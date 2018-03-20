General Electric: In Search Of Value

The growth of the promising segments within the General Electric business portfolio is barely enough to cover the loss from underperforming segments.

Introduction

Being one of oldest industrial companies in the world, General Electric (NYSE:GE) scores high when it comes to reputation. However, recent events such as the slash of the paid dividend, the downgrade by JPMorgan Chase, and the imposition of fines by the SEC made its shares underperform compared to the overall market and did damage to the company's reputation. Now, GE has three options: sell poor performing assets, focus on better performing segments, or break up the company. My claim is that a GE breakup will not release any hidden value in the near future. The current market value of the GE's shares, averaged over 6 months, is close to its sum of parts valuation. Therefore, a good entry point into GE stock will appear when the management of GE decides to get rid of most of its underperforming assets. The structure of the article is as follows: first, I will discuss the historical context around the GE's problem. Second, I will present three possible catalysts, which might signal improvement. Finally, and most importantly, I will value GE as a sum of its parts in the current and 5-year time frame. I will be relying on articles from a variety of sources, GE’s 2016 annual report, and spreadsheets obtained from the Bloomberg database.

Background

Jeff Immelt managed to consecutively break most of the rules that were laid out by his predecessor, Jack Welch. He was acquiring assets with increasing speed, but the growth prospects of these assets were overvalued. Therefore, he could neither “buy” nor “bury the competition”. Examples of poor GE acquisitions include energy company Alstom and a 62.5% stake in oil services company Baker Hughes. Both were intended to benefit from the recovery of oil prices but failed to do so and pressured GE's oil & gas segment's profits even further. GE’s core power business deteriorated to the point where the firm could not generate enough cash to pay its promised dividend.

GE is an integrated company with 7 main segments of business, and each segment has its own business cycle. Such diversification can be beneficial; however, 5 segments are barely making profits, as can be observed in Table 1. GE Power continues to perform poorly due to decreasing demand: revenue is projected to decline and operating profit may fall by a quarter in the coming year. GE Transportation and GE Lighting are also losing revenues due to oversupply in the market - their revenues may fall by similar measures to that of the Power division. Net income of GE Capital could fall by as much as 80%.

Figure 1 shows that in 2017, shares of GE lost about 40% of its value, while S&P 500 rallied by as much as 16%. This negative trend persisted in 2018 according to Figure 1.

Figure 1 - GE stock vs S&P 500 (year 2017)

It is likely that John Flannery, the new CEO, will try to refocus in areas where the company will have be a market leader, for instance, in aviation, healthcare and renewable energy equipment. Aviation and healthcare are likely to be GE's fastest growing businesses and can grow their top and bottom lines by double digits and mid-single digits respectively. According to Table 1, the aviation segment delivered the most stable EBITDA growth historically. Growth in healthcare equipment EBITDA was less stable.

Historical Period In millions USD 12 months ending FY 2013 12/31/2013 FY2014 12/31/2014 FY2015 12/31/2015 FY2016 12/31/2016 FY2017 12/31/2017 GE Aviation Revenue 21,911 23,990 24,660 26,261 27,375 % growth 9.6% 9.5% 2.8% 6.5% 4.2% EBITDA 4,345 4,973 5,507 6,115 6,642 % growth 16% 14% 11% 11% 9% % margin 20% 21% 22% 23% 24% GE Healthcare Revenue 18,200 18,299 17,639 18,291 19,116 % growth -0.5% 0.5% -3.6% 3.7% 4.5% EBITDA 3,048 3,047 2,882 3,161 3,448 % growth 4% 0% -5% 10% 9% % margin 17% 17% 16% 17% 18% GE Oil & Gas Revenue 17,341 19,085 16,450 12,898 17,231 % growth 12% 10% -14% -22% 34% EBITDA 2,357 2,758 2,427 1,392 220 % growth 14% 17% -12% -43% -84% % margin 14% 14% 15% 11% 1% GE Transportation Revenue 5,885 5,650 5,933 4,713 4,178 % growth 5% -4% 5% -21% -11% EBITDA 1,166 1,130 1,273 1,064 824 % growth 13% -3% 13% -16% -23% % margin 20% 20% 21% 23% 20% GE Renewable Energy Revenue 4,824 6,399 6,273 9,033 10,280 % growth -34.6% 32.6% -2.0% 44.0% 13.8% EBITDA 485 694 431 576 727 % growth -47% 43% -38% 34% 26% % margin 10% 11% 7% 6% 7% GE Power Revenue - 27,746 28,903 36,795 35,990 % growth 4.2% 27.3% -2.2% EBITDA - 4,731 4,772 5,091 2,786 % growth 1% 7% -45% % margin 17% 17% 14% 8% GE Energy Connection & Lighting Revenue - 8,404 8,751 4,823 1,987 % growth 4.1% -44.9% -58.8% EBITDA - 431 674 199 93 % growth 56% -70% -53% % margin 5% 8% 4% 5% GE Capital Revenue 11,267 11,320 10,801 10,905 9,070 % growth 0.0% 0.5% -4.6% 1.0% -16.8% EBITDA 401 1,208 -7,983 -1,251 -6,765 % growth -68% 201% -761% 638% -441% % margin 4% 11% NA NA NA GE Total Revenue - 120,893 119,410 123,719 125,227 % growth -0.012% 4% 1% EBITDA (Industrial) - 17,764 17,966 17,598 14,740 % growth (Industrial) 1% -2% -16% % margin (Industrial) 15% 15% 14% 12%

