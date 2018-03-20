Getting Ready To Buy This 11.4%-Yielding Mortgage REIT Again

Annaly Capital Management has a thin margin of dividend safety, but has maintained its current dividend payout since the fourth quarter of 2013.

I am prepared to re-enter into a long position if I can lock in at least a 10 percent discount to BV.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) looks increasingly attractive as a high-yield income play in the mortgage REIT sector. Though Annaly Capital Management has a razor thin margin of dividend safety, the dividend is still covered with core earnings, and the company has maintained its dividend payout for many quarters. Shares currently sell for a seven percent discount to the last reported accounting book value. Is now a good time to buy into the mortgage REIT and lock in an eleven percent dividend yield?

Annaly Capital Management's shares have dropped precipitously during the February market hiccup, but have started to recover lately. Year-to-date, Annaly Capital Management's share price has slumped ~12 percent.

Source: StockCharts

I sold Annaly Capital Management's shares about a year ago because I considered the rate of price appreciation in the high-yield mortgage REIT sector to be unsustainable. In my opinion, income investors should always seek to buy mortgage REITs like Annaly Capital Management at a discount to accounting book value. This way investors get to take advantage of a higher margin of safety, and also retain potential to boost their total returns (dividend income is not the only return source investors need to consider, capital gains also matter).

Getting Ready To Re-open A Long Position Again

I typically seek to lock in at least a 10 percent discount to accounting book value when I buy new high-yield income vehicles. Currently, Annaly Capital Management's shares sell for a ~7 percent discount to BV, meaning that a potential entry point into the stock may soon be reached. A 10 percent discount to BV implies a potential entry point @~$10.20 (last reported BV was $11.34/share).

NLY Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Annaly Capital Management's shares have sold for a significant premium to accounting book value in the second half of 2017, a time when I recommended investors to stay away from the mortgage REIT due to an unattractive risk-reward ratio.

Thin Margin Of Dividend Safety

The mortgage REIT has a thin margin of dividend safety (it just about covers its dividend payout with core earnings), but Annaly Capital Management has maintained its current quarterly $0.30/share dividend since the fourth quarter of 2013, which is comforting. I don't expect a dividend cut over the short haul, unless dividend coverage stats deteriorate.

Source: Achilles Research

Potential To Earn Attractive Risk-Adjusted Returns Over The Long Haul

Investors can earn high risk-adjusted returns with Annaly Capital Management as the company has a leading Sharpe Ratio and Treynor Measure (both ratios measure return per unit of risk). That said, though, income investors better err on the side of caution and invest into Annaly Capital Management and other high-yield income vehicles at a discount to book value.

Source: Annaly Capital Management Investor Presentation

Your Takeaway

I am prepared to re-open a long position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. @~$10.20. This price target currently implies a 10 percent discount to the last reported book value of $11.34/share. Annaly Capital Management does not have the best coverage stats in the high-yield sector for sure, but the mortgage REIT nonetheless still covers its dividend payout with core earnings and it has paid the same $0.30/share quarterly cash dividend since the end of 2013. Getting ready to buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NLY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.