling Kollmorgen, Thomson, Portescap, and JakeBrake, businesses that focus largely on motion control (motors, drives, controls, and braking), and getting over 3x sales and over 13x EBITDA (over 16x excluding tax benefits) for them. While these businesses are growing nicely today (up high single-digits in the last quarter), the factory automation recovery cycle is maturing and could well peak fairly soon. With this deal, I believe Fortive is striking while the iron is hot and getting good (if not close to full) value for these assets. For Altra’s part, there should be value in adding higher-margin, well-run businesses in automation and there could be more upside left in the cycle than I think.

Whatever the true height and length of this current up-cycle, the reality is that the A&S business is cyclical, it doesn’t offer much in the way of consumables/aftermarket/service revenue, and is not exposed to the most attractive areas of automation. Accordingly, I can understand why Fortive would rather cash in and use the proceeds from this transaction to continue its transformation toward less-cyclical, higher-margin opportunities in services and software.

Where Will Fortive Go?

Once the A&S/Altra deal is complete, Fortive management believes it will have around $8 billion in deployable capital for M&A. For a company with an enterprise value around $30 billion and under $7 billion in trailing revenue, that’s a significant sum. As for where that capital will go, it’s hard to say, but there could be some clues in what management has already said.

Fortive management has already mentioned health and safety as attractive mega-trends. The September 2017 acquisition of Landauer (a company involved in measuring worker radiation exposure) certainly fit with that view, and larger multi-industrials like Honeywell (NYSE:HON) and 3M (NYSE:MMM) have likewise commented that they see significant long-term potential in worker safety. For Fortive, then, that could mean acquisitions targeted at areas like gas detection/monitoring and plant monitoring/safety.

Food and water quality have also been mentioned as attractive long-term areas, and this is an area where 3M and PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) have directed more of their efforts – 3M more on the food safety side and PKI more on the quality monitoring side. These business lend themselves toward high-margin consumables, long-term relationships, and not much economic cyclicality – all of which seems to favor what Fortive wants to be.

Expanding its instrumentation business, perhaps by acquiring a company like Spectris (OTCPK:SEPJY) could also make sense, but I do not rule out the possibility that Fortive will move into new verticals, particularly in the direction of software as a service (or SaaS). Roper now generates more than a third of its revenue and more than half of its EBITDA from its collection of software businesses and most of these acquisitions had relatively little to do with Roper’s pre-existing businesses. In other words, buying business similar to what Fortive already does, only with a stronger service/software skew, may make some sense, but I don’t think Fortive is afraid to go into brand new verticals.

Can Fortive Take Its FBS With It?

If Fortive does use that $8 billion in M&A capital to shift toward services and software, will its Fortive Business System still matter as much? On one hand, there’s a lot about the FBS that would seem to apply largely just to traditional industrial/manufacturing businesses – focusing on supply chains, manufacturing efficiency/footprint, and headcount makes sense in the world of manufacturing physical things, but they matter a lot less for services and software. That’s not to say that delivering services and developing software efficiently doesn’t matter, but it’s not exactly the same thing.

On the other hand, there are aspects of the FBS approach that would still seem to fit. First, there’s the focus on close interaction with customers and using the needs (and problems) of customers to guide product development – I see no reason why that won’t apply to services and software. Second, focusing on more efficient (often “shorter”) product development processes can also certainly apply to software. Last and not least is to step back and take a more “macro” look at what FBS is really about – it’s not so much about scouring the world for the cheapest nuts and bolts and figuring out exactly where every worker should stand on the factory floor as it is about constantly examining, re-examining, and refining all of the steps and processes that go into a business and always looking for better ways to do them. I would argue that while the specific applications/results will be different, that philosophy can still create value in a more service/software-oriented business model.

The Opportunity

Although the transaction with Altra makes sense, it does nothing to ease one of the main modeling issues with Fortive – namely, knowing that ongoing M&A-based business development is going to happen and that the collection of businesses that will drive revenue and FCF in 2020 and beyond are not all in place under Fortive’s banner today. So while positive outlooks for the company’s Fluke, Tektronix, and Gilbarco Veeder-Root businesses are relevant, they only go just so far in helping fill in the long-term picture.

If Fortive wants to follow more in the footsteps of a company like Roper, future M&A multiples are going to be higher, with Fortive likely looking at mid-to-high teens EBITDA multiples for the businesses it will acquire. Above-average growth and free cash flow margins should help offset that, but investors should nevertheless be prepared for a little sticker shock if management really does want to make a big commitment to SaaS companies - and multiples for businesses in worker safety, process monitoring/safety, and food/water quality aren’t exactly low either!

Considering various M&A scenarios, I believe Fortive is likely to generate long-term revenue growth in that gray area between “mid” and “high” single-digits. I’m currently modeling FCF margins moving into the high teens, but it is certainly plausible that a greater mix shift toward software would drive even higher margins. Likewise, there could be meaningful upside to growth rates if Fortive follows Roper’s example of near-continuous reinvestment into M&A. After all, software and service businesses don’t require a lot of capex reinvestment to maintain or grow.

The Bottom Line

Right now Fortive shares look priced for a high single-digit return. That’s not bad today on a relative basis, though it is below my normal preferred hurdle rate for new investments. I’m well aware, though, that I may be underestimating how Fortive could transform its growth potential through M&A and the prospect that FCF growth rates could head into the double-digits. On the other hand, bulls should at least consider the risks that Fortive will overpay and/or over-extend itself into businesses it doesn’t fully understand and make some expensive mistakes. My bias/inclination is positive here, but a pullback into the low $70’s or below would make it easier to like the shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.