General Electric: In Search Of Value

Introduction
Being one of oldest industrial companies in the world, General Electric (NYSE:GE) scores high when it comes to reputation. However, recent events such as the slash of the paid dividend, the downgrade by JPMorgan Chase, and the imposition of fines by the SEC made its shares underperform compared to the overall market and did damage to the company's reputation. Now, GE has three options: sell poor performing assets, focus on better performing segments, or break up the company. My claim is that a GE breakup will not release any hidden value in the near future. The current market value of the GE's shares, averaged over 6 months, is close to its sum of parts valuation. Therefore, a good entry point into GE stock will appear when the management of GE decides to get rid of most of its underperforming assets. The structure of the article is as follows: first, I will discuss the historical context around the GE's problem. Second, I will present three possible catalysts, which might signal improvement. Finally, and most importantly, I will value GE as a sum of its parts in the current and 5-year time frame. I will be relying on articles from a variety of sources, GE’s 2016 annual report, and spreadsheets obtained from the Bloomberg database.
Background
Jeff Immelt managed to consecutively break most of the rules that were laid out by his predecessor, Jack Welch. He was acquiring assets with increasing speed, but the growth prospects of these assets were overvalued. Therefore, he could neither “buy” nor “bury the competition”. Examples of poor GE acquisitions include energy company Alstom and a 62.5% stake in oil services company Baker Hughes. Both were intended to benefit from the recovery of oil prices but failed to do so and pressured GE's oil & gas segment's profits even further. GE’s core power business deteriorated to the point where the firm could not generate enough cash to pay its promised dividend.
GE is an integrated company with 7 main segments of business, and each segment has its own business cycle. Such diversification can be beneficial; however, 5 segments are barely making profits, as can be observed in Table 1. GE Power continues to perform poorly due to decreasing demand: revenue is projected to decline and operating profit may fall by a quarter in the coming year. GE Transportation and GE Lighting are also losing revenues due to oversupply in the market - their revenues may fall by similar measures to that of the Power division. Net income of GE Capital could fall by as much as 80%.
Figure 1 shows that in 2017, shares of GE lost about 40% of its value, while S&P 500 rallied by as much as 16%. This negative trend persisted in 2018 according to Figure 1.
Figure 1 - GE stock vs S&P 500 (year 2017)
It is likely that John Flannery, the new CEO, will try to refocus in areas where the company will have be a market leader, for instance, in aviation, healthcare and renewable energy equipment. Aviation and healthcare are likely to be GE's fastest growing businesses and can grow their top and bottom lines by double digits and mid-single digits respectively. According to Table 1, the aviation segment delivered the most stable EBITDA growth historically. Growth in healthcare equipment EBITDA was less stable.
Table 1 - GE Revenue and EBITDA by segment
John Flannery recently announced several key developments for GE. He's already fired 12,000 people globally, with European divisions being particularly hurt. Also, the company is looking to reduce its capital investments and R&D expenses, since its financial results suffered significantly from the sharp decline in oil prices. Flannery planned to cut $1 billion worth of expenses in its energy segment and save $3 billion overall. Moreover, he promised to sell assets worth of $20B in the next two years.
Possible growth catalysts
There are three possible catalysts that can reverse the downward trend of GE stock and improve the company's performance:
1) The sale of poor performing assets. These could include the sale of their stake in Baker Hughes, the sale of GE Lighting, and the sale of assets in their Power and Transportation segments. The worst performing segment of GE, GE Capital, will have to be sold or closed down. However, this option does not imply that GE will focus only on their Aviation and Healthcare segments, but that it will shrink the asset size of its non-performing businesses by a considerable amount. "Considerable amount" means more than the $20B proposed by Flannery, since this is just 6% of the $325B business portfolio that GE currently has.
2) Focusing on the fast-growing segments like Jack Welch did. Generally there are two types of managers: micro and macro (just like in economics). While micro managers, like Steve Jobs, focus on perfecting a certain product, a macro manager works as an allocator, trying to distribute capital to industries with promising growth. Perhaps, it is time GE's leadership turned their focus on polishing its products. Also, GE should allow the entry of a new shareholder activist with sufficient expertise to advise on the business. There are already some positive developments with Ed Garden, chief investment officer of Trian Partners, joining the board of directors. This will help with diversifying their “brain power”.
3) Split up (break up) the company. Restructure GE into a number of different companies – possibly one company for each business segment or a combination of a few. This solution is viable if and only if the sum of enterprise values for each segment is higher than the current market valuation of GE. However, the drawback of this solution is a complicated debt restructuring process that would take place in case of a breakup.
Sum of parts valuation of GE
I want to discuss the thi in a greater detail. There are segments (aviation and healthcare equipment) that perform much better than others and the question is whether General Electric can release additional value if it was to split up. In order to answer this question, I will value each business segment separately. Based on its 2016 annual report, GE operates in 7 segments: Power, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Energy Connections & Lighting and Capital. In GE's 10-K report, segmented profit in fact represents each segment’s EBITDA – this can be checked by going into the consolidated income statement. 2016 operating profit is the sum of segmented profits and it is obtained by subtracting costs of goods & services as well as SG&A from revenues. Furthermore, since historical EBITDAs for each sector are reported separately, each segment can be valued by EV/EBITDA multiple. Using the “Enterprise Value Multiples by Sector” table reported by NY Stern, we can find the corresponding multiples for each of GE’s segment.
Sum of parts valuation of GE (5-year term)
In the previous analysis, only current EBITDAs were considered. Will the break of GE return any value in a 5-years time span? In order to answer this question, I projected the EBITDAs in 2022 for each of the GE segment, based on the following assumptions:
EVs for each of GE segments are calculated by using final year (2022) EBITDAs and the corresponding multiples. The EVs are then discounted using WACC, which is estimated at 4.1% through the use of CAPM (Capital Asset Pricing Model). Of course, EBITDA is an accounting term and does not represent cash flow. However, since GE does not report separate financial statements for its subparts, the calculation of cash flow rests on unrealistic assumptions (such as partitioning free cash according to subpart’s revenue share of the total revenue); therefore, EBITDA is used as a rough approximation for estimating value.
Again, GE Capital is given a value of 0 based on its negative EBITDA. The sum all PVs of terminal values gives the current enterprise value of $226B and the implied share price of $20. This is slightly higher than share price of $19 from the previous section. On the other hand, I consider only present value of terminal values in the best-case scenario. As we can see, the assumed recovery of the overall energy sector contributes a large portion to the enterprise value of GE. However, the recovery of oil prices is debatable, because of the rising oil supply from the U.S. Therefore, I consider the price of $20 to be an approximate upper bound for the intrinsic value of GE shares. Thus, even if we take the future growth into account, the break-up of GE is unlikely to reveal any value. The best 3 segments have present value EVs, which are close to the EVs based on current EBITDAs. For example, Aviation segment has $97B present value EV vs $92B EV based on current EBITDA. On the other hand, such segments as GE Transportation, GE Capital and GE Lighting drag the value of GE down. Even with outperforming segments in its portfolio, GE will not be able to create much value due to these dragging segments. I've attached the Excel table with my detailed analysis of GE's segments for further reading: GE_Segments.xlsx
Conclusion
Summarizing all of the above, a break up of the company will not release any additional value for investors and it will not be a good entry point for investment. The sum of parts valuation of GE is close to the 6-months average share price. The only chance for GE to improve its position is to focus on business solutions, such as selling poor performing assets and trying to focus on the quality of its products. Therefore, in my opinion, investors should buy into the stock when there are clear signals that GE is selling the majority of its non-performing assets such as the Transportation and Lighting divisions.
