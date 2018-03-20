The hype is being sucked out of the crypto market.

That sound you're hearing is the sound of the hype being sucked out of the market.

The move comes at a particularly sensitive time for the sector, as regulatory concerns and a crackdown in Asia have taken a toll on investor sentiment.

"As consumer trends evolve, as our methods to protect the open web get better, so do online scams. Improving the ads experience across the web, whether that's removing harmful ads or intrusive ads, will continue to be a top priority for us."

- Scott Spencer, Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) director of Project Management

After months of regulatory hearings, multi-million dollar hacks, government crackdowns (South Korea), bans (Mainland China) and other assorted bloopers, Google joined Facebook in putting a fork into the speculative frenzy surrounding all things crypto.

Per a recent under-the-radar update to the search giant's new Financial Services policy, cryptocurrencies "and related content including but not limited to initial coin offerings, cryptocurrency exchanges, cryptocurrency wallets, and cryptocurrency trading advice" will no longer be welcome on Google AdWords after May 2018.

That means everyone from genuine savants like Lightning Labs' Elizabeth Stark and BitBay's David Zimbeck to barely concealed charlatans like self-proclaimed "Crypto Genius" James Altucher (who's carefully crafted, late 1970s Bill Gates-inspired visage continues to stalk America around the Internet) will be blacklisted.

Mountain View's dragnet is overly broad by design. Over the past 12 months, scammers have proven incredibly adept at exploiting the trifecta of gaping regulatory loopholes, ubiquitous social networks and the complexity of blockchain concepts to dupe unwitting speculators out of hundreds of millions (if not billions) of dollars before pulling up stakes and disappearing literally overnight. A single successful con like BitConnect, which I warned Seeking Alpha readers about in August 2017, offers the same reward for professional thieves as hitting the Louvre with only a fraction of the risk - a world-class heist without world-class consequences.

Needless to say, Google has no such financial incentive to accommodate the crypto market.

The new ground-rules come at a particularly bad time for the crypto community. Google Search volume - a generally reliable, if not particularly specific, indicator of public interest - has also significantly declined following December's feeding frenzy.

Fig. 1: Google Trend Data ("Bitcoin")

The downtrend was confirmed on March 10th, when the Bitcoin Misery Index - a two-factor numerical index created by Fundstrat Global Advisors' Tom Lee that calculates the percentage of days that Bitcoin (COIN) (OTCQX:GBTC) is up plus the upside less downside volatility, read 18.8 - clocked its lowest level since 2011, though it's notable that every sub-27 BMI over the last 4 years has been followed by outsized gains within a near term ( <1 year) time horizon.

My Interpretation

A number of explanations have been offered over the past quarter or so to explain the ongoing crypto sell-off. One argument - understandably more popular back in January than it is today - is that Bitcoin exhibits strong seasonality resulting in a predictable December pop and January drop.

And that's true, as far as it goes. The chart below illustrates the average % gain net of trading fees that an investor would have made by trading a simple "Buy Thanksgiving, Sell The New Year" strategy. However, as February rolled into March without the predicted bounce, the seasonality argument began to wither.

Fig. 2: "Buy Thanksgiving, Sell The New Year" ROI [2014-2018]

DATE BUY SELL ROI (%) Annualized November 17th, 2013 - January 5th, 2014 $457.51 $864.89 89.04% 13,308.70% November 16th, 2014 - January 4th, 2015 $382.28 $281.79 -29.29% -90.43% November 15th, 2015 - January 3rd, 2016 $333.48 $431.45 29.38% 625.21% November 20th, 2016 - January 1st, 2017 $754.08 $963.06 27.71% 667.89% November 19th, 2017 - January 7th, 2018 $7779.97 $17131.27 120.20% 43,252.35%

Another view currently in vogue is that Mt. Gox Trustee Nobuaki Kobayashi may have inadvertently triggered or at least prolonged the downturn by panic selling $400 million in BTC at the bottom, leading to a somewhat perverse result for Mt. Gox's creditors who had waited half a decade for restitution from the Courts only for their new positions to be pummeled by the indiscriminate dumping of their own coins.

I suspect the answer is somewhat simpler - namely, that the crypto market has reached its breaking point under the present paradigm and will be forced to adapt yet again before we see any resumption of an upward trend.

China and South Korea were the hype engines that fueled the kind of major overnight moves that crypto experienced in the spring and fall of 2017. Even with Singapore and Japan stepping up as Bitcoin's primary sponsors at the G20, replacing that volume and enthusiasm has proven elusive. In fact, the most viable solution has been to gin up animal spirits in Western markets, an endeavor that has just gotten much, much more difficult. Without Google and Facebook, crypto developments have been downgraded from a hybrid Push/Pull information flow model to a Pull Only model, i.e. one in which interested customers must seek out new information on their own.

In short, the sector has essentially lost all the network building effects associated with broadcasting new developments and breakthroughs.

Crypto Isn't All About Sunshine and Lambos

"Crypto isn't all about sunshine and lambos. It's a very volatile and scary thing. And I don't care how smart you are, it will beat you to your knees and keep you there permanently if you let it."

- Crypto Meme (feat. Rocky Balboa from Rocky V)

Would you rather be rich, or right?

For most investors, there's no question: They'd rather be right, every single time. The same analysts and investors who are the first to quote Ben Graham and Warren Buffett, and who like to talk about passive income and "be greedy when others are fearful" when the S&P is trading sideways or slightly down are often the first to abandon those very precepts when the index is trading up +10 or down -20 pts. When volatility rears its ugly head, the gap between what these investors say they'll do and what they actually do is as wide as the Grand Canyon.

That's because what most people really want, in addition to and even the exclusion of making money, is to look smart. It's the reason Bitcoin bulls seem to vanish overnight from the Comments section when Bitcoin crashes from $20k to $8k only to reappear like Tribbles when the price recovers. Human beings are inherently uncomfortable with making contrarian decisions that diverge from the herd, and banging a drum and shouting "Not me! I don't follow the herd!" doesn't change that a bit. If you're betting against the crowd and you've got a big smile on your face, you're faking it. (Or you own an insurance company.)

What makes all of this so problematic for crypto investors is that there is no way to look like a savvy investor in front of your contemporaries and make money hand over fist in the Bitcoin market at the same time. There's a simple reason for this phenomenon, in that there is no commonly agreed upon way to value early stage technology start-ups apart from the size of the addressable market and one's inherently subjective assessment of the likelihood of the technology in question to capture a significant slice of it. The risk of being left a bag holder and losing 95% of your capital is precisely why venture capital pays so well.

If you are investing in crypto at this stage, you are essentially adopting the risk-reward profile of a Silicon Valley angel investor or VC and should comport yourself accordingly. It's beyond bizarre that that even needs to be stated explicitly. These are high risk investments, and not only to your portfolio: In many cases, you're gambling with your public image as well.

Conclusion

The hype is being sucked out of the crypto market.

That statement may suggest that I'm bearish on crypto as a sector: I'm not. Rather, I'm bearish on the current iteration of the crypto market via MLM-style ads and ICOs built on vaporware and pie-in-the-sky promises. In my view, any bull case on blockchain and blockchain-derivative technologies today is predicated on the elimination of the ICO paradigm as the third-stage of blockchain evolution, with the implication that a fourth stage - one with regulatory oversight - is visible on the horizon.

What's clear to me is that the CFTC, if not the SEC, intend to leave the established brand name projects (aka B.R.I.D.L.E. or Bitcoin, Ripple, Iota, Dash, Litecoin and Ethereum) with well-defined partnerships and A-list advisors/teams alive.

That's all that crypto has ever needed to thrive.

