Markets' Near Outlooks By Those Who Make It

The reduction of forecast details to price ranges related to current prices puts all equity securities on a highly comparable basis. Here is what they look like today, 3/19/2018.

That 24-hour, worldly-informed, instantly communicated, expertly staffed community reveals its coming price expectations for specific securities by its trade in those protections.

Negotiated volume trades require temporary capital to balance buyers and sellers; market liquidity protected by hedging deals; price-change insurance bought and sold by the market-making [MM] community.

The Market Profile

Note: All information from blockdesk.com is being used with that organization’s permission.

Figure 1

This Figure 1 picture of 2,841 little squares – one for each stock or ETF – piled up on one another shows the day’s distribution of the balance of upside to downside price change expectations. Prices regarded as likely enough to bear the cost of protecting against their happening.

The scale at the bottom of the picture is of Range Indexes [RIs]. The RI tells what proportion of the issue’s entire forecast price range lies below the current market quote. Its measure is like the potential price drawdown exposure cost of having the opportunity to gain the complement upside remainder of the forecast range.

Stocks on the left appear to be price-gain attractive; those with RIs above 50 on the right have major price-risk exposures.

The current-day RI average of about 30 is on the low side of normal. An average of 25 or less would indicate a market that is undervalued; one with an average of over 40 is becoming overvalued.

Figure 2 shows the Market Profile of March 6, about two weeks ago, when SPY traded at $278.49, perhaps 3% higher than today’s $270.51.

Figure 2

The extremes of recent-years market profile experiences are shown in figure 3. Please note how issue extremes collect off the ends of the scale at each ultimate condition.

Figure 3

Current Index ETF Forecasts

Here are the trends of market-maker daily forecasts for major market index ETFs over the past 6 months. They offer visual perspective of forecast history.

Here is the picture of the SPDR S&P500 Index (SPY).

Figure 4

Note: This is not a conventional price history “chart”. It is a record of MM live-date forecasts of the stock’s near-term (3-4 coming months) range of likely prices. Forecasts made on the dates indicated, not after the fact. The vertical price-range forecast lines of Figure 1 are split into upside and downside prospects by the heavy-dot end-of-day market quote for the issue on the day of the forecast.

A measure of the imbalance between up and down possible price change implications is the Range Index [RI], which tells what percentage proportion of the entire forecast range lies below the current price. The thumbnail picture at the bottom of Figure 4 presents the distribution of RIs for the stock seen in the past 5 years.

The row of data between the two pictures tells how the 218 prior daily forecasts of the past 5 years with RIs like today's performed under the TERMD portfolio management discipline described here.

Here is the picture of SPDR Dow Jones 30 Index ETF (DIA).

Figure 5

Here is the PowerShares QQQ NASDAQ-100 Index (QQQ)

Figure 6

Conclusion

Monday’s 1½% to 2% market index declines produced more lower Range Index, with higher upside price prospects. This happened because MM price range forecasts declined less than market quotes, both in most specific issue securities, and in market-index ETFs.

Since the hedging deals from which the forecasts are derived involve derivative contracts with legal lives of typically up to 3-4 months, the present view of well-informed and highly-motivated investment professionals is that there is at this time little concern over a serious market decline. Prior forecasts for market index ETFs like those of today have averaged interim worst-case price drawdowns of -2% to -3%. If they start to show a marked change we may update this report once our subscribers have been alerted..

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.