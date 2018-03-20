Spotify's F-1 Shows Pandora Media Is Undervalued

Pandora is still the market leader in the U.S. for ad-based music streaming, and still has more combined users in North America than any other music streaming app.

It's been a couple of months since my last article on Pandora (P). During these past four months, Spotify (SPOT) got closer to direct list in the NYSE, the Copyright Royalty Board "CRB" made some expected rulings, and the stock fluctuated from a high of $5.47 to a low of $4.09. Pandora's stock had 10 negative months in 2017 and just notched two negative months for 2018. That makes it 7 consecutive negative months and 12 negative months since the beginning of 2017. There was a glimmer of hope for Pandora to end February as a positive month, but Pandora's 2017 fourth quarter results disappointed Wall Street. Earning results were not horrible. Revenue beat expectations thanks to paid subscriber growth, but active users showed a year-over-year decline which resulted in lower listening hours. A decrease in ad-tiered active users is not good but not all hope is lost. Contrary to what the market believes, Pandora is well suited for ad growth in 2018 due to the initiatives currently underway. In addition, Pandora's Premium users growth is also a nice boost that should help the company perform better compared to 2017. Lastly, Pandora's EV/Rev multiple for estimated 2018 revenues is discounted significantly from Spotify's, which I'll discuss in more detail later in this article.

With the price of Pandora's stock currently under $5, its market cap stands at around $1.3B. In my previous article, I mentioned that Pandora's current ratio is 4.18X, meaning that Pandora has about $4 in current assets for $1 in current liabilities. As far as long term debt is concerned, Pandora's convertible notes do not mature until December of 2020. Pandora also recently issued 480K of convertible preferred stock to Sirius XM (SIRI), but those will not be converted until the stock price is at least $10.50. In return, Pandora received $480M in cash from Sirius XM. Pandora is not swimming in cash from operations, but it has enough cash on hand to operate in 2018. If need be, Pandora also has the option to use an untapped $200M of borrowing capacity from its credit facility which could be increased by an additional $50M. I wouldn't be surprised if this credit facility gets utilized in the short term to acquire an ad-tech company to improve the ad-metrics and self-serve offerings to clients at a much faster pace than building those offerings in-house. This move would allow Pandora to better monetize its ad-tiered users, which currently stand just shy of 70 million.

Spotify recently issued its F-1 form that is required before its direct listing in the NYSE scheduled for the first week of April. In this filing, we were able to learn that Spotify's market cap hit a low of $15.9B and a high of $23.4B in the private market during the first two months of 2018. Spotify's current ratio is 1.02X, and has no long term debt. Spotify operates in over 20 countries and continues to expand at a rapid pace. This fast expansion across the world has caused monthly active users "MAUs" to increase quite rapidly. Spotify has 159 million MAUs with ad-tiered users representing the biggest share (57%), while paid users are increasing at the fastest pace (48% YoY) when compared to ad-tiered users.

The table below illustrates the past three years of MAUs in Pandora and Spotify. Here we can see the overall trend in users and how much faster Spotify is growing its subscribers when compared to Pandora. However, there's one thing to consider while looking at the chart below. Spotify represents over 20 countries, while Pandora realistically only represents the United States. There are other major players out there with significant scale, but as of the time of this writing, Spotify is the largest paid and ad-tiered music streaming service worldwide. Pandora's ad-tiered user decline for the past three years is not pretty. Needless to say, Pandora has lost about 71% of its stock value in the same time period, which I believe is overkill.

Source: Author generated chart from Pandora's 10-K and Spotify's F-1

If we compare Pandora and Spotify with only North America performance for the past two years we get the table below.

Source: Author generated chart from Pandora's 10-K and Spotify's F-1

The above chart paints a less grim picture for Pandora. For example, Pandora currently has more than double the ad-tiered users of Spotify, and more importantly, Spotify's sequential ad-tiered users growth in Q4 was flat, similar to Pandora. This might have been a result from ad-tiered users seeing greater value from Pandora's offerings compared to Spotify's. However, I also think new users preference for music streaming is slowly shifting to paid monthly services. Thus, Spotify has been able to continue to grow its paid users in North America while Pandora is playing catch-up with the help from Pandora Premium.

Pandora revenues in the fourth quarter of 2017 were mostly from ad-tiered users (73%) instead of paid users (27%). On the other hand, Spotify earned its revenues primarily from paid users (89%) instead of free users (11%).

Source: Author generated chart from Pandora's 10-K and Spotify's F-1

Spotify's impressive revenue growth can clearly be seen in the chart above, which also illustrates the slower growth for Pandora's total revenues. Like I mentioned earlier, most of the revenue earned by Spotify comes from paid subscribers, and as such, the content cost for those users are higher than ad-tiered users since paid subscribers have added features that ad-tiered users do not. Below you can see the total gross profits for the past eight quarters for Pandora and Spotify.

