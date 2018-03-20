U.S. Biotech/Pharma Sector Daily Observations Letter: March 19, 2018

The overall market continued its sideways consolidation pattern with today being a down day, contributed by ongoing political turmoil and a big down day for Facebook.

The overall market continued its sideways consolidation pattern with today being a down day (advancers: decliners= 21%: 71%). Ongoing political turmoil (repeated staff firings by Trump, Mueller investigation) and a big down for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) contributed to the decline today. Fed meeting begins tomorrow. Looking at the recent economic data, the case for new highs later this year in the overall market and biotechnology indexes remains on the table.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) stock rallied 25% after-hours on the data release from a phase 2 trial of etrasimod, once-daily, orally administered, selective sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. While the data showed statistically significant difference vs. placebo in parameters like Mayo Clinic score (which measures UC symptoms) and endoscopic improvement, the key significant data was the significantly higher clinical remission rate (33% in the 2 mg dose group) vs. placebo. Comparing to the preliminary phase 2 data for the S1P modulator ozanimod (acquired by Celgene through $7 billion Receptos acquisition) in ulcerative colitis, the data for etrasimod is stronger (ozanimod showed clinical remission of only 16% (barely achieving significance vs. placebo). Clinical remission is also the primary endpoint recommended by FDA. Arena plans to advance etrasimod to a phase 3 trial in UC. While Novartis and Ono Pharmaceuticals also have S1P modulators, they do not seem to be focused on the ulcerative colitis indication at present. The target market is about 600K existing cases of UC in the U.S. and about 38,000 new cases each year.

Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) stock was volatile and ended the day down despite encouraging data from a phase 2 trial of its once-weekly echinocandin candidate rezafungin which is being developed to allow early hospital discharge (rather than giving daily micafungin) for treating invasive candidiasis/candidemia. One of the reasons why the stock ended the day down was that the company did not provide a p-value for the efficacy data comparisons, thus making it difficult for investors to interpret the data completely. One of the most encouraging parts of the data was the lower day 30 mortality in the drug (400/200 dose arm) vs. placebo (3.2% vs. 10%) since this is the planned primary endpoint for the phase 3 trial. Another reason could be investor concern over higher treatment-emergent adverse events in the drug arm vs. placebo but the treatment-related discontinuation rate was comparable in the drug and placebo arms. The rate of severe adverse events was also lower in the two drug arms vs. placebo. While Scynexis (SCYX) is also developing a new IV antifungal SCY078 in this indication, Cidara has a time-lead for now. SCY078 may, however, also work in certain echinocandin-resistant infections like Candida auris.

Disclosure: This article represents my own opinion and is not a substitute for professional investment advice. It does not represent a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Investors should do their own research and consult their financial adviser before making any investment.

I am/we are long SCYX. The positions can change anytime.





Disclosure: I am/we are long disclosures in the post.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.