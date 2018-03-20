The Growth-Team: March 2018 Review

Who's leading? Who's lagging? Read everything you need and wish to know about the twelve G-Team constitutes here.

Four negative performers, out of which none with 5%+ negative returns.

Eight positive performers, out of which two with ~20%+ positive returns.

The G(rowth)-Team is exactly one month old but it already delivered one-third of the 24-month total return target we have for it.

Background

We recently introduced four teams:

I(ncome)-Team: Pure income (lower risk) oriented ideas.

R(IC)-Team: Regulated Investment Corporations.

G(rowth)-Team: Pure growth (higher risk) oriented ideas.

S(peculative)-Team: High-risk investment ideas.

The main difference between the four teams are as follows:

Team Minimum Coupon/ Yield Special Features Average Weighted Duration (in years; up to) Types of Securities Target Total Return (per annum) Maximum Draw-Down (up to) I(ncome) 5% No overlaps (same issuer) 5 Bonds, baby bonds, Preferred shares , CEFs 5%* 5% R(IC) 7% 7 BDCs, mREITs, eREITs, MLPs, MFs 7%* 7% G(rowth) N/A Past & (expected) future 10% revenues & EPS growth N/A Stocks only 10%* N/A S(peculative) N/A Multi-bagger potential N/A Market-cap < $1.6B 40% over next 2 years N/A

* For the team (as a whole), based on equal sightings, over both short (12 months) and long/er terms.

Both Trapping Value - who has recently joined The Wheel of FORTUNE - and I are accountants. One of the most creative accounting practice is how to calculate the value of inventory. Most businesses use the FIFO (First In First Out) or cash methods but some use LIFO (Last In First Out) to measure the value of their inventory. When it comes to this month coverage we are adopting a LIFO methodology. As such, following the S-Team March coverage it's now the G-Team turn.

Performance of G-Team Since Last Update

Here's how the 12 constitutes of the G-Team have performed since the team was introduced on 2/20/2018, exactly one month ago:

The average return of the G-Team, assuming equal weightings, during a period of four weeks (February 20-March 19) is 6.1%.

Interestingly enough, only two stocks have performed better than the average return of the team:

Baozun (BZUN) with 33.65% total return

Invitae (NVTA) with 19.26% total return

Furthermore, four stocks actually delivered negative total returns:

Wirecard (OTCPK:WCAGY) with -1.66% total return

Medidata Solutions (MDSO) with -3.17% total return

Nvidia (NVDA) with -3.18% total return

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) with -4.91% total return

It's quite rare to find two semiconductors lagging and dragging the return of a portfolio, any portfolio, down. Nevertheless, we view this as a temporary phase that's mostly a matter of the short (measuring) period.

As a matter of fact, we have covered the semis in a series of articles over the past week:

In spite of currently being the worst performer of the G-Team, AMD (NASDAQ:AMD)is our top pick among the semis (and one of our top picks for 2018 generally speaking).

The fact that the G-Team has performed so well in spite of so many laggards/issues is an indication for the power and merits of diversification.

Relative Performance of G-Team Against Benchmarks

The 6.1% total return of the G-Team during the past four weeks is an impressive performance in both absolute (as shown above) and relative terms. A return of 6.1% would make many investors very happy on an annual basis, let alone four weeks. Furthermore, this return was far and beyond what any relevant-chosen benchmark has returned over that period.

During that period, none of the leading indices - SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA) - got anywhere close to the G-Team performance.

Same goes for the broader, smaller-cap, indices - iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB), iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM), iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

With a 3.6% total return, the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) was the closest one. Nonetheless, even here the performance (of the IWO) is less than 60% of what the G-Team has delivered.

Indeed, four weeks is a very short period that says nothing. However, it's good and very encouraging to see the G-Team follow the footsteps of the S-Team with a very strong start.

G-Team = High Beta

It's important to note that yesterday (March 19th) was a very bad day for both the markets and the G-Team specifically. As one would expect, during a day that see the the main indices moving more than 1%, regardless of the direction, the G-Team (with its high Beta) will normally lose more than that.

Symbol 3/19 SPDR® S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) -1.35% PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) -2.29% SPDR® Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA) -1.28% Amazon.com (AMZN) -1.70% Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY ) -1.72% Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) -2.87% Baozun (BZUN) -1.17% Invitae (NVTA) -1.72% Wirecard (OTCPK:WCAGY) -0.98% Medidata Solutions (MDSO) -2.12% Nvidia (NVDA) -3.78% Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) -0.34% Starbucks (SBUX) -1.18% Align Technology (ALGN) -1.85% iRobot (IRBT) -4.6%

The average return of the G-Team, assuming equal weightings, yesterday (March 19th) was -2.4%. Not only worse than the overall market (as measured by the SPY) but even worse than the Nasdaq-100 (as measured by the QQQ).

