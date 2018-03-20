iRobot's Roomba Sucks, But So Does The Competition

Various valuation ranges show that this company is fairly valued at best, but undervalued if you consider today’s PE Ratio to the past PE Ratio average.

iRobot is a fun and futuristic stock to own as it connects customers to robotics in a relatable way.

[iRobot Corporation is an American robotics company founded in 1990 by three MIT graduates who originally designed robots for space exploration and military defense. Now the company designs and builds consumer robots for inside and outside of the home, including a range of automatic home vacuum cleaners (Roomba), floor moppers (Braava), and other autonomous cleaning devices. However, the primary product is Roomba.]

Many people still don't know about iRobot (IRBT), but if you say the word "Roomba", then a mental image of that little round vacuum robot zipping around the floor will probably come to mind. The company came into the automatic vacuum scene by storm and quickly captured the market share. But fast forward to years later and now this niche is flooded with other similar robot vacuum makers that are heavily competing on price.

Roomba's name is expected to bring quality and good reputation, but will that be enough for typical homeowners to choose iRobot products over the competition? It appears that this fun and futuristic stock to own will face increased challenges as the competition aims to suck better and cost less than the one-time, untouchable Roomba.

Company Fundamentals

iRobot has a decent 70/100 company rating according to the BTMA Stock Analyzer. It has perfect marks on categories like consistent and rising EPS, Ability to Recover from a Downturn, and Gross Margin Percent. It could use improvement on Return on Equity, Return on Invested Capital, and PEG Ratio.

The past 10 years of share price movement has been volatile for IRBT as it is compared with the S&P 500 and other more recession-proof brands like Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG). Reasons for this could be due to iRobot being mostly a one-product company. So when any news breaks about Roomba, it can send the stock bouncing up or down rapidly. In addition, iRobot offers a non-essential product, whereas companies that offer necessities like Walmart (groceries) and Procter & Gamble (toothpaste and toilet paper) see much less shock to share price during economic downturns. After all, people will continue to need food for their bellies and toilet paper to wipe their backsides during hard times, but they're less likely to splurge on a luxury robot that cleans their floors if money is tight.

Notice in the chart below how IRBT has much greater volatile movements in share price and how during the recession from December 2007 - June 2009, IRBT experienced a larger and longer dip in price, while WMT and PG experienced much less volatility during the crisis. Also included in this comparison is ROBO Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NASDAQ:ROBO), which shows that IRBT correlated to the general movement of other robotics companies, however IRBT has much more volatility with price swings. This chart is useful to give us an idea of how IRBT share price moves in relation to the market and how a weakly diversified and luxury product company can experience greater volatility than a diversified and necessity product company.

iRobot's earnings over the past 10 years have been increasing overall, however there was a period 6 years back when earnings fell and it took 3 years to return to previous earnings numbers.

Return on Invested Capital

One of the most important measurements to look for is Return on Invested Capital or Return on Capital Invested. This measurement answers the question "Is the company making money from investing the company's capital?" In turn, this number gives us an idea of whether we will receive a satisfactory and predictable return from investing in this company's stock. The good news is that the returns have been increasing overall through the 5 year period. The bad news is that we'd expect to see higher returns, at least above 10 throughout the 5 year period for a great company, and that 2016's return was lower than 2015.

Gross Margins for IRBT have been very good and increasing, so up until 2017 it seems that iRobot has maintained some sort of competitive advantage and possibly some pricing power. However, the chart below shows that recently the gross margin percent might be declining, so this is something that investors will need to be aware of.

Returning Value Back To Shareholders

The company returns value back to shareholders through share buybacks, reinvesting capital into new technology, and acquisitions.

The company pays no dividend and share repurchases are not very consistent. Therefore, the company could do a better job of returning value back to shareholders because if growth slows or new technologies don't produce good results, then this could put shareholders at a greater risk of losing value through the company.

A notable acquisition by the company is described here by CEO Colin Angle:

"The new Roomba [Roomba 980] is also one of the main reasons that iRobot acquired its rival, California-based Evolution Robotics, for $74 million in 2012."

Growth Rates Growth over 10 years has been good overall. Revenue is increasing at a much greater rate than earnings. Therefore, we can assume that there is a strong demand for the product as more units continue to sell each year. However earnings growth is minimal in comparison to revenue growth, which could mean that the competition or some other factors such as increased expenses are preventing the company from increasing profits in line with revenues.

