Tonly Electronics: Attractively Priced Smart Speaker Play

As a play on the growing smart speaker and sound bar markets globally and in China, Tonly Electronics trades at an attractive ex-net cash trailing P/E of just 8 times.

Elevator Pitch

Tonly Electronics (OTC:TNEHF) (HKG:1249), a leading manufacturer of audio and video products as well as wireless smart interconnectivity products, trades at an ex-net cash trailing P/E of just 8 times and offers a 3.7% dividend yield. Tonly Electronics' fastest growing Smart & Ancillary Products business is a play on the growing smart speaker market globally and in China, while its core Audio Product business is expected to capitalize on the growing demand for sound bars globally driven by consumer preferences for increasingly thinner television sets. Tonly Electronics' R&D competitive edge (validated by R&D spending, size of R&D team and patents) and the agility of its management team (evidenced by past track record of optimizing product mix over time) give me the confidence that the company's products will continue to be relevant to existing and new clients for the foreseeable future in an ever-changing technological environment. Furthermore, the company's significant cash pile of HK$849 million, accounting for approximately a third of Tonly Electronics' market capitalization, offers investors both downside protection (decent dividend yield and margin of safety accorded by low P/E adjusted for net cash) and upside optionality (value-accretive acquisitions). I arrive at a target price of HK$12.75 for Tonly Electronics by applying a 15 times forward P/E to my estimated FY2019 EPS of HK$0.85, which implies a 37% upside to Tonly Electronics' share price of HK$9.25 as of March 19, 2018.

Company Description

Tonly Electronics is a Hong Kong-listed ODM (original design manufacturing) manufacturer of audio and video products as well as wireless smart interconnectivity products that also trades on an OTC basis in the U.S.

Spun off by TCL Multimedia (OTC:TCLHF) (HKG:1070) in August 2013, Tonly Electronics generated 77%, 12%, 8% and 3% of its FY2017 revenue from the Audio Products (e.g. wireless Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, headphones, home theaters, mini speakers etc), Video Products (e.g. DVD player and BD player, OTT set top box etc), Smart & Ancillary Products (e.g. smart voice speakers and ancillary products, smart voice modules, smart gateways etc) and Other Businesses segments (e.g. manufacturing of satellite-used receivers) respectively.

Successful Shift In Product Mix Reflects Management Agility To Battle Disruptive Forces

Back in FY2010, Tonly Electronics was more of a video products company, rather than the audio products manufacturer it is now. In FY2010, video products, primarily DVD players, accounted for approximately 88% of the company's revenue, with the Audio Products segment representing a mere 6% of sales. Fast forward to FY2017, the Audio Products segment contributed 77% of revenue, while the Video Products segment's sales contribution is down to 12% of total sales. During this difficult transition period (as DVD players fell out of favor with consumers), Tonly Electronics' top line grew by a respectable 7-year FY2010-FY2017 CAGR of 6.7% from HK$3.7 billion to HK5.9 billion over the same period.

Historically prior to FY2010, Tonly Electronics' Audio Products segment was focused largely on the production of Home Theatre Systems, so the company had to pivot to new categories of audio products such as soundbars and wireless speakers. More importantly, Tonly Electronics' management gained the trust of existing video products clients such as Sony (SNE), Philips (PHG), Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) (OTCPK:TOSYY) and Pioneer to be the manufacturer for their audio products as well. In my opinion, this was achievable due to Tonly Electronics' reputation as a manufacturer of innovative products (this relates to research & development which I would focus on in the next section) and its longstanding relationships (as long as 12 years for one of its top five customers) with its clients.

When it comes to investing in technology-related companies or businesses, the greatest threat is disruption. Instead of trying to predict future trends and pick companies with outstanding products in demand currently, I prefer to keep faith with companies and their management who have had a track record of staying agile and battling disruptive forces successfully; Tonly Electronics stands out in this respect.

R&D Is Company's Competitive Edge

Besides management agility, Tonly Electronics was able to shift its product mix over time in response to changing market demand, due to its competitive edge in research & development (R&D). This can be validated via R&D spending, the size of the R&D team and the number of patents it has.

In the FY2012-FY2017 period, Tonly Electronics spent between 3.4% and 4.6% of its annual sales on R&D. This ratio is significantly higher than the industry average of 1%-2% of sales that U.S. and Taiwanese electronics manufacturing services companies spend on R&D.

As of December 31, 2017, Tonly Electronics boasts an 800-strong R&D team working at its R&D bases in Huizhou, Shenzhen, and Xi’an in China. The three R&D teams are not separated just to make up the numbers, each of the three different teams has its own distinct focus. The Huizhou team works on customized products and new product introductions; while its Shenzhen team has an eye on the future focusing on planning and preliminary development for future technology platforms; and the Xi’an R&D team is the company's newest addition since 2012 being responsible for software development to support its expansion into multimedia internet applications. Tonly Electronics also disclosed during its listing in 2013 that its applications for registration of 160 patents had been accepted, which includes 73 patents registered in China.