This is something that's important to keep in mind: Growth stocks come along with high Beta. In most cases - and surely over a long period - they will move more than the market (as a whole) moves, for good or for bad.

When one builds a portfolio it's not only the macro landscape and diversification that must be taken into consideration but also the relative performance (or Beta) of the portfolio (and its constitutes) against the market/benchmark as a whole.

The bulk of our portfolio as well as what we do on The Wheel of FORTUNE is comprised of income and dividend-related stuff. However, we do find room for growth and even speculation because, at the end of the day, the whole (portfolio) is bigger - and more importantly: better positioned - than its sums (single constitutes)!

Recent News and Moves

AMZN

Sector: Consumer Discretionary (Technology), Industry: Retail - Discretionary

AMZN data by YCharts

Technically speaking, looking for a break of $1600.

TCEHY

Sector: Technology, Industry: Software

Buying with JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) an 11% stake in Better Life Commercial - a Chinese retail chain - for $258M.

invests $115M in Gaana, an Indian music streaming app, that's competing directly with Apple (AAPL) Music and Amazon Prime Music service.

Getting a PT of $64 (up from $59) from Barclays (BCS).

Earnings are expected tomorrow, March 21st.

TCEHY data by YCharts

Technically speaking, looking for a break of $60.

BABA

Sector: Consumer Discretionary (Technology), Industry: Retail - Discretionary

Buys a 15% stake in Chinese furniture chain Easyhome for $851M as well as the remaining 77% it doesn't own in delivery startup Ele.me, currently own by other investors including Baidu ( BIDU

Leads a new round of $866M investment in Ofo, a Chinese bike-sharing company.

Invests another $2B in Lazada (Private:LZDA), a Southeast Asian e-commerce firm.

Sets up an AI research center in Singapore.

Advancing relationship with Renault (OTC:RNSDF, OTCPK:RNLSY) in China. This will allow Chinese consumers to buy Renault cars through Alibaba's Tmall service.

BABA data by YCharts

Technically speaking, looking for a break of $200.

NVDA

Sector: Technology, Industry: Semiconductors

Our recent coverage of semis can be found on the pieces we linked above.

Two important notes, however, that are mostly relevant for Nvidia:

Crypto currencies (OTCQX:GBTC, COIN, OTCPK:BTSC) are losing a lot of ground lately. The combined market-cap of the 20 largest Crypto currencies is down no less than $222B (or 43%) YTD

While one shouldn't overstate this segment in the overall activities/revenues, it's a trend that is unfriendly for NVDA.

The second issue is related to the death of a woman in Arizona caused by an autonomous vehicle of Uber (UBER). The pedestrian was walking her bicycle outside a crosswalk when she was struck by the Volvo XC90 SUV, which had an operator behind the wheel.

Uber already announced that it is suspending the self-driving car program while the NHTSA and NTSB investigate the accident. This is the first fatal case directly caused by an autonomous vehicle the self-driving industry is dealing with. As such, it's a critical test regarding how policymakers as well as the public respond to the new, clearly still imperfect, technology.

NVDA data by YCharts

Technically speaking, looking for a break of $255-260.

SBUX

Sector: Consumer Discretionary, Industry: Gaming, Lodging & Restaurants.

Opened a Reserve store at its Seattle headquarters, the first out of 1,000 locations that are planned globally.

Plans to open more stores because rents are apparently coming down and the company feels like it may hold the upper hand with landlords.

Signs a new licensing agreement with multi-brand restaurant operator SouthRock in Brazil. This means that all Starbucks retail operations in Latin America are now wholly licensed.

SBUX data by YCharts

Technically speaking, looking for a break of $60.

ALGN

Sector: Healthcare, Industry: Medical Equipment & Devices.

Barclays is the last in a slate of analysts raising both the PT as well as the projected EPS for Align Technology.

Barclays initiated ALGN with an overweight rating and a $290 PT, in-line with the average PT of Wall Street:

Source: WSJ

ALGN data by YCharts

Technically speaking, looking for a break of $280-290.

WCAGY

Sector: Financials, Industry: Specialty Finance.

Takes over payment services for Playa Games' over 50M users.

Launches digital payment and access solution via wearables and cards.

Publication of the annual financial statements, followed by a press conference, is scheduled for April 12th.

WCAGY data by YCharts

Technically speaking, looking for a break of $64-65.

AMD

Sector: Technology, Industry: Semiconductors

Our recent coverage of semis can be found on the pieces we linked above.

Rumors regarding a possible takeover that were circulating across trading desks have been clouded with CNET reporting that security researchers have found 13 vulnerabilities in the company's Ryzen and EPYC chips.

