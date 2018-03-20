Steady As She Goes: Raven Delivers Strong Finish To 2018

Despite these positives, profit growth is likely to be much slower than in recent years, as margins will likely plateau in the near future.

Improvements in the business over the past several years have set the company up for sales growth, even in less-than-ideal market conditions.

Raven rounded out the year with an impressive 4th quarter, and continues to rebound from the slump in its business that ended in 2016.

Investment Thesis

Raven Industries (RAVN) continues to grow at impressive rates, emerging from the doldrums brought about by the agricultural commodity price crash of 2014. While not especially cheap at this juncture, the company has a long track record of proven value creation and intelligent capital allocation. As an example, the company refuses to let its cash balance build up into a large pile earning 0%. Instead, it constantly returns excess funds to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, often repurchasing its stock near historical lows, as opposed to all-time highs. These factors, combined with secular growth in its two main divisions, make it a solid candidate investment.

From Sales Declines to Rapid Growth

A quick clarifying note: The company's fiscal year is a year ahead of the calendar year. I.e. fiscal 2018 covers calendar 2017. I will be referring to the calendar year in this article to keep consistent with many other company's reporting conventions.

Investors following Raven Industries' story for the past few years know how hard the company has fought to emerge from the revenue declines that began in 2014 and continued for roughly two years. Calendar 2016 saw the first signs of resumed growth, with sales rising 7% to $277 million, but not until this past year did the company approach its peak level of sales achieved in 2013.

Raven industries reported earnings on March 6th, and did not disappoint. Consolidated sales during the quarter increased 39% over 4Q'17, and the full year saw sales rise 36% to $377 million. Rather than one specific division driving this progress, Raven grew broadly, with all three divisions increasing sales at double-digit rates. While these numbers are impressive, it's important to point out that two events boosted sales in 2017 and will not recur on a consistent basis. One was the delivery of engineered film to support hurricane relief efforts, which contributed $24.2 million, and the other was the acquisition of the company Colorado Lining International, that added sales of $13.1 million. Stripping out these two "non-core" events, sales in 2017 were roughly $340 million, up 23% versus the reported 36%.

The earnings story in 2017 was one of margin improvement. 4Q'17 operating income came in at $11.4 million against 4Q'16 operating income of $6.3 million, for an 81% increase. If margins had remained constant, rather than rise from 9.1% of sales to 11.9%, operating income would have "only" risen 39%. Operating income for fiscal year 2018 was $59.2 million, up 108.2 percent, versus $28.4 million in fiscal 2017.

Net income followed a similar trend, with 4Q'17 earnings of $8.4 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, compared to net income of $4.4 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in last year's fourth quarter. Net income for the full year was $41.0 million ($1.13 per diluted share), versus net income of $20.2 million ($0.56 per diluted share) in 2016. Margins were mainly driven higher by costs being spread across higher sales, but Tax Reform also raised the company's full-year net income by roughly $0.7 million (roughly 2% of net income).

Segment breakdown

The company's main growth engine, Applied Technology, is mainly in the business of providing devices that optimize the application of fertilizers and pesticides, and continued to improve in 2017. In spite of what the company described as "lackluster market conditions" the segment hit sales growth of 18% year-over-year. Domestic sales up 21.1%, international sales up 6.5%. Operating income in 2017 was $31.2 million versus $26.6 million for a 17% increase year-over-year.

This growth was mainly the result of introducing new products and developing OEM relationships, as opposed to a booming agricultural market. This fact bodes well for the company, as it displays its staying power in good times and bad. If/once the market does turn the company will have the tailwinds of macroeconomic growth and new product introductions to propel it forward.

Finally, the company initiated an initiative to grow the segment's local footprint in Brazil, by staffing a new facility with over 20 employees by the end of this year. By keeping a regional headquarters in Brazil, Raven will be able to provide customers with improved technical service and support.

The performance of the Engineered Films division was another bright spot for the company with sales growing by 54% to $213 million, or 27% to $176 million excluding the aforementioned one-time items. Management sees 2018 as another year of investment, with additional dollars dedicated to expanding capacity to drive growth.

Lastly, Aerostar had sales growth of roughly 12% year-over-year, as their stratospheric balloon program expanded. Due to the growth of this program, the company has pruned other parts of the division via divestment, allowing them to narrow their focus. While this division has historically demonstrated relatively inconsistent performance, management sees growth in the stratospheric balloon platform as they continue their partnership with Google to deliver internet connectivity to traditionally under-served markets.

2019 Outlook

The company sees continued opportunity to invest in long-term growth and will allocate capital accordingly. As a company that does business primarily in the U.S., 2017's tax legislation will positively impact the bottom line, with management forecasting an effective tax rate of 21% in 2018. To give some idea of the degree benefit, if RAVN's tax rate had been 21% in 2017, net income would have been $5 million (12%) higher. As investors have come to expect, Management plans to re-invest tax savings into long-term growth projects and employee training.

While earnings growth has recently been exceptional (193% CAGR from 2015-2017), this is likely to plateau in the near future. With the downturn in 2014 through 2016 came a drop in margins, but this has been reversing as Raven's sales bounce back. As a result, Raven's earnings have increased both from revenue growth, and from the natural operating leverage of the business, as fixed costs are spread across a larger sales base. Unfortunately, Raven's business hasn't changed so materially as to allow it to materially exceed its past peak margins of ~13%. As a result, earnings growth is likely to very closely mirror sales growth going forward, and investors should adjust expectations accordingly.

Valuation

The stock is up 13% over the last year, and got as high as $41/share, but recently drifted down to $34. Assuming normalized ttm earnings of $46 million (adjusted upwards for tax legislation) the company is trading at an Enterprise value-to-earnings multiple of 25x, lofty but not obscene. Assuming a 10% increase in earnings next year (which is most likely on the low side given the company's recent investments and explosive sales growth), the multiple drops to 23x. Neither of these are bargain bin valuations, but with a company like this you don't often get such values (aside from 2016's opportunity). I would consider the current valuation expensive, but not a short by any means. This is a stock to dollar-cost average into over long periods of time, with the potential for large positions to be added during the inevitable periods of weak commodity prices that turn up every cycle.

Conclusion

While the company is not the bargain it was in 2016 (trading in the low teens), its long runway for growth, evident in both the Applied Technology and Engineered Films divisions, makes this a candidate for long-term investment. The world will continue to look for ways to more efficiently utilize resources and increase yields in farming, and the company continues to expand use of its custom films agriculture and environmental protection. Combine this secular growth with a long history of intelligent management and shareholder-friendly actions, and investors have a rare combination of factors all contributing to long-term success. All investors want to buy a stock at the "bottom," but I've rarely found waiting for that point to pay off. Instead, I recommend investors initiate a small position today at a relatively reasonable valuation, and continue to accumulate over time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RAVN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.