Market Rover: Sitting On Cash, How Do You Sleep At Night?

This article shares the results of two market wide screens (a dividend growth screen, and a fixed-to-floating rate preferred screen), and then highlights a few specific ideas that are attractive.

It's important to have an idea of your required rate of return because that can help you determine the appropriateness of holding cash.

There are many different viewpoints on how much cash you should hold, and some of them are actually valid.

The Market Rover is all about idea generation. Each week we screen the market, focusing on a different investment theme, in search of interesting investment opportunities. We then highlight a few of our favorites from the list. Readers are encouraged to chime in with comments and feedback. This report is intended to be a resource for investment idea generation.

Sitting on Cash? How Do You Sleep at Night?

If your nest egg is big enough, then why wouldn’t you “de-risk” by holding more cash? On the other hand, if you’re on pace to run out of money, you might want to consider other options. This article discusses the importance of knowing your required rate of return, reviews a few contrasting viewpoints on how much cash you should hold, and then shares the results of two market wide screens (a dividend growth screen, and a fixed-to-floating rate preferred screen) that you might want to consider if you are looking to put more of your cash to work in a less volatile income-generating fashion. We also highlight a few stocks in particular that we consider attractive.

Required Rate of Return:

If you’re in the fortunate situation of having a $4 million nest egg, and you only need about $100,000 (pre-tax) to live off of each year, then your required rate of return is only around 2.5%. That gives you a lot of options (it also means you’ve done an amazing job saving for retirement). On the other hand, if you’re thinking about retiring in 5-years, your next egg is around $500,000, and you also need about $100,000 to live off of each year, then you may want to consider investing in something other than cash. Importantly, knowing your required rate of return, combined with you personal tolerance for risk, is very important when deciding how to invest your money.

Contrasting Viewpoints on Cash:

There are many different viewpoints on how much cash you should hold, and some of them are actually valid, depending on your situation. For example, the actuaries in the world of institutional investing often talk about “de-risking” with more cash (or low risk bonds) as soon as you’re able to achieve you’re required rate of return (Or meet your cash flow needs). On the other hand, many "smart money" institutional investors talk about having the ability to take on more risk (e.g. more stocks) once you’ve got enough cash set aside to meet your needs.

Having plenty of “dry powder” is yet another viewpoint. This means holding lots of cash so you can buy when the market pulls back. And many investors can wisely afford to do this if they’ve already got enough money set aside to meet their living expenses (i.e. they don’t care if they miss out on long-term return opportunities because they’re not going to run out of money anyway, so why lose sleep).

However, before you start trying to “time the market,” consider this quote from Warren Buffett:

“People that think they can predict the short-term movement of the stock market — or listen to other people who talk about (timing the market) — they are making a big mistake.”

Or this one from Economist Burton Malkiel:

“I have never known anyone who could consistently time the market. And in fact I’ve never known anyone who knows anyone, who was able to consistently time the market.”

For example, to all the people who were able to put a lot of cash to work when the market pulled back last month, they’ve since enjoyed a healthy rebound, but depending on how long they were sitting on that cash, they’ve missed out on much larger returns (the market was up significantly in 2017, for example).

To provide a contrasting viewpoint, hall of fame investor Seth Klarman is known to keep as much as 50% of his assets in cash, waiting for the right opportunity to pounce. Mr. Klarman is reported to have amassed a net worth of $1.5 billion as of February.

A Few Investment Ideas to Consider:

If you are currently sitting on a lot of cash, and you are considering putting some of it to work, you don’t have to dump it all into volatile FAANG stocks. For example, you might consider disciplined dividend growth stocks, low-volatility fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks, and/or corporate bonds (both investment grade and high yield).

1. Dividend Growth Stocks:

People will tell you that dividend growth stocks are boring, and they’ll never keep pace over the long-term with high-risk / high-reward FAANG stocks. However, no matter what the “smart money” is telling you, you need to do what is right for you.

For example, one dividend grower we like right now is industrial REIT EastGroup Properties (EGP). Not only has this company been consistently raising its dividend over the years, but the yield is healthy at 3.1%. Plus EGP has continued strong price appreciation potential. We have owned shares of EGP in our Blue Harbinger Income Equity portfolio since January 2016 when they we trading at around $53 (they currently trade at $83.78). And the recent share price pullback is making for a very compelling entry point, in our view.

To dive a little deeper into EGP, when it comes to real estate, it’s usually all about “location, location, location,” and in EGP’s case, they’ve got that covered. With industrial property locations across the southern “sunbelt” areas of the US, EGP properties are located in distribution “hub” areas that are convenient for multiple forms of transportation and also benefit from growth in online retail sales (rather than shipping to retail stores, internet retailers still use EGP properties as part of the distribution process).

