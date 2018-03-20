Hot Money And Tech: QQQ Sees Massive Exodus Days After Huge Inflows

This is an increasingly precarious setup and more than a few folks (including Bloomberg) are out warning on it again today.

Monday saw huge outflows from the Nasdaq ETF just days after one of the biggest weekly inflows on record.

I've said it before and I'll say it again: there's a self-feeding dynamic at play in markets between ETFs and benchmarks and nowhere is it more readily apparent than tech.

I don't know how many people remember this or not, but about a week after the February selloff, I wrote something for this platform called "'Passive' ETFs Sure Looked Pretty 'Active' During This Month's Selloff."

The point with that piece was that investors who rushed into equities in January as benchmarks stampeded to ever loftier heights, were just as quick to rush towards the exit as soon as things started to look dicey. Specifically, SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) saw a record five-session outflow totaling $23.5 billion as markets sank, wiping out nine weeks of inflows in the process.

Here's a visual trip down memory lane:

(Bloomberg, Heisenberg)

As Goldman observed at the time, ETF volumes were ~34% of the total Consolidated Tape through February 12:

(Goldman)

As I noted in the post linked above, there's nothing inherently "wrong" with that (per se), but when taken in conjunction with the fact that, as Goldman went on to write in the same note, "investors traded nearly as much through ETF options ($1.3trn notional) as they did in the ETFs ($1.4trn)", it certainly seemed to suggest that ETFs are being used simply as vehicles for accessing liquidity and for hedging either on the upside or the downside.

Again, there are positives and negatives there, but I always try and step back and think about things from a common sense perspective. And what I wonder (often aloud sadly, to no one in particular), is whether at some basic level this is completely contrary to what passive index funds are supposed to be used for. The idea here isn't (or shouldn't be), that passive funds are conduits for hot money. And when you throw in the fact that the largest of these are cap-weighted, you end up with a scenario where they're creating self-feeding dynamics on the way up and potentially setting the stage for similarly self-feeding loops on the way down.

Do note that this is hardly some novel theory I concocted in my island bungalow. Rather, this is something that's been spelled out and expounded upon by all manner of analysts and fund managers, not the least of which is Howard Marks who wrote the following in a now infamous note out last summer (and I'm sorry to quote this for the hundredth time, but it's kind of obligatory in posts on this topic):

[For instance] Apple is included today in ETFs emphasizing tech, growth, value, momentum, large-caps, high quality, low volatility, dividends, and leverage. The large positions occupied by the top recent performers – with their swollen market caps – mean that as ETFs attract capital, they have to buy large amounts of these stocks, further fueling their rise. Thus, in the current up-cycle, over-weighted, liquid, large-cap stocks have benefitted from forced buying on the part of passive vehicles, which don’t have the option to refrain from buying a stock just because its overpriced. Like the tech stocks in 2000, this seeming perpetual motion machine is unlikely to work forever.

Incidentally, the BIS this month argued that passive investing in corporate credit ETFs might be encouraging companies to take on more leverage, an exceptionally disconcerting prospect.

Ok, so the overarching point here is that when it comes to the rampant proliferation of ETFs and passive investing, there are unintended consequences and no one knows how that will ultimately play out over the long-term.

In the short-term, these vehicles seem to be supercharging things in one direction or another depending on the day or the month and their accessibility looks like it's encouraging people (some of whom are undoubtedly retail investors) to day trade the benchmarks.

As I wrote yesterday evening in "Thoughts On Monday's Selloff", investors dumped the most money ($3.3 billion) into QQQ last week since October 27, 2000. That ahead of Monday's 2.2% rout.

Well you'll never guess what happened to those flows yesterday. I'm just kidding. If you read everything said above you probably know exactly what happened. Have a look:

(Bloomberg)

Out of that $3.3 billion that flowed in last week, nearly $2 billion of it came out on Monday. Here's what Bloomberg wrote about this on Tuesday morning:

The world’s largest tech exchange-traded fund -- the PowerShares QQQ Trust Series 1, which aims to track the Nasdaq 100 Index -- is seeing dramatic swings in inflows and outflows as volatility ramps up in what had been a fairly calm sector. That’s leaving the group especially prone to sharp reversals in sentiment, exacerbating price fluctuations.

And see there is no question as to whether that's what's going on here. Although I've seen a couple of attempts on Tuesday to explain why this isn't dangerous or why, as one popular FinTwit account put it, it "doesn't mean squat", it's clearly something that needs to be monitored because the notion that this kind of money can just leap in and out on a daily basis without making things more fragile is obviously absurd.

Further, you're reminded that hedge funds have been riding the FANG/FAAMG wave. Here's a snapshot:

(Goldman)

In Q4, amid what some believed would be an epochal rotation away from some of the high-fliers and into names that were expected to benefit more from the tax cuts, hedge fund turnover in those large positions barely budged from record lows. If there's some kind of domino effect in tech that leads to ongoing weakness (like say, if the Facebook FTC probe that was leaked this morning spooks everyone for an extended period of time), hedge funds could be forced out of those positions, exacerbating the situation.

This is the problem with crowded trades and dynamics that reinforce that crowding. And when it comes to self-feeding dynamics and crowded trades, there is no more poignant example than tech and ETFs. This was laid bare (again) on Monday.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.