The Fingerprints Of Buffett's Next Deal

After looking through all the characteristics, I ended up with six candidates that would be needle movers for Berkshire Hathaway.

I looked at deals where Berkshire went in alone, or went in partners with 3G capital.

After the recent Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) annual meeting, one of main thoughts on the minds of investors was about the massive cash pile that Berkshire Hathaway holds. At around $116 billion, the cash pile is significant and begs the question, what will Berkshire buy next? In this article, I am going to attempt to decipher potential acquisition targets through two methods: Berkshire by themselves or Berkshire in partnership with 3G Capital.

Method 1: Berkshire Alone

Since the cash pile of Berkshire is so massive, I assumed that Berkshire would do a deal around the same size and scale as the Burlington Northern Santa Fe or Precision Castparts acquisitions. These deals were for $44 billion and $37 billion. Using these two companies as a template I dug into them more to see what characteristics made them special.

Characteristic #1: Berkshire owned and added to position

I went back and looked through historical 13-F filings for the previous 4 quarters prior to when the acquisitions were announced. What I found in the case of both Burlington Northern and Precision Castparts, was Berkshire already held positions in each for at least a year and at least once during the previous 4 quarters, Berkshire had added to their position. In addition, during the year prior to the acquisitions, Berkshire did not reduce their position in either name.

Current Candidates with Characteristic #1

Looking at 13-F filings over the last year, the following companies have been a holding for at least a year and Berkshire has added to their position within the last year. In addition, none of these companies has seen their stake reduced.

(AAPL) Apple (BK) Bank of New York Mellon (LSXMA) Liberty Sirius XM Series A (LSXMK) Liberty Sirius XM Series C (LUV) Southwest Airlines (MON) Monsanto (USB) US Bancorp

Eliminations:

-Apple: Market cap is too big

-Bank of New York Mellon & US Bancorp: Restrictions around owning more than 10% of a bank

-Liberty Sirius XM: Share class structure due to John Malone owning class B super voting stock and less than $25 billion market cap.

- Monsanto: Already an acquisition target by Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY)

The last one standing.....

Southwest Airlines

I have covered Southwest Airlines multiple times, noting that they have the best buyback in the S&P 500 and most importantly in the context of this article: out of the airlines that Berkshire holds, Southwest Airlines was the only airline that Berkshire has not cut its position in. In addition, during the many interviews that Warren Buffett conducted, he mentioned the possibility of owning an entire airline and in my opinion; Southwest Airlines is the most logical candidate.

Characteristic #2: Stock Charts

If you examine the following stock charts, you can see they have a similar pattern: A well-defined downtrend. Both companies had been in those downtrends for at least a year, which is possibly one of the reasons why given current market conditions, Berkshire has been unable to pull the trigger on a deal. In this market, it is rare to find companies that have legitimate growth opportunities and have had a stock price that is trending downward for at least a year.

Burlington Northern

ThinkorSwim

Precision Castparts

ThinkorSwim

Current Candidates with Characteristic #2

I looked at the holdings of Berkshire for those companies in the $25-$200 billion range, which consists of 25 companies and are listed in the table below. Out of these 25 candidates, I eliminated 16 of them because of the reasons listed below.

(GS) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. LUV Southwest Airlines Co. (UPS) United Parcel Service, Inc. (MCO) Moody's Corporation USB U.S. Bancorp (MTB) M&T Bank Corporation (AXP) American Express Company (SIRI) Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (COST) Costco Wholesale Corporation (SYF) Synchrony Financial (CHTR) Charter Communications, Inc. (AAL) American Airlines Group Inc. (KHC) The Kraft Heinz Company (SNY) Sanofi (MDLZ) Mondelez International, Inc. (IBM) International Business Machines Corporation BK The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (KO) The Coca-Cola Company MON Monsanto Company (MA) MasterCard Incorporated (GM) General Motors Company (VZ) Verizon Communications Inc. (PSX) Phillips 66 (PG) The Procter & Gamble Company (DAL) Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Eliminations:

-Goldman Sachs: Restrictions around owning more than 10% of a bank

-U.S. Bancorp: Restrictions around owning more than 10% of a bank

-Kraft Heinz: Already owns majority position along with 3G capital

-Mondelez: Buffett just retired from Kraft Heinz board, which makes Berkshire deal less likely in my mind.