The results speak for themselves. During the difficult 2010-2012 transition period where Tonly Electronics had to reduce its reliance on its shrinking video products business, the company went from zero sales of new audio products in 2010 to become the third largest home theater systems and sound bars manufacturers in China in 2012 in terms of production volume with 592,000 units of sound bars, wireless speakers and dockers sold in that year.

Riding On Long Growth Runway For Smart Speakers

Among the smart products that Tonly Electronics makes, smart speakers hold the greatest potential. The global smart speaker market grew more than five times from 6 million shipments in 2016 to over 30 million shipments in 2017, and Canalys expects the smart speaker market to nearly double to 56.3 million shipments this year. Over the longer term, Chlue Research predicts that smart speaker shipments will grow by another five times over the next five years to hit 164 million units in 2022, representing an equivalent value of $5.5 billion. Tonly is already in the game with its smart speaker reference designs are already used in Amazon (AMZN) Alexa-enabled smart speakers and other third-party smart speakers running Google Assistant.

Following Tonly Electronics' successful efforts in navigating away from the shrinking video products market and pivoting towards the faster growing audio products segment, the company has set its sights on a new growth driver in the form of its Smart & Ancillary Products segment. Sales from the Smart & Ancillary Products segment grew 511% YoY from HK$76 million in FY2016 to HK$464 million in FY2017. In its FY2017 results announcement, Tonly Electronics attributed this stunning growth to "there was a rapid growth of bulk shipping of smart voice speakers of a specific customer on the 11 November shopping day, which drove the Group’s turnover of smart and ancillary products to increase approximately 5 times year-on-year during the year under review."

The 11 November shopping day referenced by Tonly Electronics is known as Singles' Day in China and is comparable to Black Friday in the U.S. as China's largest online shopping event every year. While the specific customer was not named, it is likely to be one of China's internet giants going by the large shipments on Singles' Day. Alibaba (BABA), JD.com (JD) and Baidu (BIDU) were among companies which showcased their latest smart speakers at the CES trade show in Las Vegas in January 2018. Notably, Alibaba reduced the selling price of its Tmall Genie X1 smart speaker by a whopping 80% to 99 yuan ($15) on November 11, 2017 to stimulate sales.

More importantly, the long-term growth potential for smart speakers in China is even greater than that of the U.S. As a comparison, Canalys is forecasting smart speaker shipments of 4.4 million units for China in 2018, compared with U.S. shipments of 38.4 million units this year. Alibaba's aggressive discounting of its Tmall Genie X1 smart speaker indicates its eagerness to grow adoption rates in an under-penetrated product segment with significant growth potential. Looking ahead, Tonly Electronics is well-positioned to win business from Chinese internet giants for their smart speaker projects, given its experience and track record in being a supplier for Amazon Alexa-enabled smart speakers and Microsoft's (OTCPK:MFST) Cortana smart speakers. Tonly Electronics has the potential to grow the revenue contribution from the Smart & Ancillary Products segment by leaps and bounds beyond the current 8%.

Core Audio Products Business To Deliver Stable Growth Driven By Sound Bars

While the 511% YoY segment revenue growth for the Smart & Ancillary Products segment in FY2017 was eye-catching, one should not ignore the equally impressive 60% YoY sales growth for Tonly Electronics' core Audio Products business which contributed 77% of the company's FY2017 revenue.

Tonly Electronics is among the top five sound bar manufacturers in China in terms of production volume and has clearly benefited from the increased popularity of equipping increasingly thinner television screens with sound bars to provide the desired sound effects. In its FY2016 annual report, Tonly Electronics already highlighted that it would "strengthen cooperation with existing TV manufacturing customers and explore new customers among global TV brands to tap into the overseas markets" and "anticipated that the soundbars business in the overseas markets will increase significantly in 2017" which has been clearly manifested in the strong 60% YoY Audio Product segment revenue growth.

Zion Market Research forecasts that the market value of the global sound bar market to more than double between 2016 and 2021 to reach $4.886 billion by 2021 representing a 10.6% CAGR. This should support steady revenue growth for Tonly Electronics' core Audio Products business, while it pursues smart speaker growth opportunities at the same time.

Large Cash Pile Provides Both Downside Protection And Upside Optionality

Net cash of HK$849 million as at December 31, 2017 accounted for approximately a third of Tonly Electronics' market capitalization, based on the company's share price of HK$9.25 as of March 19, 2018.

In terms of downside protection, Tonly Electronics is cash-rich and debt-free. For electronics manufacturing services companies like Tonly Electronics, a huge debt burden and high fixed interest costs could prove to be very damaging, when sales decline due to technological disruptive forces or changes in consumption patterns. In the case of Tonly Electronics, it has no debt and is less vulnerable to interest rate hikes as a result. Also, Tonly Electronics has paid a dividend in every year since its listing in 2013. Its FY2017 dividend of HK$0.35 per share implies a decent dividend yield of 3.7% based on a sustainable 44% dividend payout ratio.

