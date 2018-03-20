Turkcell's Improved Execution And Strategy Going Unrewarded

Being a Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) shareholder has never been easy, but it has been more frustrating of late as weakness in the Turkish lira has depressed the value of the ADRs and muted the benefit of the 20%-plus increase in the value of the local shares. Going beyond currency, though, I believe there is an argument to be made that the market is still failing to give Turkcell credit for the improvements management has made - improvements that have included successful growth in 4.5G post-paid subscribers, growth in the fixed-line broadband business, growth in value-added services, and a more responsible view toward M&A.

I continue to expect high-single-digit revenue growth and mid-teens FCF growth from Turkcell as the company continues to benefit from the pre-paid to post-paid migration, greater use of data, and expanded add-on service offerings. Discounted back at current exchange rates, those cash flows support a fair value of over $12/ADR today, making Turkcell cheap enough to be worth a closer look.

The Plan Is Simple, But It's Working

Turkcell management started embracing a simpler overall strategy a few years ago, but it has proven to be a good move. In brief, Turkcell has chosen to leverage the advantages of its best-in-country network, focus on attracting more high-end users who consume more data on a monthly basis, and develop more services for those customers. As has been seen with many other mobile operators, including SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) and Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD), 4G data service is significantly more profitable than voice service and Turkcell has chosen to leverage this competitive advantage.

With that, voice has fallen to less than 15% of revenue - below the level of Vodafone's Turkish operations and almost a third of the level of Turk Telecom's (OTC:TRKNY) Avea. Data is now more than 70% of revenue for Turkcell, a little less than Vodafone (which doesn't have its own fixed-line operations) and significantly more than Avea.

With the rapid pace of growth in data revenue in Turkey (data and digital service revenue was up more than 20% in the fourth quarter), margins have swelled - EBITDA margin in Turkey was close to 39% in the fourth quarter, and the full-year margin was the best the company has seen in a decade.

Better still, there's room left for this trend to grow. Subs are still growing (up 3% in the fourth quarter) and Turkcell had its highest full-year net-adds in six years. The percentage of post-paid subs continues to grow (from more than 52% to just over 54%) and this bodes well for usage and revenue - post-paid subs generate ARPUs of more than three times those of pre-paid subs, and they are the ones who make the greatest use of data and data services. With smartphone penetration still only a bit above 70% (72% in the fourth quarter), there is still ample room in my view for Turkcell to add/convert higher-paying mobile subscribers. There should also be room, over time, for increasing ARPUs - the average ARPU for the Turkish mobile sector is about one-third that of the average for Europe, but then again Turkey's per-capita GDP is lower too.

Making The Data Offering Even More Compelling

I believe Turkcell is well-placed to continue growing its higher-value data-driven business. The company's network boasts download speeds that are 3x faster than Vodafone and Area, upload speeds that are 2x faster, and meaningfully lower latency. All told and across many metrics, Turkcell's network scores as the best in Turkey and consumers have shown their willing to pay up for it - not to mention, all three rivals have been behaving pretty responsibly on pricing and promotions.

One of the next big drivers for Turkcell should be the layering on of additional service offerings for its subscribers. Turkcell already has more than 4 million active users (more than 20% of its post-paid sub base) of its Bip instant messaging service, and growth/usage of its digital publishing, music (Fizy), and TV services (TV+) has exceeded management targets and expectations. Not only do these service provide revenue-generation opportunities for Turkcell, they also make the company's services stickier, reducing churn and boosting margins.

Going beyond these services, Turkcell is also investing and building out an e-commerce platform. E-commerce is small in Turkey (around $11 billion), but it is growing rapidly. Turkcell has built a platform that ties together credentials management, traffic management, and secure digital payment (Paycell), making it easier for Turkcell subscribers to shop online with their devices. Turkcell has also launched its own search engine (Yaani). Although Google all but totally dominates the Turkish search engine market (roughly 97% share, reportedly, management believes the challenges of the Turkish language and local content/location needs will give them a fighting chance. I can see how this might be true to a point (Turkish is one of the most challenging languages I've learned), but I will be surprised if Yaani ever becomes a real money-maker for Turkcell.

