Amazon Stock: A Protracted Battle Looms Ahead

The battle between Amazon (AMZN) and Wal-Mart (WMT) is spilling over to faraway countries. Recent news reports indicate that Wal-Mart is in advanced talks to buy a multi-billion dollar stake in Flipkart, one of the biggest eCommerce companies in India. The deal is expected to be completed by the month end, valuing the Indian eCommerce startup at $20 billion. If some reports are to be believed, Bentonville, Arkansas based brick and mortar giant could eventually invest up to $10 billion to get a majority stake in Flipkart.

This development is likely to complicate the story for Amazon, which has been betting heavily on India. The company has committed more than $5.5 billion capital for its India operations till now. Amazon is currently locked in a battle for dominance in the Indian eCommerce space with Flipkart and Alibaba backed Paytm Mall. With Wal-Mart bringing in its financial heft and experience, this battle could drag on for next few years. This is likely to have significant near-term as well as long-term impact on Amazon's financials.

Amazon's investment is paying off.

Amazon is doing all it could do become the dominant eCommerce player in the South Asian country. It is building its delivery infrastructure from scratch, investing heavily in digital payments infrastructure and warehousing. The company is also investing in creating local content for its prime video services.

And this investment is currently paying off. In FY 2017 (12 months ending March 31st, 2017) Amazon Marketplace revenue in India grew by 105%. According to IHS Markit data, Amazon video has surpassed Netflix in India, one of the three countries where this has happened. To quote Brian Olsavsky Amazon's CFO from the latest earnings call:



"In India, India continues to be a good story for us. We feel that it's had a lot of growth in the past year. In fact, more Prime members joined India's Prime program in the first year than we've seen in any other country in the history of the world, our world."

However, this success also comes at a heavy cost. In the previous quarter, its international segment loss widened to $919 million from $487 million a year ago. For 2017, the company reported an operating loss of $3.06 billion, more than double the previous year's loss and more than offsetting the profit from North America segment. Amazon had earlier attributed a significant portion of its international segment's loss to its India operation.

Flipkart is amassing cash reserves for a long drawn out battle.

To compete with Amazon, which has access to virtually unlimited resources, Flipkart has been trying to shore up its cash reserve. Last April, Flipkart raised $1.4 billion from the likes of Tencent, eBay and Microsoft. This was followed by another funding round in August where the company raised $2.4 billion from SoftBank Vision Fund.

The successful funding round helped Flipkart to aggressively battle Amazon last year. The company effectively employed its resources during the holiday season to undercut Amazon and gain market share. This aggressive pricing war is bleeding both the companies. Flipkart losses widened by 70% YoY during the festive season. While India operations during the festival season resulted in Amazon's international segment reporting a record loss.

Impact on financials.

It is unlikely that either company is willing to back down anytime soon. For Amazon, India represents a great growth opportunity. The management has clearly signaled its intention to continue investing in the south Asian giant. To quote Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, "It’s still Day 1 for e-commerce in India, and I assure you that we’ll keep investing in technology and infrastructure while working hard to invent on behalf of our customers and small and medium businesses in India". Amazon has promised continued investment in its delivery, digital payments infrastructure, warehouse and local content for its Indian Prime video viewers. Amazon has plans of producing 18 original series in the country. It has signed a five-year content deal with Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s home production Salman Khan Ventures. According to a study by EY, Indian's spend 93% of their online viewing time watching local content.

For Flipkart, India is bread and butter. Aside from the deep pockets of current investors like Soft Bank, with the Wal-Mart deal, Flipkart will have access to a much wider catalog of products, and the negotiating power that comes with Wal-Mart's $360 billion in annual spending. For Wal-Mart, which recently reported a soft eCommerce growth number leading to a sell-off in the stock, this deal will give access to one of the fastest growing eCommerce markets.

With Wal-Mart joining the fight, both Flipkart and Amazon could see heavy losses in the near term as they try to undercut each other to gain market share. For investors, it means that Amazon's international segment will continue to see significant losses in the next few quarters while the long-term prize is far from guaranteed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Kumar Abhishek, an equity analyst at Amigobulls. Neither Amigobulls nor any members of its staff hold positions in any of the stocks discussed in this post. The author may not be a certified/registered investment advisor, and the opinions expressed should not be treated as investment advice. Buying and selling of securities carry the risk of monetary losses. Readers/Viewers are advised to carry out their own due diligence and consult their investment advisors before making any investment decisions. Neither Amigobulls nor the author has any business relationship with any of the companies covered in this post.