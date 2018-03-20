Bharti Infratel - A Beneficiary Of The Digital Boom In India

(Source: Nokia)

India's telecom landscape

Since the launch of a new telecom operator Reliance Jio in Sept-16, India is undergoing a data revolution. As shown in the chart below, the data consumption went up by 9x by Mar-17 and is most likely to have increased by 4x this year as an average 4G user consumed 11 GB of data per month. Netflix's (NFLX) Reed Hastings believes that every country should have its own Reliance Jio, as Netflix is also a benefiting from the undergoing data revolution.

(Source: Google Images)

Reliance has triggered a price war in the industry offering free data and voice services to millions of new users. The competition was forced to slash its prices and match whatever the new entrant was offering in order to retain their existing customers. Customers were the primary beneficiaries in this onslaught on the incumbents' profitability. To provide a context, India already had one of the highest spectrum prices in the world with one of the lowest ARPUs in the world with an ARPU of around $2. Indians guzzled free data like never before as operators offered live streaming, movies, video calling, etc. almost at no cost.

Data guzzling by millions of Indians at rock bottom tariffs does have a bearing on the balance sheets of all incumbents. While Reliance being the largest company by market capitalization on Indian bourses, can bear the brunt through its cash flows from other businesses, other telcos were clearly bleeding. Even the regulatory changes were skewed towards the new entrant and rubbed salt on the wounds of the incumbents. Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao wrote to the telecom minister raising his concerns:

There is a view being propagated by the new entrant that as a 4G-only operator, it has a cost advantage in the region of 70% compared to the established 2G/3G/4G operators. There is no evidence – either Indian or international to support such a claim. However, continued under-pricing of services leads to a rapidly increasing cost per subscriber, recovery of which will require higher ARPUs in future, which is unfeasible/ unrealistic. It is undesirable for a critical core industry like telecom to be regulated based on the ambition of a new operator.

Mr. Colao had a valid argument. Reliance recently posted a quarterly net profit from the Jio business which surprised the investment community until analysts at Bernstein figured out that Jio's depreciation & amortization cost were only 2% of total assets compared to a global average of 8.6%.

No country on this planet had over 10 telecom operators surviving simultaneously but India was a notable exception before Jio's launch. It was only a matter of time before the inevitable consolidation of the Indian telecom industry took place. With the launch of Jio, the entire landscape changed almost overnight. Smaller and regional players like DoCoMo (DCM) and Videocon were forced to exit. Maxis Group (OTC:MAXSF) backed Aircel filed for bankruptcy. Telenor (OTCPK:TELNF) and Tatas sold out to Bharti Airtel (OTCPK:BHRQY) for basically nothing. Russian firm MTS (MBT) merged with Reliance Communications, led by Anil Ambani, which was eventually rescued from filing bankruptcy by Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Jio. Even the leading players like Vodafone (VOD) and Idea Cellular were forced to merge in order to survive in the industry.

Today, there are only three private players left in the industry - Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and the combined entity of Vodafone and Idea Cellular. Along with a government entity, BSNL, India will eventually become a consolidated (3 + 1) marketplace.

Bharti Infratel

Bharti Infratel (OTC:BHRYY) was created in 2007 to offer capex saving opportunities to other service providers while simultaneously leveraging Bharti Airtel's passive infrastructure base. It is a pioneer of tower infrastructure sharing and green initiatives with 3,000 solar powered towers in India. Indus Towers was created the same year as a Joint Venture between Bharti Infratel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular. Bharti Infratel has 42% stake in Indus Towers, making it the leading tower company in India with over 91,000 towers as of Dec-17.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

It has a pan India footprint covering the entire 22 telecom circles in India. It offers passive infrastructure to all mobile operators. The company signs long term contracts, typically 10 to 15 years, with its customers, which are primarily Airtel, Vodafone and Idea. A weighted average remaining life of these contracts is around 6 years which gives a strong visibility of future revenues for the company.

(Source: Deloitte - Indian Tower Industry: Future is Data, 2015)

Not only does it have the highest market share in the Indian market, it also has the highest sharing factor globally as shown below. Sharing factor is calculated as the average number of co-locations divided by average of towers for the relevant period, which basically reflects the average number of tenants per tower. With over 91,000 towers, Bharti Infratel is also the second largest listed tower company in the world in terms of the number of towers after American Tower Corporation (AMT) with 148,000 towers as shown in the chart below.

(Source: Company Report)

Financials

The company has a debt free balance sheet and a history of positive cash flows and dividends. The revenues and EBITDA grew at 8.1% and 14.6% CAGR in USD terms, showing an improvement in margins. The company has clearly defined dividend policy with target payout ratio to be higher of 100% dividends from Indus and 60-80% of Bharti Infratel's profits. Hence, the investors are likely to reap benefit from a stream of growing dividends in the future as well.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Despite the turmoil in the telecom industry, Bharti Infratel posted 9%, 11% and 18% y-o-y growth in sales, operating profits and cash flows for the first nine months of the current year. The company has also improved its ROE from 12.5% in 2015 to 16.3% in 2017. It has also increased its net cash position on the balance sheet from ₹ 35 billion in Mar 2017 to ₹ 48 billion in Dec 2017, which is roughly equal to 8% of its current market capitalization.

In terms of valuation as well, it is undervalued in comparison to its peers on most parameters. While its peers are debt-laden, Bharti Infratel has a debt free balance sheet. Hence, it should deserve a higher valuation than its peers for its ability to have a cash rich balance sheet in a capital intensive industry of telecom infrastructure.

(Source: Author's Analysis)

With 10.6% increase in EBITDA for the first nine months of this year and an EV/EBITDA of 15x, the fair value per share should be ₹545, which offers 59% upside from current price of ₹342. The company did a share repurchase program of ₹20 billion worth of shares at a price of ₹425 last year and the current price is 20% lower than even the buyback price.

Future Outlook

China Tower, which is planning an IPO, is by far the largest tower company in the world with over 1.7 million towers and 95% market share in China. India with similar population, on the other hand, has only 400,000 towers. With rapid proliferation of mobile internet especially in the regional language speaking audience, the demand for high speed mobile network in tier 2 / 3 cities is likely to increase. The leading telecom players would need to expand their 4G footprints across the country and also increase capacities to cater to higher data demand. Deloitte estimates that India would have 1.2 million towers by 2020, which is highly optimistic in my view. But it is very likely that within the next decade, India would have over a million towers.

The ongoing consolidation in the telecom industry will have its ripple effect on the infrastructure industry as well. American Tower Corporation had already acquired 51% stake Viom Networks, which was backed by Tata Teleservices in 2016. Tatas will most likely sell out its remaining stake in the near future. GTL Infra which acquired Aircel's tower business in 2010 and has almost 8% market share. With Aircel filing for bankruptcy, GTL which was already struggling with debt will be on the verge of extinction. With a strong balance sheet, Bharti Infratel could buy GTL assets at distressed valuation, if it wants them.

Bharti Infratel's largest customers are Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea. All of them combined have a 73.7% revenue market share in the Indian mobile market. Hence, the impact of exits from the smaller players would most likely have minimal impact on its business.

At a time when the mobile operators are facing declining sales, mounting debt and losses with no visibility of pricing power, it is better to play the data consumption theme in India through a telecom infrastructure play like Bharti Infratel.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.