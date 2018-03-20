Bilibili Updates Terms For U.S. IPO

BILI has posted strong revenue growth and a path to profitability, making the IPO worth looking into closely.

The firm is a leading provider of online entertainment for younger demographics within China.

Bilibili has filed an amended F-1/A to raise $483 million in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Bilibili (BILI) intends to raise $483 million in a U.S. IPO from the sale of ADSs, according to an amended F-1/A registration statement.

The company has developed an online entertainment service for children to young adults in China.

BILI is growing at a truly astounding rate and the firm enjoys a preeminent position in the marketplace for younger demographic entertainment.

Company Recap

Shanghai, China-based Bilibili was founded in 2009 to provide an online source for digital and animated content for young people in China’s domestic market.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Rui Chen, who has been with the firm since November 2014 and was previously co-founder of Cheetah Mobile (CMCM).

The founder, Yi Xu, is President and a director on the board.

Shareholders in the firm include affiliates of CEO Rui Chen (21.5% pre-IPO), Kami Sama Limited (13.1%), CMC Bullet and CMC Beacon Holdings (12.8%), Loyal Valley Capital (9.0%), IDG-Accel China (7.6%), Legend Capital (5.9%) and Tencent affiliates (5.2%).

Technology

BILI has created a digital content and ecommerce platform aimed at providing anime, comics and games [ACG] along with video, live broadcasting and mobile games to online communities of young consumers.

Below is a sample Minecraft video on the site:

(Source: bilibili)

The site also has a category it calls ‘professional user generated content,’ or PUGC, to provide content choices for visitors.

The firm claims over 71.8 million monthly active users [MAUs] in Q4 2017, an increase of 45.3% over Q4 2016. Average daily time spent by users in 2017 was 76.3 minutes.

Customer Acquisition

Bilibili markets its online services primarily to whom it terms ‘Generation Z’ demographics, which are defined as individuals born from 1990 to 2009 in China.

The firm obtains new users primarily via online search and social media services which generate viral media and word of mouth referrals.

Its customer acquisition costs - primarily Selling and Marketing expenses - as a percentage of its revenues have fluctuated dramatically in recent years, so it is difficult to ascertain a particular trend in its CAC metrics:

2017: 9.4%

2016: 19.6%

2015: 13.5%

Bilibili says it plans to ‘deepen our partnership with third-party game developers to offer more games tailored to our platform and our users and enhance our capabilities to develop games in-house.’

Market

According to a market research report by PwC on the China Media Outlook, it forecasts an average CAGR of 8.1% for the categories of Total TV and Video Revenue and Video Games for the period 2015 - 2020.

While there is some wiggle room for category definition, the overall growth in demand for online media in China is impressive.

The global entertainment media growth rate is forecasted to be a CAGR of 4.4% vs. China’s overall CAGR of 8.8% or double the global rate.

This portends good things for companies like Bilibili as long as they can stay relevant to young audiences and their fickle tastes.

By adding a focus on enabling PUGC, or Professional User Generated Content, BILI aims to stay at the forefront of providing an environment where those changing tastes can consume relevant content.

Financials

BILI’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Stunning topline revenue growth and at an increasing rate

Swing from gross loss to gross profit in 2017

Swing to positive gross margin percentage in 2017

Swing to cash flow positive in 2017

Below are the company’s operational results for the past three years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: Bilibili F-1/A)

Revenue ($)

2017: $379.4 million, 358% increase vs. prior

2016: $82.9 million, 300% increase vs. prior

2015: $20.7 million

Gross Profit ($)

2017: $84.4 million

2016: ($39.3 million) loss

2015: ($27.2 million) loss

Gross Margin (%)

2017: 22.2%

2016: Negative

2015: Negative

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

2017: $71.4 million cash flow from operations

2016: $31.4 million cash used in operations

2015: $30.3 million cash used in operations

As of December 31, 2017, the company had $117.3 million in cash and $214.9 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

BILI intends to sell 42 million ADSs representing 42 million underlying Class Z shares at a midpoint price of $11.50 per ADS for gross proceeds of approximately $483 million.

Each Class Z share will be entitled to one vote and each Class Y shareholder will be entitled to ten votes per share, which serves to entrench management in control even after losing economic control of the company.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple class share structures into its index.

The CEO and founder together will own 75% of the firm’s shareholder voting power post-IPO.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $3.2 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately US$150.0 million for research and development, to continue to invest in and develop our technologies, particularly artificial intelligence technology, big data capability and cloud technology; approximately US$50.0 million for selling and marketing, including marketing and promotional activities to acquire users and strengthen our brand; and the balance for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital needs, content acquisition and licensing and potential strategic acquisitions, investments and alliances.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available at

https://www.retailroadshow.com/presentation/#/pres?presid=479312

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan.