Table 1 - GE Revenue and EBITDA by segment

John Flannery recently announced several key developments for GE. He's already fired 12,000 people globally, with European divisions being particularly hurt. Also, the company is looking to reduce its capital investments and R&D expenses, since its financial results suffered significantly from the sharp decline in oil prices. Flannery planned to cut $1 billion worth of expenses in its energy segment and save $3 billion overall. Moreover, he promised to sell assets worth of $20B in the next two years.

Possible growth catalysts

There are three possible catalysts that can reverse the downward trend of GE stock and improve the company's performance:

1) The sale of poor performing assets. These could include the sale of their stake in Baker Hughes, the sale of GE Lighting, and the sale of assets in their Power and Transportation segments. The worst performing segment of GE, GE Capital, will have to be sold or closed down. However, this option does not imply that GE will focus only on their Aviation and Healthcare segments, but that it will shrink the asset size of its non-performing businesses by a considerable amount. "Considerable amount" means more than the $20B proposed by Flannery, since this is just 6% of the $325B business portfolio that GE currently has.

2) Focusing on the fast-growing segments like Jack Welch did. Generally there are two types of managers: micro and macro (just like in economics). While micro managers, like Steve Jobs, focus on perfecting a certain product, a macro manager works as an allocator, trying to distribute capital to industries with promising growth. Perhaps, it is time GE's leadership turned their focus on polishing its products. Also, GE should allow the entry of a new shareholder activist with sufficient expertise to advise on the business. There are already some positive developments with Ed Garden, chief investment officer of Trian Partners, joining the board of directors. This will help with diversifying their “brain power”.

3) Split up (break up) the company. Restructure GE into a number of different companies – possibly one company for each business segment or a combination of a few. This solution is viable if and only if the sum of enterprise values for each segment is higher than the current market valuation of GE. However, the drawback of this solution is a complicated debt restructuring process that would take place in case of a breakup.

Sum of parts valuation of GE

I want to discuss the thi in a greater detail. There are segments (aviation and healthcare equipment) that perform much better than others and the question is whether General Electric can release additional value if it was to split up. In order to answer this question, I will value each business segment separately. Based on its 2016 annual report, GE operates in 7 segments: Power, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Energy Connections & Lighting and Capital. In GE's 10-K report, segmented profit in fact represents each segment’s EBITDA – this can be checked by going into the consolidated income statement. 2016 operating profit is the sum of segmented profits and it is obtained by subtracting costs of goods & services as well as SG&A from revenues. Furthermore, since historical EBITDAs for each sector are reported separately, each segment can be valued by EV/EBITDA multiple. Using the “Enterprise Value Multiples by Sector” table reported by NY Stern, we can find the corresponding multiples for each of GE’s segment.

Segment Multiple Comments (Industries taken from NY Stern spreadsheet) Aviation 13.96 Use “Aerospace & Defence” multiple Healthcare 20.51 Use “Healthcare Information and Technology” multiple since GE mostly produces medical equipment and solutions Oil & Gas 12.95 Use Oil & Gas integrated multiple because GE indirectly participates in every step of oil production. Transportation 11.22 Use the corresponding multiple Renewable Energy 15.13 Use the corresponding multiple Power 10.55 Use the corresponding multiple Energy Connection & Lighting 11.81 Use “Utilities” multiple based on this segment description in 2016 annual report.

Table 2 - Multiples for GE business segments

Note that GE capital is omitted from the analysis due to its negative EBITDA, which makes the multiple valuation method invalid. Therefore, the assumption is that GE Capital does not contribute to the value of the company. Applying the multiples to the 2017 EBITDAs from each segment and summing up the values gives the enterprise value of $217B. Adding cash & cash equivalents and subtracting total debt (taken from MarketWatch) gives market cap of $164.5B, which translates to approximately $19 per share. As of the end of 2017, GE’s share price was about $17.5, which implies 8.5% upside. The share price did rise to $19, before falling to as low as $15 reflecting market's negative outlook for the stock. However, one thing is clear: there is no additional value waiting to be discovered by the GE break-up. My conclusion on this matter is consistent with the analysis from the Financial Times: they estimate the market cap of GE at $153.4B. However, analysts at Bloomberg (Source: "General Electric Research Primer” by Karen Ubelhart, Bloomberg Intelligence) arrived at $195-$205 billion market cap by using a smaller number of comparative companies and claiming above peer margins for power, aviation and healthcare segments; these margins push EBITDA multiples higher for these segments. Hence the intrinsic value of GE shares is in the $19-$23 range, depending on the set of comparable companies.