With respect to upside optionality, Tonly Electronics has the financial strength (huge cash pile of HK$849 million) and flexibility (potential to gear up if needed) to pursue value-accretive acquisitions. Tonly Electronics' last significant M&A activity was in July 2015, when it acquired FP Group Limited, a manufacturer of speakers and speaker cases, for a consideration of RMB88.7 million. According to the company, FP Group possesses "abilities to design speakers and manufacture the same in large scale and a fully integrated value chain in wire and injection moulding production" and "also has experience of many years in serving international first tier clients." With its war chest, Tonly Electronics could easily acquire companies for their technology and client portfolio to complement its existing R&D efforts.

In the event that suitable acquisition targets are not found, there is a high probability of Tonly Electronics increasing its dividend payout in future. Tonly Electronics' FY2017 dividend of HK$0.35 per share represents a 40% YoY growth over FY2016's dividend of HK$0.25 per share and an increase in dividend payout ratio from 40% to 44%. With parent and controlling TCL Multimedia owning 50% of Tonly Electronics' shares, it is likely that TCL Multimedia would push for a higher dividend payout ratio to allow excess cash from the subsidiary to flow up to the parent level to allocate capital to other opportunities.

Valuation

Tonly Electronics trades at a trailing P/E of 11.9 times based on its FY2017 EPS of HK$0.78 and its share price of HK$9.25 as of March 19, 2018. If one adjusts for Tonly Electronics' net cash of HK$3.29 per share, Tonly Electronics' ex-net cash trailing P/E is a mere 8 times, which is pretty attractive.

I arrive at a target price of HK$12.75 for Tonly Electronics by applying a 15 times forward P/E to my estimated FY2019 EPS of HK$0.85.

I forecast Tonly Electronics to grow its revenue by a three-year CAGR of 10% from HK$5,912 million in FY2017 to HK$7,153 million in FY2019. This compares well with the company's 7-year FY2010-FY2017 revenue CAGR of 6.7% and the global sound bar market's 2016-2021 forecasted CAGR of 10.6%. I assume that Tonly Electronics achieves a net profit margin of 3.1% in FY2020 which is pegged to its five-year average net profit margin. This results in a FY2020 EPS of HK$0.85.

My target P/E multiple of 15 times is based on the mean forward P/E of Tonly Electronics' peers as per the peer comparison table below. Tonly Electronics' net profit margin, ROA and ROE are the third highest in the peer group of 10 companies, so it is reasonable for the company to trade at average peer group forward P/E valuation levels at the minimum.

Symbol Stock Trailing P/E Forward P/E Trailing Dividend Yield Gross Margin-trailing 12 month Net Profit Margin-trailing 12 month Asset turnover-trailing 12 month Return on average assets-trailing 12 month Return on average equity-trailing 12 month (HKG:698) Tongda Group Holdings Ltd. 11.0 10.2 2.8% 24.6% 11.5% 0.79 9.1% 19.8% (TPE:2317) (OTCPK:HNHAY) Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. 11.8 12.4 4.8% 7.2% 3.1% 1.70 5.2% 13.2% (HKG:1249) Tonly Electronics Holdings Ltd 11.9 n/a 3.7% 13.9% 3.4% 1.62 5.5% 14.9% (TPE:2382) Quanta Computer Inc. 15.7 14.7 5.8% 4.7% 1.5% 1.66 2.5% 11.5% (TPE:3231) (OTC:WICOF) Wistron Corporation 17.5 10.5 4.7% 3.8% 0.5% 2.74 1.4% 5.9% (NASDAQ:FLEX) Flex Ltd. 18.2 16.5 0.0% 6.7% 2.1% 1.87 4.0% 19.2% (SIN:V03) (OTCPK:VEMLY) Venture Corporation Ltd 21.8 18.7 2.1% 15.5% 9.3% 1.36 12.6% 18.1% (HKG:1070) TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd. 25.7 11.8 1.0% 16.5% 0.6% 1.87 1.2% 3.6% (NYSE:JBL) Jabil Inc. 36.2 12.1 1.0% 7.9% 0.7% 1.90 1.4% 6.5% (HKG:751) (OTCPK:SWDHY) Skyworth Digital Holdings Limited 41.2 27.4 1.3% 17.7% 0.9% 0.99 0.9% 1.8%

My target price implies a 37% upside to Tonly Electronics' share price of HK$9.25 as of March 19, 2018.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Tonly Electronics include customer concentration risks (largest customer and top five customers account for approximately 28% and 75% of company's revenue respectively), product obsolescence risks resulting from short product life cycles, and changes in consumer demand.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.