Turkcell is also strongly pushing bundled service offerings that include mobile, fixed-line broadband, and various services like pay TV. This basic idea will be familiar to any reader in the U.S. or Europe and it's a worthwhile opportunity to not only increase share-of-wallet, but leverage content/service costs more effectively. It's also a potential competitive differential given Vodafone's lack of wired assets (though the 5G migration in a few years could shrink some of that competitive gap).

Tying Up Loose Ends

One of the things I really like about the Turkcell story is the discipline management has shown with respect to M&A-driven growth. While Turkcell management once wanted aggressive expansion beyond Turkey, the reality is that there just aren't that many attractive growth markets out there, and a lot of the value in other markets will come from growing adoption of data services (which requires high-quality network infrastructure). So while Turkcell still has its operations in Ukraine, Belarus, and a few other areas, it hasn't been an area of significant new investment.

Likewise, I'm glad that management held the line on its negotiations with Telia (OTCPK:TLSNY) for its stake in Fintur. Telia is now selling off Fintur piece by piece, with the latest transaction being the sale of its stake in Azertel/Azercell. Given that the valuation on this sale was just 2x trailing EBITDA, I don't think acquiring Fintur would have been an especially good use of Turkcell's capital.

Turkcell is also still looking to move forward with a future listing of its Global Tower subsidiary, a business that owns over 10,000 towers, including around 8,000 towers in Turkey and 1,200 in Ukraine. While there are likely some business structure changes needed first (relating to which entity actually owns the tower and the service contracts), those are not insurmountable hurdles and selling off tower assets has generally been a value-positive move for most mobile operators.

The Opportunity

Turkcell management exceeded their last long-term plan and 2017 results were ahead of sell-side expectations. At the company's recent Capital Markets Day, management once again raised expectations relative to sell-side targets, with an outlook for 15% revenue growth in 2018 (at the midpoint) and EBITDA margin of 38.5%. The longer-term outlook was likewise above sell-side expectations, with a three-year annual revenue growth target of 15% (versus an average sell-side expectation closer to 10%), including 13% growth in Turkey, and EBITDA margin of 38.5% (versus the sell-side at around 35%).

Targets are obviously not guarantees. Turkcell could see less responsible/more aggressive competition from Vodafone and Turk Telekom, weaker economic conditions in Turkey could depress demand for data services, Turkcell's new digital services may not prove all that appealing or profitable, and so on. All of that said, I don't see a compelling reason why Turkcell won't see a continued shift in its subscriber base toward post-paid and ongoing growth in data demand.

My expectations are conservative relative to management guidance, as I'm looking for around 11% annual revenue growth through 2020, and growth of around 8% over the next decade. I'm more on board with the EBITDA margin improvements, though, and I do believe FCF margin will expand into the mid-teens despite ongoing investments in the company's network infrastructure (both wireless and wired). Between the revenue growth and margin improvements, I expect long-term FCF annualized growth in the mid-teens, supporting a fair value above $12/ADR today.

Investors should note that currency moves make a significant difference here. Projecting what will happen in Turkey's economy is beyond the scope of this piece, but economic weakness would certainly have a negative impact. I'd also note that Turkcell's recent dividend announcement was somewhat lackluster - I don't view this as a sign of trouble in the business or stinginess on the part of management, but rather a desire to not strain the company's resources during a period of capex reinvestment/expansion.

The Bottom Line

I've long since abandoned the idea that holding Turkcell's shares will be an easy path to riches, but the long-term performance has been okay and I believe the company's current business plan will generate meaningfully better results for at least a few more years. Given the ongoing "perception gap", I think these shares still represent a money-making opportunity, though issues like infighting in its ownership group could emerge again.

