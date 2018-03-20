Quoth The Raven Interviews SA Executive Editor George Moriarty

We discuss the importance of Seeking Alpha's niche in the industry and why analysts can no longer ignore SA's role in the market.

We talked about George's professional history as an editor, some of the bigger financial names he once oversaw as an editor.

Early in the morning on St. Patrick’s Day, 2018, I had Seeking Alpha‘s executive editor, George Moriarty, on my podcast. George has been somebody that I’ve worked with for years now and was one of the people responsible for helping me get my start publishing on Seeking Alpha.



We had a friendly and jovial discussion, covering numerous topics, including his personal journey of how he got to Seeking Alpha, how the site has evolved, where the future of the website is headed, and the type of impact that I believe the site is making on the investing world.



In this podcast, I talk about why I think Seeking Alpha’s contributor model is so effective. I also talk about how great it is that sell side analysts can no longer ignore analysis that is found on Seeking Alpha (or write it off as "just a blog"). The quality of the content that can be found on the site has come such a long way since its inception that Seeking Alpha has to now be the number one place on the web for trying to identify and vet investing decisions.

We also talked about George’s early work history, working for companies like The Street and editing for financial journalism heavyweights like Herb Greenberg and Adam Feuerstein.



The entire podcast can be listened to at the embedded link below. To subscribe to future podcasts you can use this link to go through Podbean or this link to subscribe on the Apple iTunes store.