Source: Author generated chart from Pandora's 10-K and Spotify's F-1

Spotify's gross profits for 2017 doubled from the prior year, while Pandora's stayed relatively flat with only 3% growth. Ideally, Spotify's greater gross profits should point to greater Operating Income, but as you can see below, that is not the case the majority of the past quarters.

Source: Author generated chart from Pandora's 10-K and Spotify's F-1

Growth is costly. Operating expenses are eating away all leftover gross profits. Pandora and Spotify have similar operating expenses categories that consist of Product Development, Sales and Marketing, and General and Administrative expenses. See below for the past trend in operating expense for Pandora and Spotify.

Source: Author generated chart from Pandora's 10-K and Spotify's F-1

Pandora has been able to contain and even decrease operating costs over the past two years, while Spotify has not. Spotify is considered a growth stock and needs to spend to make sure that growth continues into the future. After April, Spotify will be under a greater degree of pressure to ensure the growth doesn't slow down and for that reason I believe the trend in operating expenses will not reverse in the near term.

I previously showed Spotify's private market valuations for the first two months of 2018 that came from their F-1 form. This market valuation is for the entire company and it takes into consideration all the countries it operates in and the potential untapped growth. I also I calculated Spotify's Enterprise Value ("EV") for this article. Since Spotify has no debt, I only subtracted cash and investments that total around $2.4B. This results in an EV range of $13B to $20.5B using the data from private transactions discussed in Spotify's F-1 for the past two months. The past two months of private transaction might provide a better sense of how the shares will trade in early April when they go public as the trend in share price for the past year in the private market have been higher lows and higher highs.

Spotify's F-1 also showed that the United States represented around 40% of total revenues for the past three years, and the U.S. has the largest concentration of workers compared to all the other countries Spotify operates in. Ideally, out of the total market valuation of Spotify, the U.S. should represent at least 40%. Realistically, it's probably closer to 50% but I used 40% to be conservative for my analysis. Thus, an estimated EV for only the U.S. portion of Spotify should be around $5.2B to $8.2B.

Furthermore, I projected Spotify's total revenue for 2018 using quarterly and annual trends for their ad-tiered users and paid subscribers for the past two years. This resulted in $6.2B total revenue for 2018. If the United States continues to represent roughly 40% of total revenues like it had the past three years, then the U.S should generate around $2.48B in revenues for Spotify in 2018.

Now let's switch back to Pandora. According to Pandora's most recent 10-K filing, it generated $1.39B in revenue for 2017, which represents around a 7% growth from 2016. I also calculated 2018's estimated revenue using a similar growth rate from 2017, even though I except 2018 to grow faster than 2017. Number one reason, Pandora Premium will have one full year of operation. Number two, programmatic advertising will begin in 2018 and increase ad-revenue for ad-tiered users just like it did for Spotify. However, I will keep 2017's annual revenue growth rate constant to be conservative. This results in about $1.5B in revenue projected for 2018.

As of the time of this writing, Pandora's public market cap is around $1.3B. After adding all the debt and subtracting all cash and equivalents, Pandora's EV is $1.57B for my projected 2018 revenues with the current price of the stock at around $4.90.

Now, taking all of the information discussed, you can the Enterprise-Value-To-Revenue ("EV/R") multiple using estimated 2018 U.S. results in the table below.

Source: Author generated chart from Pandora's 10-K and Spotify's F-1

This shows a very significant discount for Pandora's low PPS scenario of almost 57% when comparing to Spotify's lowest PPS in the first two months of 2018. When we compare Pandora's highest PPS in 2018 to Spotify's lowest PPS in 2018 we still get a discount of 45%, which I do not believe is warranted. I do not expect Pandora's EV/R multiple to be near Spotify's low PPS scenario (2.10X), but I do expect it to be higher than 1.15X in the short term. My estimated revenue for Pandora in 2018 represents around 60% of Spotify's estimated U.S. revenue for 2018. For that reason, if I take Spotify's low PPS EV/Rev multiple of 2.10X and discounted by 60%, I get 1.26X. This results in a PPS for Pandora of around $6. I expect Pandora to start trying to reach this price in the coming months. How fast Pandora reduces this gap will be dependent on how quickly they fully roll-out programmatic advertising for video and audio, how quickly they introduce student and family plans, and how quickly they begin offering self-serve technology.

I compared Pandora to low valuations of Spotify to show Pandora is heavily discounted even when compared to pessimistic Spotify valuations. I'm not saying that Spotify will trade at their lows of 2018 during its first days as a public company. However, I think any potential long term investor should give it 3-5 months to consolidate before making any moves. I think Spotify might reach a high $25B+ valuation in the first few weeks but might consolidate downward to possibly test $15B. If Spotify shows greater strength in the U.S. the coming quarters, Pandora will likely be impacted slightly due to its low valuation. However, if Pandora shows any strength when compared to Spotify, Spotify's valuation can be greatly impacted in the short term. The market has low expectations for Pandora while it expects great growth from Spotify. Keep this in mind.

