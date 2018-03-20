Look Out For China: Changes At The Top

Mr. Xi wants China to be the major mover in world globalization and believes that the timing is right to take the lead and his two appointments give us hope.

Mr. Xi, however, has appointed two new people at the top to work on economic and financial affairs and these two individuals provide hope that China will continue to openup.

President Xi Jinping of China has moved to strengthen his position at the top of the government with one goal is sight: greater control.

Recent focus in China has been on the moves that President Xi Jinping has been making to strengthen his position and ensure that he has a lifetime tenure as president - if he wants to take advantage of it.

Just in the last few days, however, Mr. Xi has made some changes to top positions in the government that are specifically in the economic and financial spheres. These two appointments have gone to Liu He, who has become a vice premier, “allowing him to take the role of 'economic tsar', and Yi Gang, who has been named as governor of the People’s Bank of China, the Chinese central bank.

The attention has been focused on the increased assumption of power by the central Chinese governing body and especially by the increased control of the government by Mr. Xi, himself. There has also been a consolidation of government agencies and an effort to bring all central banking, banking, and securities regulation under one umbrella. Mr. Liu will become the head of a newly created oversight body called the Financial Stability and Development Committee whose charge is to co-ordinate these three major financial wings of the government.

The emphasis on the reporting of these changes has been the increased control that Mr. Xi and the Chinese government will have over the Chinese economy and financial markets. The basic conclusion is that China is moving away from the economic liberalizing it has been pursuing over the past couple of decades.

My first response to this argument is that the “move to greater economic liberalization” that many analysts talked and wrote about early was not a realistic view of what China was in the process of doing. The reason for this is that most of analysis of this “move” was based on the assumption that the “move to greater economic liberalization” was the prelude of China moving to a Western-type of political democracy.

These analysts, in my mind, were always going to be disappointed in the end because China was never moving to become a Western democracy.

Alexandra Stevenson of the New York Times quotes Myron Brilliant, executive vice president and head of international affairs at the U. S. Chamber of Commerce, as saying that Mr. Liu “wants market liberalization with Chinese characteristics.”

Some of the most helpful advice I ever received on trying to understand Chinese behavior in this respect was given me by someone who had worked on several projects with the Chinese government. His advice, given to me in the early 1990s, was this. The Chinese understand that they need to operate in a more capitalistic way in order to become a major force in the world economy, but, in doing so you must remember two things about them. First, the Chinese have a longer horizon than we do: they work in terms of decades and not in terms of years. Second, the Chinese saw what happened in Russia when the Russians tried to open up too quickly without government controls in place: chaos resulted. The Chinese do not want chaos to enter their society

In other words, economic and political stability are major goals of the Chinese people and the Chinese government.

The lead editorial in the Financial Times states it very succinctly, “Control is the leitmotif of China’s ‘new era’ under Xi Jinping.”

“China is very hard to control,” argues Rana Mitter, a professor of Chinese history and politics at Oxford University, “it’s a large country with strong regional identities and officials are not keen on being told what to do from outside.” Even with the new rules just put in, “the likelihood that you’ll get pushback is pretty high.”

That is, as Mr. Liu stated, China “wants market liberalization with Chinese characteristics.”

Underlying all of this, I believe that the appointments of Mr. Liu and Mr. Yi carry with them an important message. These two individuals are experienced, not only in Chinese government, but they are also quite knowledgeable of the United States economic system.

Mr. Liu studied in the United States getting degrees from Seton Hall University and Harvard University. Mr. Liu, according to the Financial Times, “receives guests in a room decorated with photos of himself, meeting the likes of Henry Kissinger, former U. S. Secretary of State; Hank Paulson, former U. S. Treasury Secretary; Christine Lagarde, head of the IMF; and George Osborne, former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer.” Not too shabby.

Mr. Yi earned a PH. D. in economics at the University of Illinois and earned tenure at Indiana University. Eswar Prasad, economics professor of Cornell University and former head of the IMF’s China office, is quoted in the Financial Times, “Yi Gang is a respected monetary policy expert in academic and policy circles both within China and abroad.” Not bad.

President Xi “has declared a ‘new era’ in which growth quality and risk control should take precedence over quantitative growth targets.”

In other words, these two men have been given a tremendous responsibility to deal with the debt overload problem in China and to “take charge of efforts to liberalize China’s exchange rate and attract greater foreign investment into its capital markets.”

They have a big responsibility. But, Mr. Xi goals are very global. He sees China stepping into a gap that many believe that the United States has created. In January 2017, Mr. Xi went to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland and proclaimed that China was ready to take on the leadership of economic globalization.

In January 2018, Mr. Liu travele to the World Economic Forum in Davos “with a message that China would surprise the world with moves that would make China’s economy more open.”

I firmly believe that China is moving to open up its economy and liberalize its economy to global markets. I believe that this is also consistent to become one of the world leaders in information technology, AI, and everything that surrounds these areas. China knows that it cannot achieve this if it fails to further “open up” its trade.

It also appears to me the Mr. Xi has chosen two people here to lead that opening up and keep China’s economy growing in a stable manner. However, Mr. Xi will attempt to control the evolution of this openness so as not to allow things to become unstable and chaotic. He is moving will all due speed - but, he can wait if things seem to show some instability.

But, under current circumstances, Mr. Xi and China see a grand opening in the world’s pecking order that they do not want to let go of. To move faster in this area maybe Mr. Xi believed that he needed more control to maintain domestic stability. We’ll see.