The company released a statement about its alleged chip vulnerabilities:

We have just received a report from a company called CTS Labs claiming there are potential security vulnerabilities related to certain of our processors. We are actively investigating and analyzing its findings. This company was previously unknown to AMD and we find it unusual for a security firm to publish its research to the press without providing a reasonable amount of time for the company to investigate and address its findings. At AMD, security is a top priority and we are continually working to ensure the safety of our users as potential new risks arise.

CTS, the cybersecurity research firm behind the allegations (of alleged flaws in AMD chips), told Reuters that it shared the findings with clients paying for proprietary research on hardware vulnerabilities. However, the company hasn't shared names (of clients) and once Viceroy Research - with a substantial short position in AMD - joined in (by publishing a 25-page report on the vulnerabilities, the following day) it all seems too synchronized and orchestrated.

Fake news?

AMD data by YCharts

Technically speaking, looking for a break of $13.

MDSO

Sector: Technology (Healthcare), Industry: Technology Services.

No news about this company that still struggles to stay above $70, once it gets there.

MDSO data by YCharts

Technically speaking, looking for a break of $71-72.

BZUN

Sector: Technology, Industry: Technology Services.

Strong earnings for Q4/2017:

EPS of $0.42; beats by $0.11

Revenue of $240.59M; misses by $4.63M but up 23% Y/Y

However, these numbers - as good as they are - do not tell story:

Income from operations was RMB175.7 million (US$27.0 million), an increase of 179.1% year-over-year.

year-over-year. Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB189.9 million (US$29.2 million), an increase of 163.6% year-over-year.

Total Gross Merchandise Volume (“GMV”) was RMB8,428.9 million, an increase of 75.5% year-over-year.

year-over-year. Non-distribution GMV was RMB7,521.2 million, an increase of 92.6% year-over-year.

year-over-year. Number of brand partners increased to 152 as of December 31, 2017, from 133 as of December 31, 2016.

Number of GMV brand partners increased to 146 as of December 31, 2017, from 122 as of December 31, 2016.

Moreover, during the conference call, the company said that with its new SaaS software NEBULA+ it intend to target smaller brands. This is an important shift because up until now all 152 clients of Baozun are big brands, e.g. Microsoft (MSFT), Starbucks (SBUX), Nike (NKE), and the NBA.

A decision to start moving down the ladder - from the largest corporations to smaller - those still sizable - prospects is a smart and an integral shift in the life cycle of a company like BZUN.

The stock reacted to the earnings and the press conference very favorably, adding about one third to its value since.

Short interest is going down recently (unsurprisingly) but at 16.7% of float (as of 2/28/2018) it's still high and might add to the bullish flames.

BZUN data by YCharts

Technically speaking, looking for a break of $50.

IRBT

Sector: Consumer Discretionary, Industry: Home & Office Products.

The company announced that the board has authorized a new stock repurchase program (that begins on March 28 and runs until December 28) to purchase up to $50M worth of stocks.

In its analyst day on March 1st the company sounded quite upbeat in regard to both its 2017 results...

...as well as about its 2018 outlook.

Source: Company's analyst day presentation, March 1st 2018

Short interest remains quite high here at 16.7% of float (as of 2/28/2018).

IRBT data by YCharts

Technically speaking, looking for a break of $70.

NVTA

Sector: Healthcare, Industry: Health Care Facilities and Services.

Nothing out of the ordinary here over the past month. Nonetheless, the stock perhaps found support and left the low $6 level.

NVTA data by YCharts

Technically speaking, looking for a break of $8.

Bottom Line

The G-Team is the third team out of the four new teams that we introduce on the free section for 2018.

We aim at touching upon the teams on a monthly basis, but not necessarily on an end-of-month basis.

We believe that the G-Team can produce the necessary minimum required yield of 10% per annum (as a whole, equal weightings) over the next 2-3 years.

We hope that you will follow this team - as well as the other teams - as they are being assembled, progress and evolve.

Author's note: If you like this article please scroll up and follow us. In order to make the most out of following us, please make sure that you're not only following us, but also doing so at real time:

That's the only way to get notifications regarding both articles and blog posts (such as this) that we publish at real time.

The Wheel of FORTUNE is now offering a "March Madness" bargain deal that you don't want to miss out on! You may also wish to give our ABC song a try. Now that Trapping Value is part of The Wheel of FORTUNE you actually get two for the price of one. Both annual and monthly fees are going to rise on April 1st by 5% and 10%, respectively, so make sure you join before Fool's Day. Joining now ensures that you are grandfathering the current lower fees. In order to make it even more attractive for you, the free trial is now on, so you can take advantage of a two-week, free of charge, first-hand experience before you commit to the service on a longer-term basis. Make sure you read the reviews (128/130 possible stars) subscribers wrote about the service to gain a better understanding of what you may expect out of it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD, NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.