Equity CEFs: Gabelli Announces Rights Offering For GUT

You'd think investors would have known better by now. If they had read my articles last month, they might of avoided this result.

I'm often blown away by how disconnected many income investors are with the CEFs they own. It's bad enough that the Gabelli Utility Trust fund (GUT) ($6.87 market price (yesterday's close), $4.82 NAV, 42.5% premium, 8.7% current market yield) could trudge along at a 40%-plus market price premium for weeks while it overpaid its distribution and was seeing its NAV erode. But when you could have swapped into another utility fund, the Reaves Utility Income fund (UTG) ($28.09 market price, $30.84 NAV, -8.9% discount, 7.3% current market yield) and realized over a 50% valuation difference with a fund that has actually outperformed GUT at NAV and with a comparable market yield paid monthly, you just have to shake your head.

Which is why I wrote these two articles - Buys/Sells In An Upside-Down CEF Universe and Buys/Sells In An Upside-Down CEF Universe - Part 2 - in late February when GUT was just about at its high valuation even while the securities that GUT and UTG invest in, i.e. mostly utility stocks, had been under pressure all year long. I didn't know what it was going to take but eventually I knew there was going to be a day of reckoning and that day has come.

The particulars of the Rights Offering (link provided) gives current shareholders the right to buy one share of GUT for every five they own, with some over-subscriber rights as well. So with 44 million shares currently outstanding, that's roughly 8.8 million more shares in the pot not including any over-subscription shares.

That means there are going to be close to 9 million more shares when issued that will have a basis of $5.50 that you could sell right now for $6.42, which is the current market price of GUT, down -6.6%. So who wouldn't sell one-fifth of their GUT shares at today's price when you will be able to buy most of those shares back in a month or so at $5.50? Surprisingly, a lot of investors won't take advantage of that.

Even at $5.50, the subscription share price would still be quite a bit higher than GUT's current $4.82 NAV but this offering will, of course, raise GUT's NAV to a degree. Which I guess is one way to boost the fund's sagging NAV, but frankly I thought a distribution cut would have been a much better way.

Conclusion

As I've pointed out in proceeding articles, this is not an evaluation of GUT's portfolio or an opinion of how the utility sector will perform in the current market environment. This was purely a valuation call. GAMCO's management of GUT has actually been excellent over the years and GAMCO goes out of its way to alert shareholders about the unsustainability of GUT's premium market price valuation.

This also is not the first Rights Offering GAMCO has made for GUT (the last one was in 2012) but it is the first when the fund was at a 40%-plus market price premium. Back on October 26th, 2012, when the last Rights Offering was made (link provided), you can see how the fund acted post press release if you are interested. Hint: GUT's market price never got down to the $6 subscription price.

This may be a hard lesson to learn why funds at high market price premiums can be ticking time bombs in so many ways, but its one that could have been completely avoidable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.