Aside from the disparity in pricing between similar companies presented above, there are also big events that will increase ad spend in 2018, which is Pandora's biggest money-maker in the U.S. These events include the PyeongChang Winter Olympics that occurred this past February (see image below), The World Cup in Russia, and the midterm elections in the U.S.

Source: Screenshots from Pandora iOS app after video ad

The current political landscape will create a fierce battle across the U.S. before and during the midterm elections in late 2018. All of the seats in the house, and over 30 seats in the senate will be contested this year. This creates a great opportunity for Pandora to increase revenue for 2018 in its ad-tiered segment. Mainly, because most of the marketing campaigns will probably rely heavily in targeted online mobile advertisements through audio, video, and display, all of which Pandora provides. More precisely, by the time advertisement for the midterm elections begin, Pandora should have completed its video and audio programmatic initiatives mentioned during the most recent earnings call. If all goes well, they could also have completed their self-serve offerings for mobile advertisements, leaving Pandora well positioned in the market for increased ad demand in second half of 2018. Below we can see that political advertising spend has already started.

Source: Screenshots from Pandora iOS app after video ad

To put a little more color into my previous point, there's a conservative group that has already vowed to spend $400M during the midterms to help the GOP retain power. On the other hand, Democrats will respond in kind with similar figures as the snippet below explains;

Source: Article

The two articles above show the current political landscape might prove favorable for Pandora's ad-tiered segment. Additionally, some advertisers might focus more ad-spend towards Pandora instead of Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (FB), and Twitter (TWTR) as advertisers don't have to fear appearing next to questionable content. One of those advertisers is Unilever (UL) and it had already threatened to reduce spending in Google and Facebook if they don't eliminate questionable content from their platforms. Pandora doesn't have this problem, and it doesn't need to hire thousands of workers to vet through the content or posts created by its users, like Facebook and Google currently have to.

Even then, the political landscape doesn't capture all the additional the mobile online ad spend that traditional retail brick and mortar stores will continue to spend in 2018 to offset decreasing traffic from online competition. I also expect to see more movie trailers from movie studios continue to be shown in Pandora's app. I have already seen more than in previous quarters, but with decreasing foot traffic in theaters, I expect movie studios to expand their online marketing efforts in 2018 to combat the sluggish trend of 2017. On the other hand, Pandora will also benefit from Netflix's (NFLX) advertising campaigns that aim to drive traffic to direct streaming of Netflix's exclusive movies like the newest Cloverfield sequel (see image below).

Source: Screenshots from Pandora iOS app after video ad

From some basic usage these past couple of quarters I've seen some improvements in the type and quality of ads from Pandora, the most promising ads being the ones that require user input to guarantee at least an impression. The mix in companies is also promising and diverse. Some of the companies that have sponsored uninterrupted listening hours or additional skips are shown in the picture below. The picture below does not include companies that used audio or native display ads.

Source: Screenshots from Pandora iOS app

Even with the improvements in quality of ads, I still wish Pandora would do a better job notifying users of available options for skips or premium features with something other than an audio tone. The audio tone mentioned in my previous sentence is identical to the tone used when a user is not allowed to skip a track due to licensing terms. This could create confusion and potentially cause a user to miss the opportunity of added features if she or he is not looking at their phone. Nonetheless, the introduction of more frequent video ads for uninterrupted listening, additional skips, and on-demand listening will help lift ad-revenues in 2018 for Pandora once it's fully implemented nationwide. One of the main reasons is that video advertisements generally offer better CPM rates than audio, and much better CPM rates than display ads.

Better video CPM rates coupled with increased demand from marketers that want to increase the use of video marketing across mobile networks should prove to be a net positive to Pandora, even while the company still attempts to improve its ad metrics tools for its marketing clients.

I do think Pandora's future is promising, and its stock price will appreciate in value for 2018. Pandora management is resetting expectations and only promising achievable results. Analysts are currently getting accustomed to Roger's new style and will begin to start placing a higher premium on Pandora once they realize Pandora will continue to be the leader in audio advertisement in the U.S. Ad-tiered music streaming is not going away, and from the mentions in Spotify's F-1 report, there is a benefit from having a multi-pronged approach to online music streaming, which Pandora already knew.

Now having said all of the above, Pandora is still a small-cap stock that can have large swings in prices, and I expect this to continue in the foreseeable future. Due to the nature of small-cap companies, be cognizant that traders will trade in and out regardless of the company's success, and these large volume orders could easily trigger a chain reaction of stop-loss orders. For this reason I urge you to conduct your own due diligence before you consider Pandora for your investment portfolio, and would advise investing in in small-cap stocks without the use of margin so you can stomach that volatility that might continue for the foreseeable future.