In addition, you'll notice that book value has been growing well, but we learned earlier that the company doesn't return much value back to shareholders. Therefore, much of this book value could be invested back into the company through increased inventory, future acquisitions, or share repurchases.

Misc. Fundamentals

Looking at other misc. fundamentals, we can see that the company's balance sheet is healthy with an excellent debt-to-equity ratio (no long-term debt). In the short-term the company also appears to have enough assets to cover debts according to its Current Ratio. The PE Ratio of around 40 could mean that this company's stock is being sold at a premium price.

Pros of Investing in iRobot

A healthy company with no long-term debt and adequate assets to pay off short-term debts.

Growing demand for the company's main product (robot vacuum), "…the global RVC category grew more than 25% in 2017, and we expect category growth to continue as we and competitors invest to drive awareness." (2018 Earning Release)

"…the global RVC category grew more than 25% in 2017, and we expect category growth to continue as we and competitors invest to drive awareness." (2018 Earning Release) Distributor acquisitions have allowed iRobot to expand its strategic marketing programs to Japan and Europe. (Earnings Release 2018)

have allowed iRobot to expand its strategic marketing programs to Japan and Europe. (Earnings Release 2018) Refocusing of goals. The company has discontinued poorly performing or less successful products such as the robotic gutter cleaner and military robot products to focus on the better performing products like Roomba.

"Specifically, the company eliminated $55 million in revenue and pulled out its very roots by divesting its military segment in 2016 and recently discontinued one of its four product lines in the home robotics category, a gutter cleaning line called the Looj."

such as the robotic gutter cleaner and military robot products to focus on the better performing products like Roomba. "Specifically, the company eliminated $55 million in revenue and pulled out its very roots by divesting its military segment in 2016 and recently discontinued one of its four product lines in the home robotics category, a gutter cleaning line called the Looj." The company has done well to effectively reinvest capital to increase book value and to grow the company at an accelerated rate.

to increase book value and to grow the company at an accelerated rate. Potential growth for Braava (mopping robot) products.

Along with increased growth with Roomba, the company can piggyback the growth of the Roomba product by also increasing demand for Braava products. According to the 2018 Earnings Release:

"… we believe there is also a great opportunity to drive adoption of our Braava products through campaigns targeted at our millions of Roomba customers."

Cons and Risks of Investing in iRobot

Essentially a "one-product company" that is weakly diversified and adds volatility and risk for shareholders. Roomba makes up 90% of sales and Braava generates about 10% of sales.(2016 Annual Report)

Roomba makes up 90% of sales and Braava generates about 10% of sales.(2016 Annual Report) Heavy Competition. iRobot was one of the first popular automatic vacuums, it was only preceded by Electrolux Trilobite vacuum, so iRobot was able to quickly take over the market share. But in 2018, there are so many other companies that are offering the same type of product that iRobot will need to be more competitive and possibly lower its prices more to compete. When searching on a Chinese/Hong Kong site, 279 different robot vacuum cleaners are for sale by 80 companies. When searching GlobalSources.com there are 8,431 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner product listings from 728 Suppliers.



iRobot was one of the first popular automatic vacuums, it was only preceded by Electrolux Trilobite vacuum, so iRobot was able to quickly take over the market share. But Potential for decreased margins. It would seem that with all of this added competition, iRobot will probably face decreasing margins because of lowered pricing and also loss of market share. By the end of 2017, there were already signs of this decrease in margins occurring.

It would seem that with all of this added competition, iRobot will probably face decreasing margins because of lowered pricing and also loss of market share. By the end of 2017, there were already signs of this decrease in margins occurring. Patent protection doesn't seem strong enough to adequately protect iRobot from competition. iRobot does hold patents and has tried to protect its market share by filing patent infringement suits against several vacuum manufacturers including Hoover, Bissell and Black & Decker (SWK). Regardless, competitors have proven that they can produce a product that is similar for consumers at lower prices. These competitors will continue to come up with ways to copy or innovate their own technologies to challenge iRobot's Roomba.

iRobot does hold patents and has tried to protect its market share by filing patent infringement suits against several vacuum manufacturers including Hoover, Bissell and Black & Decker (SWK). Regardless, competitors have proven that they can produce a product that is similar for consumers at lower prices. These competitors will continue to come up with ways to copy or innovate their own technologies to challenge iRobot's Roomba. iRobot's business model survives on innovation and therefore requires a significant amount to be spent on research and development. This is an added expense that will typically increase over the years. Plus the reliance on new technologies brings additional uncertainty and risk into the business because new innovations and products will constantly be needing to prove themselves and could flop. iRobot co-founder and CEO Colin Angle talked about research and development costs in an interview: "...well over $100 million in research and development costs have gone into the making of the Roomba [Roomba 980 model], which took more than two years and almost a decade of research in the field of robotic mapping technology."