As mentioned previously, we like to focus on potential future performance (not past performance), and based on continuing strength in the US economy we believe EGP can continue to put up very strong results (and keep paying healthy dividends)

EGP beat consensus estimates on FFO and revenues per its January 31st earnings announcement, and according to CEO Marshal Loeb:

“Our fourth quarter results are a testament to the strength and resilience we are seeing across the industrial market. Our in-fill Sunbelt high growth market strategy is further positioning us to capitalize on the opportunity. The 5.6% increase in quarterly FFO over prior year represents the 26th increase in the past 27 quarters, truly a long-term trend. Other indicators of the strong market and our solid performance include being 97.0% leased, over 5% same store PNOI growth, and over 15% re-leasing spreads.”

The company has been consistently raising its dividend, and EGP is forecasting continued growth in FFO for 2018. And at a price of only 18.6 times 2018 FFO guidance ($83.78/4.50) EGP is attractive, especially considering its business is much safer and more consistent than many of its industrial REIT peers.

More Dividend Growers:

And for more examples, we searched the market for dividend growers using a screen that required:

1, 3 and 5 year dividend growth of at least 8%,

5 year average annual sales growth of at least 4%, and

5 year EPS growth estimates of at least 8%.

The following 25 stocks passed the screen:



Two names of the list that are interesting and might be worth considering are Starbucks (SBUX) and Lowe’s (LOW). These aren’t FAANG stocks, but they do pay strong growing dividends, and they’re on a trajectory for more growth ahead.

2. High-Yield Fixed-to-Floating Rate Preferred Stocks:

If you like the high-yields and lower volatility of preferred stocks, but you’re not keen on the interest rate risks (i.e. low but rising market wide interest rates can hurt preferred stock prices), you might consider the high-yield fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks in the following table (the floating rates help protect against the risks of rising interest rates).

We shared this list with members of our Seeking Alpha marketplace service, The Value & Income Forum, last week. We also shared (with our members) a specific attractive high-yield fixed-to-floating rate preferred stock that had just sold off in this article: MLP Sell-Off: Attractive 9.8% Yield Fixed-To-Floating Rate Preferred.

3. Don’t Forget Corporate Bonds (Investment Grade and High-Yield)

The yields offered on investment grade corporate bonds are not particularly attractive right now because interest rates are low and rising, and as interest rates rise, bond prices fall. But if you don’t need high returns then bonds can be better than cash (i.e. higher yields, and very safe). And if you’re able to hold the right bonds until maturity then you won’t be affected by the interest rate risk (i.e. you’ll get paid in full ("par") at maturity, plus you’ll have collected the coupon payments).

Also if you’re looking for a more diversified stream of income, consider adding some select high-yield bonds. They have less sensitivity to interest rate risks (because their prices are often driven more by company-specific fundamentals) and they can offer some price appreciation in addition to higher income payments. For example, we highlighted a variety of examples in this article: Market Rover: 20 High-Yield Bonds Selling Off, These 3 Are Worth Considering.

If you like to keep a little dry powder on hand to buy things after a sell-off, you might also consider selling put options. This is a strategy that will pay you cash upfront (premium income) and give you an opportunity to buy stocks at lower prices if/when they sell-off. For example, we’ve been having a lot of success generating income with this strategy (i.e. generating attractive premium income), plus we just got to purchase some attractive long-term stocks at discounted prices during the market wide sell-off last month. For example, we generated a lot of premium income selling put options on Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI), Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) and Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR), and, as members know, we were happy when those shares got put to us at lower prices of $26, $30 and $100, respectively. For our views on these companies, consider our free write-ups...

And for more technical trading ideas, including more “dip buying” opportunities, check out Jeff Miller’s Stock Exchange report from this week: Stock Exchange: Are You Trading The Energy Sell-Off? We help edit this weekly report for Jeff using data provided by his models, and it provides very good perspective on different ways to think about technicals when entering and exiting positions, ranging from near-term mean reversion to powerful momentum opportunities.

Outside of Blue Harbinger, we manage investment accounts for individuals and institutions. And these in-person interactions often provide very good perspective for the things we write about at Blue Harbinger. For example, annuities are an investment product that many people dislike (claiming they are expensive insurance products), but if your required rate of return is low, and you’re looking to add diversity to your portfolio, these products can actually help you sleep very well at night. They’re not discussed often, but depending on your situation, annuities can absolutely be worth considering.

Conclusion:

Whether you’re de-risking with cash and perhaps keeping a little dry powder to buy opportunistically (like hall of fame hedge fund manager, Seth Klarman), or if you’re staying fully invested so you don’t miss out on long-term compound growth, you need to develop a strategy that works for you. However, what you should NOT do is pursue a strategy that someone else is bragging about because chances are their situation is very different than yours. It’s your next egg. Choose the strategy that helps you sleep well at night.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EGP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.