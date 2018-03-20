Clorox Raises Dividend 14% - Now What?

With yields climbing higher, now is a good time for income investors to start getting defensive. It's understandable why many income investors, even now, hesitate to get into bonds. Despite the climb in yields, yields themselves are still pretty low. Plus, you can't get payout growth from bonds, which makes bonds vulnerable to inflation.

Some of the established consumer packaged goods companies provide an excellent alternative: Companies such as Proctor & Gamble (PG), Kimberly Clark (KMB) or my personal favorite Clorox Co (CLX). These companies have valuable brand names, safe balance sheets and usually offer a dividend with a respectable yield. Perhaps most importantly, these businesses typically grow dividends somewhere in the low-to-high single digits, depending upon business circumstances. This year, however, is different, because tax reform allowed Clorox to hike its dividend a whole 14%.

Clorox Co. is my favorite because of its success in acquiring innovative brands popular among millennial consumers. For example, years ago Clorox acquired Burt's Bees, in 2016 it acquired Renew Life, and just last week Clorox announced it would acquire Nutranext, a leader in dietary supplements. Clorox also has been quite successful in modernizing its brand names, which include Clorox, Pine-Sol and Kingsford charcoal, to stay relevant in the current generation. This article takes a look at Clorox, and why I believe that it can be bought right here.

Growth in a very challenged environment

Packaged goods brands today face a big challenge of value-conscious consumers looking to buy generic or store brands which are increasingly seen as of comparable quality to the big-name brands. Because of this, organic sales growth is difficult to come by. Clorox has managed it. Over the last fiscal quarter Clorox managed to grow sales by 1%, a 5% sales increase in the year-ago quarter. Volume also grew 1%, off 8% growth in the quarter of the previous year. For fiscal 2018 management expects sales growth between 1% and 3%. I tend to think results will come in on the high side of that.

Growth is coming from most operational segments. The international division is growing fastest, at 4% in Q2, thanks entirely due to price increases. The "Lifestyle" division, which includes dressings and sauces, and the increasingly important natural personal care, experienced 3% sales increase in the quarter, with double-digit volume gains in water filtration, Natural Personal Care also "drove growth" in this segment, likely from Burt's Bees. Cleaning saw a 1% sales increase, thanks mostly to double-digit sales growth in Clorox disinfecting wipes as well as the launch of Scentiva branded products. Household was the only portion of the business to see any kind of decline, thanks to a drop in bags and wraps, cat litter and charcoal, despite double-digit gains in the digestive health business.

As far as earnings goes, tax reform has provided a boost. Management expects between 15% and 19% earnings growth in fiscal 2018, with a tax rate between 23% and 24%. Tax reform has given the dividend a boost as well. For example, over the three years previous to that, dividends increased only 4% per year consecutively, and I expect dividends to continue along that trajectory thereafter. Nevertheless, Clorox now yields a respectable 3%, and with even 4% dividend growth, that's a superior investment compared to any investment-grade bond I know of.

Valuation and conclusion

Clorox isn't exactly cheap, but it is bouncing around near its 52-week low, which does make it interesting. According to data from FAST Graphs, shares of Clorox have averaged 19.2 times earnings. At the moment shares trade at 21.5 times trailing earnings, so that's a premium of about 12%. Despite the slight premium, I think Clorox is looking mighty good right now when compared to the rest of the market. And investment in Clorox would get you a 3% yield with, mostly likely, dividend growth somewhere around 4% per year for the foreseeable future, maybe more. You can't get much more steady than Clorox. It's debt is only 1.8 times EBITDA.

At the end of the day, this is a high-quality defensive investment that will give you superior income to the 10-year Treasury and most other investment-grade bonds of an intermediate term. You'll beat inflation with that dividend growth, too. For all this, it's pretty easy to recommend Clorox.