Segment EV My estimate FT estimate BI Estimate Aviation 92,722 85,000 84,158 Healthcare 70,719 60,000 58,978 Oil & Gas 2,849 25,000 Transportation 9,245 10,000 Renewable energy 11,000 5,000 Power 29,392 30,000 51,416 Energy Connection & Lighting 1,098 3,000 GE Capital 0 0 Total EV = 217,025 218,000 259,376 + Cash & Cash Equivalents 82,000 - Total Debt 134,600 Market Capitalization = 164,425 158,000 200,285 # of Shares Outstanding 8,670 8,670 8,670 Implied Share Price = $19 $18 $23

Table 3 - Valuation of GE by segment EBITDA. My estimates vs Financial times & Bloomberg estimates.

Sum of parts valuation of GE (5-year term)

In the previous analysis, only current EBITDAs were considered. Will the break of GE return any value in a 5-years time span? In order to answer this question, I projected the EBITDAs in 2022 for each of the GE segment, based on the following assumptions:

Segment CAGR (2017-2022) Comments Aviation 6.7% I assume CAGR for the aviation segment to be in line with aviation market growth for the remaining 4 years. Healthcare 5.5% I assume that the healthcare segment will grow in line with the growth of the medical equipment market. The number is based on the report from Nasdaq on Global Medical Imaging Market. Oil & Gas 0% This segment is pretty volatile, but let us suppose the best-case scenario, in which the price of crude oil will reach $80 per barrel in 2022. Then, I propose EBITDA for this year as being 27% lower than in 2014, when oil price was $110. Transportation -100% There are talks that GE wants to sell its transportation divisions. Assuming that GE will fulfill its promise, the transportation segment will no longer contribute to the value of GE. Renewable Energy 10% This sector is supposed to grow at a CAGR of 10% to the 2022. A CAGR of 10%, which translates into 5% revenue growth per year – this estimate is conservative. Power 0% This segment is slowly falling; however, it is hard to get certain numbers due to its diversification. I assume that the EBITDA for this segment will remain at the current level in the best-case scenario, given that GE will optimize this segment. Energy Connection & Lighting -100% At the current pace, this segment will not make profit and will not contribute to GE’s value. In fact, the press talked about GE considering sale of its entire Lighting business – in this case, this segment will not contribute to valuation.

Table 4 - Growth assumptions for each of GE’s segments

EVs for each of GE segments are calculated by using final year (2022) EBITDAs and the corresponding multiples. The EVs are then discounted using WACC, which is estimated at 4.1% through the use of CAPM (Capital Asset Pricing Model). Of course, EBITDA is an accounting term and does not represent cash flow. However, since GE does not report separate financial statements for its subparts, the calculation of cash flow rests on unrealistic assumptions (such as partitioning free cash according to subpart’s revenue share of the total revenue); therefore, EBITDA is used as a rough approximation for estimating value.

Segment EV Current Estimate PV of 5 Year Estimate Aviation 92,722 97,687 Healthcare 70,719 66,012 Oil & Gas 2,849 18,765 Transportation 9,245 0 Renewable energy 11,000 14,507 Power 29,392 29,392 Energy Connection & Lighting 1,098 0 GE Capital 0 0 Total EV = 217,025 226,363

Table 5 - Comparison of present EV vs EV in 5 years.

Again, GE Capital is given a value of 0 based on its negative EBITDA. The sum all PVs of terminal values gives the current enterprise value of $226B and the implied share price of $20. This is slightly higher than share price of $19 from the previous section. On the other hand, I consider only present value of terminal values in the best-case scenario. As we can see, the assumed recovery of the overall energy sector contributes a large portion to the enterprise value of GE. However, the recovery of oil prices is debatable, because of the rising oil supply from the U.S. Therefore, I consider the price of $20 to be an approximate upper bound for the intrinsic value of GE shares. Thus, even if we take the future growth into account, the break-up of GE is unlikely to reveal any value. The best 3 segments have present value EVs, which are close to the EVs based on current EBITDAs. For example, Aviation segment has $97B present value EV vs $92B EV based on current EBITDA. On the other hand, such segments as GE Transportation, GE Capital and GE Lighting drag the value of GE down. Even with outperforming segments in its portfolio, GE will not be able to create much value due to these dragging segments. I've attached the Excel table with my detailed analysis of GE's segments for further reading: GE_Segments.xlsx

Conclusion

Summarizing all of the above, a break up of the company will not release any additional value for investors and it will not be a good entry point for investment. The sum of parts valuation of GE is close to the 6-months average share price. The only chance for GE to improve its position is to focus on business solutions, such as selling poor performing assets and trying to focus on the quality of its products. Therefore, in my opinion, investors should buy into the stock when there are clear signals that GE is selling the majority of its non-performing assets such as the Transportation and Lighting divisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.