This is an added expense that will typically increase over the years. Plus the reliance on new technologies brings additional uncertainty and risk into the business because new innovations and products will constantly be needing to prove themselves and could flop. Roomba is more expensive than the competition. "The Roomba 980 vacuum retails for $899 on iRobot's website, about $200 more than its predecessor, the Roomba 880." This is about 4 times the amount of some other brands. Shark­Ninja's Shark Ion Robot Vacuum is being sold on Amazon for $299. The company's current line of upright vacuums range from $119 to $299. You can argue that Roomba is a better quality product, but others will argue that the brands are similar and even if Roomba offers better quality, it's still not worth 4 times the amount of other brands.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using EPS TTM of 1.77. I've used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

If we're basing valuation off of a popularity contest, then IRBT seems to be undervalued probably because people like investing in a fun and futuristic stock. The share price has typically reflected this popularity, as its PE Ratio has even reached 303 within the past 10 years. In comparison, today's PE Ratio of around 40 seems like the stock is very undervalued. But when we actually look at the earnings, equity, and growth rates when combined with historical patterns and future expectations, then the stock is at best, fairly valued and more likely between a value of $60 - $70 per share.

But the good thing that this stock has going for it is that investors seem comfortable with buying IRBT at a premium price in exchange for the growth that it has offered. Therefore, if the company keeps churning out innovative and futuristic products that makes robotics fun and relatable for the common consumer, then this stock is likely to continue trading at a premium above the actual value.

From this visual chart, we can see that the overall value range is somewhere between $55 on the low end and $80 on the high end. When using 10 year conservative average earnings and book value growth rates, the stock is either fairly valued to overvalued. When considering past 5 years earnings, book value, and equity growth rates, the stock is again either fairly valued or overvalued. Analysts' future growth expectations show that the stock is again overvalued. The only clear indication of the stock being undervalued is when considering past PE Ratio averages of IRBT in relation to the current PE Ratio of IRBT.

As we know, calculating values is an inexact science, so consider many methods and try to be more conservative and add a margin of safety as needed.

Technical Analysis

Technical analysis is showing that the stock has been moving towards an oversold situation with a downward trend possibly starting. There is confirmation on two of three indicators showing a downward trend and momentum. But there is not clear confirmation of movement and especially the Moving Average for the recent month shows little volatility. If the three indicators begin to confirm a downward trend, then this might present a better buying opportunity during a decline in share price.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

iRobot gives me an image of an analogy. I liken the company to the first baker in town that started selling sliced bread. Up until that time, everyone just sliced the bread themselves, but this new product was convenient and interesting. Plus if you had sliced bread, you could be the talk of the town and show off a little bit. Sliced bread also came with a premium price, so not everyone could afford it and if times get tough for your family, you might stop buying this luxury item and go back to basics with the cheaper loaf of bread that you slice yourself.

Eventually, new bakers will enter the market and reduce the margins of all bakers through a price war. Finally, the bakers will be forced to make a decision: make their bread far superior to other breads, buy out the other bakers in town, or come up with the newest best thing since sliced bread to diversify their product line.

I believe that iRobot is a company that once offered a futuristic product that was convenient and the talk of the town. At this point, so many competitors have come along realizing that there is a lot of growth opportunities available and the market is getting more saturated with competition that not only offers similar features, but sells at lower prices. Therefore, iRobot will eventually need to make a decision to greatly increase the quality and features of its products, buy out its main competitors, or invent some new innovative product to diversify the company's product line.

iRobot is still a decent company with loads of growth potential left in the robot vacuum market, and the company will probably continue to earn short-term investors good returns. But if you're looking to be a long-term investor in this company, then you'll have to keep an eye on how iRobot deals with the fierce competition that is saturating its market.