-Bank of New York Mellon: Restrictions around owning more than 10% of a bank

-Monsanto: Already an acquisition target by Bayer

-Phillips 66: Just sold shares back to PSX to stay under 10% ownership threshold

-M&T Bank Corporation: Restrictions around owning more than 10% of a bank

-Sanofi: Is a Foreign based company

-IBM: Berkshire has been selling off its stake

-Verizon: Berkshire sold off nearly all of its stake

-General Motors: Reduced position in Q4 2017

-American Airlines: Reduced position in Q4 2017

-Charter Communications: Reduced position in Q3 2017

-Sirius XM Holdings: Reduced position in Q2 2017

-Delta Airlines: Reduced position in Q2 2017

Remaining Candidates:

The following companies are the remaining ones that passed my eliminations and only Procter & Gamble has posted a y/y decline. There are a couple other companies that are on the verge of going negative y/y, so those are the ones that I would be watching the most. From the following list, it looks like Moody's & MasterCard would be eliminated since they have had such big runs Out of these candidates, the most likely ones that Berkshire would consider are Procter & Gamble, UPS, Synchrony Financial, and Coca-Cola.

1 Year Performance PG The Procter & Gamble Company -13.56% UPS United Parcel Service, Inc. 0.29% SYF Synchrony Financial 0.40% KO The Coca-Cola Company 2.93% LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 13.95% COST Costco Wholesale Corporation 14.17% AXP American Express Company 19.67% MCO Moody's Corporation 47.75% MA MasterCard Incorporated 60.05%

Berkshire Alone Candidates

In the case of both Burlington Northern and Precision Castparts, they satisfied all the characteristics listed above. They were already a holding of Berkshire, had their positions added to within the previous year and had been trending downward for at least a year. Currently, no companies match all these characteristics; however, Southwest Airlines was the only company to match the first characteristic and would most likely need to fall before Buffett would consider pulling the trigger. On the flip side there is Procter & Gamble, which has posted poor returns and a couple other companies on the brink of going negative, so those companies are worth watching as well. In addition, should we see an extended market decline, the other names excluding Moody's and MasterCard are worth keeping an eye on if there were to be large price declines.

Method 2: The 3G Assist

The deal Buffett struck to purchase Heinz along with 3G capital did not fit the mold of the previous deals I discussed. Heinz share price had been increasing and I looked back and could not find that Berkshire had a position in Heinz prior to the deal being announced.

Characteristic of Heinz deal

The main characteristic I found the deal to have was that Heinz had been underperforming its sector for years. The following chart shows the performance of Heinz compared to the Consumer Staples ETF (XLP) in the time leading up to the deal.

ThinkorSwim

In addition, after that deal for Heinz, they merged with Kraft Foods group and the performance of the combined company: Kraft Heinz (KHC) has been poor. Since the merger between Heinz and Kraft Foods Group took place, given the poor performance, I believe Berkshire would be hesitant to go with an idea brought to Berkshire by 3G. More likely, any future deal will be for a company Berkshire already holds. An article discussing the Heinz deal noted that 3G came to Buffett for the deal.

Consumer Staples Candidates

Looking at the holdings of Berkshire, there are 6 potential consumer staples candidates, and out of these 6 it is likely 3 can be eliminated right away: Kraft Heinz, since Berkshire & 3G already own massive positions, Mondelez because Buffett just retired from Kraft Heinz board making deal less likely in my opinion, and Walmart (WMT) because the market cap & family ownership. That leaves the most likely candidates to be Coca-Cola, Costco, and Procter & Gamble.

KHC Kraft Heinz MDLZ Mondelez International, Inc. COST Costco Wholesale Corporation KO Coca-Cola PG Procter & Gamble WMT Walmart

Relative Performance Charts

As was shown in the Heinz relative performance chart above, the stock was doing nothing special in comparison to the staples ETF leading up to the deal. Of my three remaining staples candidates, Coca-Cola and Procter & Gamble have been underperforming the sector, while Costco has been outperforming. The real question, given the poor performance of Kraft Heinz, is whether Berkshire would again consider buy a company underperforming its sector, or this time go with strength.

Coca-Cola

ThinkorSwim

Procter & Gamble

ThinkorSwim

Costco

ThinkorSwim

Closing Thoughts

In closing, I believe that by looking at the characteristics of past deals, it can give investors insight into possible acquisition targets of Berkshire Hathaway. Based on the characteristics I discussed in the article, I believe the most likely targets (in no particular order) for a Berkshire takeover are Southwest Airlines, United Parcel Service, Synchrony Financial, Coca-Cola, Costco and Procter & Gamble.

Disclaimer

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.