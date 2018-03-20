GE: Bring Back Jack Welch

Now, more than ever, GE needs a change agent like Jack Welch in charge, inspiring and driving constructive and innovative solutions to the ever-changing challenges facing the businesses.

When that machine came under pressure, and things began to fall apart, there was not the genius of Jack welch there to repair and re-invent the future of GE.

Nevertheless, General Electric, in the first 7 years of Jeff Immelt’s reign, generated more earnings and paid more in dividends, than during 20 years with Jack Welch at the helm.

With a Jack Welch type leader, two Jack Welch type personalities likely cannot co-exist in the same organization, so replacement from within was possibly never a good option.

When I say bring back Jack welch, I mean someone like him, who is a change agent and has an extreme capacity to take a highly unstructured situation and create a well-structured and profitable business out of it. Such a person needs lieutenants to look after the structured operations while they continue their search for new opportunities. In TABLE 1 below, I compare General Electric's (GE) financial performance in the 7 years leading up to Welch's retirement, to the 7 years after his retirement when Jeff Immelt held the reigns. That comparison, and the conclusions to be drawn from it, gives some idea as to what went wrong for Jeff Immelt and the company, after an initial period of solid growth under Immelt.

TABLE 1

Immelt Inherited A Very Solid And Fast Growing GE From Welch

TABLE 1 above tells a very different story to much of what I have read about difficulties for Immelt caused by what Welch had left him to deal with. Before looking at some of the criticisms of Welch and the supposed mess he left for Immelt to clean up, I will just comment on the facts evidenced in TABLE 1 above. During the first 7 years of Immelt's reign, GE generated earnings totaling $119.7 billion, over double the $59.5 billion generated in Welch's last 7 years, and more than the total earnings generated during Welch's whole 20-year tenure. On the other hand, the 7-year average earnings growth rate for Welch was 16.7% versus 8.3% for Immelt. This lower earnings rate is no surprise, because the "law of large numbers" also referred to as the "doubling penny phenomenon" was coming into play at a time when economic growth was slowing. For an explanation of this phenomenon see my article, Johnson & Johnson: Last 7 Years' Earnings More Than Previous 107 Years'

In the Immelt 7-year period, dividends totaled $60.7 billion, well over double the dividends of $25.6 billion paid out in the 7-year Welch period per TABLE 1. But the dividend growth rate in the Welch period was 14.0% per year compared to 10.4% in the Immelt period. Despite the lower dividend growth rate, average dividend payout ratio increased from 43.0% for the Welch period to 50.4% for the Immelt period, due to the lower earnings growth rate achieved by Immelt.

Don't Blame Welch, GE's Woes Can Be Attributed Wholly To The Immelt Era

I shake my head whenever I read this extract from a Bloomberg article, Judging GE's Jeff Immelt Versus Jack Welch, -

Although the accounting manipulation came to light during Immelt's tenure, they likely predated his term. Barron's for example, reported that the company underfunded reinsurance reserves by $9.4 billion, helping to inflate profits from 1997 to 2001. Immelt was in charge of cleaning up the mess left by Welch.

The SEC conducted an investigation of the GE financial reporting for the years 1995 to 2004 and their report did not find any underfunding of reinsurance reserves. Here are the official findings,

The SEC's complaint, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, alleges that GE met or exceeded final consensus analyst earnings per share (EPS) expectations every quarter from 1995 through filing of its 2004 annual report. However, on four separate occasions in 2002 and 2003, high-level GE accounting executives or other finance personnel approved accounting that was not in compliance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). In one instance, the improper accounting allowed GE to avoid missing analysts' final consensus EPS expectations. The four accounting violations were: Beginning in January 2003, an improper application of the accounting standards to GE's commercial paper funding program to avoid unfavorable disclosures and an estimated approximately $200 million pre-tax charge to earnings.

A 2003 failure to correct a misapplication of financial accounting standards to certain GE interest-rate swaps.

In 2002 and 2003, reported end-of-year sales of locomotives that had not yet occurred in order to accelerate more than $370 million in revenue.

In 2002, an improper change to GE's accounting for sales of commercial aircraft engines' spare parts that increased GE's 2002 net earnings by $585 million.

