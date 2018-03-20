Gold Hangs Tough Despite A Weak Financial Market

Gold prices posted a decent showing Monday in the face of weakness in the U.S. equity market. After hitting its lowest in more than two weeks, the gold price rose on Monday ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve meeting at which investors widely expect the Fed to raise its benchmark interest rate and announce its intention for additional rate increases later this year. In this commentary we’ll see why gold’s near-term picture continues to brighten. Until our favored gold trading vehicle gives the confirmed green light signal we’ve been waiting for, however, it would be premature to conclude that the bulls have taken charge.

U.S. stocks slid after Facebook (FB) shares sank after a news report that its user data was misused. This led to investors concerns over broader privacy violations, in turn resulting in a sell-off in technology stocks. As I mentioned in Monday’s commentary, though, the equity market was already vulnerable to a sell-off due to the elevated number of NYSE stocks making new 52-week lows in recent weeks. In such an environment of internal weakness, bad news will often serve as a catalyst (read excuse) for investors to unload stocks even more.

To gold’s credit, Monday’s stock market decline didn’t inspire fresh sales of the yellow metal. The gold price held up quite well considering how much weakness was evident in other areas of the financial market. Spot gold gained 0.3 percent at $1,317, having earlier dropped to $1,307.51, its lowest level since March 1. April gold settled $6 higher, or 0.4 percent, to close at $1,318.

As was the case during early February decline in the stock market, gold’s firmness in the face of broad financial market weakness should eventually result in a short-term price rally once the latest selling pressure subsides. Even when gold temporarily follows the downward trajectory of stocks during a panic-induced plunge, after the initial panic which caused stocks to sell off has subsided, gold is usually among the first major assets to bounce back.

In fact, the gold price often exceeds the subsequent rallies in the stock market after a broad market decline. The residual fears which produced the stock market selling pressure more often than not serve to bolster gold’s intermediate-term (3-6 month) performance. That could be the case following the stock market’s growing litany of worries, which include President Trump’s tariffs, tensions between Britain and Russia, and the recent Facebook data scandal.

Gold’s immediate-term (1-4 week) trend, however, is still in need of improvement. The iShares Gold Trust (IAU) graph shown below underscores the fact that gold and the gold ETF have failed so far to close two days above the technically important 15-day moving average. Under the rules of my trading discipline, a two-day higher close above the 15-day MA is required to confirm an immediate-term buy signal. To date there has been no such breakout attempt as both the gold price and IAU remain subject to a lack of safe-haven buyer interest in spite of growing concerns among investors.

Moreover, gold’s relative price strength as measured against the S&P 500 (SPX) also should ideally improve before gold is ready for its next sustained rally. The following graph shows that relative strength for gold has remained rangebound along with the metal’s price in recent weeks. Gold’s relative strength ratio vs. the SPX should ideally be above the 0.48 level, but it’s currently at 0.47, shown below. Breaking out above the 0.48 level also would reverse the downward trend in gold's relative strength line. An improvement in gold’s relative strength in the coming days also would greatly augment the near-term upside potential for the metal’s price once the equity market sell-off ends, especially since fund managers pay homage to gold when its price is decisively outperforming the S&P 500 Index. Keep in mind that the gold relative strength chart below is more of an intermediate-term (3-6 month) consideration than a short-term factor.

Another factor which has kept gold range-bound in recent weeks is the consolidation evident in the U.S. dollar index. Shown here is the PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), which can be used as a proxy for the dollar index. UUP has been stuck in its own version of a narrow, lateral trading range since February and can’t seem to make up its mind whether it wants to stay above or below its 15-day moving average. As previously mentioned, it’s imperative that UUP remain below its trading range ceiling at the $23.75 level for gold to have any chance to rally this month. An even more favorable factor for boosting gold’s near-term prospects would be an outright decline in UUP which takes the price line under the 23.25 level.

By far the most important technical consideration right now is the position of gold’s price line relative to its dominant immediate-term trend line, i.e. the 15-day moving average. Until our gold proxy the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) closes two days higher above its 15-day MA, traders should refrain from initiating new purchases. Longer-term investment positions in gold, however, can be maintained as the fundamentals underscoring gold’s two-year recovery effort are still favorable.

