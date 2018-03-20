Discovered Dividends Launched -- Exclusive Research From David Alton Clark

Editors' note: This article is meant to introduce David Alton Clark's new Marketplace service, Discovered Dividends.

Today I launched my exclusive research service, Discovered Dividends!

Together, we can better navigate the newly volatile markets, identify high-yield dividend opportunities, and profit from them!

So what is it?

Discovered Dividends is an all-inclusive dividend service devoted to providing members with the most lucrative and latest high-yield dividend opportunities with major valuation upside. We look for securities offering both capital appreciation as well as income. The service will perform rigorous due diligence and analysis while striving to construct a managed portfolio containing the best high-yield (7-10%) securities, ETFs, REITs, MLPs, BDCs, or Preferred Shares trading at favorable valuations. The portfolio will target a diverse group of dividend growth, total return, and equity boosting opportunities as well. If you are interested in high yield dividend stocks with valuation upside, you're in the right place.

Why did I do this?

It is tough to operate successfully in a vacuum in any undertaking. I like to hear as much feedback regarding my investment ideas as possible, negative or positive, prior to putting my hard earned money to work. This is the purpose of the service! The most valuable part of the service will be the robust discussions from like-minded investors in the 24/7 "Live" Chat Room!

Brain storming, spit balling, and bouncing investment ideas off fellow members is the first step in the process to determine if the bull case presented can stand up to scrutiny. With renewed volatility in the market today, it is more important than ever to have a sounding board in order to prudently allocate capital. I have faith that together we can be successful in our endeavors! Hopefully, the ideas covered will lead to many successful choices within your portfolio.

What is in it for you?

The following is a detailed list of the service features and benefits.

Seeking Alpha's Money-back Guarantee for annual subscriptions.

We will be building a Portfolio of 40 Holdings with at least one Top Buy Idea per week.

of 40 Holdings with at least one per week. Daily Market Missive - You'll receive a daily missive covering the day's market action and significant portfolio events.

- You'll receive a daily missive covering the day's market action and significant portfolio events. Weekly Key Market Insights Report - A detailed overview published each weekend, covering the past week's major market indices and macroeconomic events as well as a review of any potential pitfalls or opportunities and how to capitalize on them.

- A detailed overview published each weekend, covering the past week's major market indices and macroeconomic events as well as a review of any potential pitfalls or opportunities and how to capitalize on them. Bi-Weekly Portfolio Update Report - Twice per month you will receive a report regarding the current status and any major happenings for portfolio constituents.

- Twice per month you will receive a report regarding the current status and any major happenings for portfolio constituents. Real-time SMS Trade Alerts - You'll receive a mobile text notification ahead of every buy or sell call made so you can make the trade first.

- You'll receive a mobile text notification ahead of every buy or sell call made so you can make the trade first. Selection of both Low and High Risk Securities for members with varying individual risk tolerance levels and goals.

for members with varying individual risk tolerance levels and goals. Comprehensive Research to identify solid high yield dividend paying stocks trading at bargain basement prices offering the opportunity for both capital gains as well as income.

to identify solid high yield dividend paying stocks trading at bargain basement prices offering the opportunity for both capital gains as well as income. Prompt Replies to member questions with detailed response.

to member questions with detailed response. 24/7 "Live" Chat Room where members can ask me questions and get help from other members as well.

2018 Outlook

The bull-run may not be over, yet there is definitely change in the air and increasing signs we are late in the cycle. Talks of trade wars, rising interest rates, inflation worries, and geopolitical risks are on the rise. Solid companies trading at attractive valuations may become fewer and far between. Nevertheless, times of market turmoil often offer ideal entry points in high-yield dividend paying stocks of solid companies with substantial valuation upside.

A much bumpier ride lies ahead for market participants, of this I am sure. With the short volatility lid blown off and the advent of the algorithmic computerized trading, expect the velocity and viciousness of market gyrations to increase. Nonetheless, mispricings will occur as stocks in solid companies rise and fall with the macro tide. You must have courage in your convictions when initiating a new position. This is where the service comes in. Two heads are better than one as they say. Now, more than ever, joining a comprehensive investment service is of utmost importance to ensure you get as much feedback as possible regarding your ideas. .

About Me

In addition to investing in and writing about stocks for the better part of the past decade for Seeking Alpha, I published a column on the CNBC PRO platform in late 2016. I'm also currently a licensed Texas REALTOR® with 20 years in the business.

I was formerly a FINRA registered securities representative in the oil and gas industry, worked in the banking industry, and as an auditor and consultant for a major accounting firm. I received my Bachelor's degree in Accounting (With Honors) from the University of Texas - San Antonio.

I've managed my portfolio for the past 25 years, including successfully navigating the 2000 and 2008 bubbles, so I understand the full cycle the market can take. My professional background has provided me with an intimate knowledge of corporate financial statements and how the companies actually made money.

How I Invest

The factors that determine the correct time to buy a security are assessing the market macro-economic and geo-political state of affairs, sector and industry status, individual stock technical and fundamental indicators as well as having a company-specific product or service catalyst. Now, all these stars align for a stock about as often as the galactic alignment, so the best we can do is ferret out the opportunities that show favorable characteristics in as many categories as possible. The following are my core four abiding principles regarding my investment style.

Core Four Investing Principles

Maintain a Contrarian Mindset

Perform Rigorous Due Diligence

Have a Long-term Outlook

Employ a Sounding Board

My Performance

Over the last seven years I have written nearly 1000 articles regarding my investment insights. I have been ranked #1 out of over 8500 financial bloggers and professional analysts tracked by TipRanks for a majority of the past three years.

I am currently the most highly followed Financial Expert on TipRanks with over 6,300 followers. I have consistently been correct 75% of the time with my picks returning approximately 27.3% on an annual basis since 2011. I was thrilled to be featured in an article in BARRON'S for my stock picking performance in 2016.

"The current "Top Blogger" is David Alton Clark, who blogs on Seeking Alpha, where he has almost 7,600 followers. At this writing, his TipRanks calls had realized a 74% success rate-that is, they went in the predicted direction-and an average individual trade return of 26.5%." - BARRON'S May 14, 2016

Discovered Dividends is now live!

Please take this opportunity to get in on the ground floor of this venture. We are currently offering a special rate for Founding Members Only. You will receive a discount on your initial subscription price and have that price grandfathered for the lifetime of your membership as prices rise. Join now to lock in my early bird rate of $35/month or $280/year, a 22% savings on the regular rate. The offer expires on April 3rd.

This offer will be available for a limited time only.

Thank You In Advance!

I want to thank everyone for your time and consideration regarding a membership with Discovered Dividends! I will not let you down! This marks my seventh year writing for Seeking Alpha! I would like to thank all 18,000 of my followers for your tremendous support through the years. I would not have this opportunity without you! When good people come together, anything is possible! Look forward to your contribution to the group!

All my best, David Alton Clark

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.