It can be seen all identified breaches occurred in the Immelt period, and none in the Welch period. Of further interest, is this extract from the SEC initial complaint, "From 1995 through December 31, 2004, GE had met or exceeded final EPS expectations every quarter, in some cases after downward revisions during the quarter." I can only conclude that under Welch, when the company was aware it would not achieve guidance, it publicly revised guidance to stay within guidance. There is no evidence the accounting was not in order. It also is evident Immelt had ~16 years, and the responsibility, and plenty of capacity in the amount of earnings generated over that period, to adjust and absorb any under provision of insurance liabilities he might have inherited. But the facts are, after Immelt's departure, a significant adjustment to insurance provisions was required, indicating provisioning was inadequate during his tenure.

Run-off Insurance Obligations

During Immelt's first 7 years, GE acquired additional insurance businesses and related liabilities in 2002, and then exited the insurance business in 2003, well ahead of the onset of the GFC. At the end of 2004, run-off insurance obligations stood at $18,477 million. Insurance obligations remained around that amount for the next 13 years through end of 2016, when the obligations were recorded as $18,741 million. The 4th quarter 2017 insurance review resulted in the estimated obligation being increased by $11,811 million to $30,552 million at end of 2017, per Note 11 from GE's FY 2017 10-K filed with the SEC,

The explanation for the adjustment included in Note 11 -

During 2017, in response to elevated claim experience for a portion of our long-term care insurance contracts that was most pronounced for policyholders with higher attained ages, we initiated a comprehensive review of premium deficiency assumptions across all insurance products, which included reconstructing our future claim cost assumptions for long-term care contracts utilizing trends observed in our emerging experience for older claimant ages and later duration policies. Certain of our long-term care policyholders only recently started to reach the prime claim paying period and our new claim cost assumptions considered the emerging credibility of this claim data.

GE Capital, Set Up By Welch, Contributed Greatly To GE's Earnings During Immelt's Tenure

Also from the Bloomberg article referenced above,

The accounting shenanigans at GE Capital under Welch, followed by the financial credit crisis, all but guaranteed that Immelt would come up short. Despite this, many still consider Welch the gold standard for CEOs.

That statement is so wrong. Firstly, the accounting shenanigans uncovered by the SEC all took place while Immelt was in charge, as detailed above. Secondly, in the 7 years leading up to the GFC, Immelt himself continued to grow GE Capital, and its liabilities, and rather than causing him to come up short, GE Capital contributed very significantly to GE's total profits. TABLE 1 above shows in the 7 years to 2007, under Immelt's control, GE's liabilities increased by $290 billion to $672 billion. At the same time GE Capital's net earnings almost doubled from $5.2 billion in 2000 to $10.3 billion in 2007. Jack Welch must have been pleased with GE's performance under Immelt in those first 7 years because he expressed the view in 1999, "My success will be determined by how well my successor grows it in the next 20 years,"

If The Wheels Fell off For Immelt When The GFC Struck, It had Nothing To Do With Legacy Problems From The Welch Era

This December 9, 2014 article comparing Jeff Immelt and Jack Welch makes some interesting observations,

Welch made nearly 1,000 acquisitions during his tenure... ...while some of General Electric's segments suffered in the early 2000s, its finance arms flourished in the era of the housing and credit boom. The following chart demonstrates how Immelt allowed the company's finance arm to grow.

The article goes on to discuss Immelt's restructuring of GE in order to deal with previous risks, expanding oil and gas solutions, planned acquisition of Alstom's power business, reduction of the size of GE Capital, sale of core businesses, and returning cash to shareholders (share buybacks and dividends).

The difference between Welch and Immelt becomes fairly clear. Jack Welch had built a large successful conglomerate, largely organically, and with the support of the inventiveness of a thousand small businesses. Jeff Immelt administered and grew that conglomerate successfully for 7 years, until the type of renewal that Welch had engineered over the years was again required. That required a Jack Welch approach, and that need still exists today. I say it exists today, because I see a company downsizing when it needs to grow and expand. I also see a company persisting with a financial/sales model in the aviation division, when it surely knows that model is broken. Jack Welch would have recognized and been all over that problem, and the opportunities it presents. I plan to write further on that particular matter in a future article.

