Is Visa A Buy Or A Hold Now?

Investment Thesis

Visa (V) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, banks, and merchants. Over the past few decades, it has built a network that includes 44 million participating merchants and 2.2 billion cardholders. The company should have a long runway of growth as the world continues to shift from cash to digital transactions. Visa's strong cash flow generation and low payout ratio should allow it to increase its dividend by double digits in the next few years. Although Visa's valuation is more attractive than MasterCard (MA), its PE ratio is significantly higher than its 5-year forward PE ratio. Therefore, investors are advised to seek higher margin of safety as we are now in the late stage of the economic cycle.

Reasons why Visa is a good long-term investment choice

Network Effect as its Moat

According to Nilson Report, Visa holds about 58% market share in digital transactions in the world. At the end of Q1 2018, Visa has about 3.2 billion cards in circulation and over 44 million of participating merchants worldwide. This creates a very strong network effect. For merchants that do not join this network, they risk losing their business to 3.2 billion cardholders. On the other hand, consumers will want to hold a visa card because they will be able to enjoy convenience at 44 million locations.

A Brand that its customers can trust

Over the past few decades, Visa and its partners have built a brand that its customers can trust. As stated in the previous section, Visa cardholders know that their cards will be accepted in lots of locations worldwide. It is a card that one carries on the go. In addition, its cardholders know that they can trust the brand because Visa has done well to protect its customers against any security concerns.

Strong Cash Flow Generation

Visa continues to generate excessive cash flow. In its fiscal Q1 2018, the company generated about $2.8 billion of operating cash flow. This represents a growth rate of about 10.1% year over year. Its quarterly capital expenditure of $141 million is quite low (it has been in the ranges of $140 million to $195 million per quarter in the past year). Hence, the company was able to generate about $2.6 billion of free cash flow in the past quarter. Its free cash flow represents about 53.9% of its revenue in Q1 2018 and 46.3% of its revenue in 2018.

Superior Dividend Growth Rate

Visa's current dividend yield of 0.68% may not look very attractive. This is not because it does not have an attractive dividend policy. The low yield is mainly due to its share price appreciation in the past few years (see chart below). The company has increased its dividend every year since 2008. In fact, Visa just raised its dividend to $0.21 per share in its latest quarterly Dividend payment in February. Although the increase was only about 7.7% quarter over quarter, it was the second consecutive quarterly dividend increase. Its previous increase was about 18%. Yet its dividend payout ratio (based on free cash flow calculation) is still only 18.9%. This means that Visa still has a lot of room to grow its dividend or to fund share buybacks.

Source: YCharts

A long runway of growth

Currently about 85% of the world's transactions still involve cash and checks. As the world continues to shift towards digital transaction, mobile payments, and plastics, Visa should have a long runway of growth in the next decade.

However, we are concerned about the following

Operating expenses on the rise

While Visa's Q1 2018 net operating revenue growth rate of 9% year over year is quite good, I have noted that Visa's operating expenses is on the rise. As can be seen from the chart below, its operating expenses grew by 13%. This is much higher than its net operating revenue growth rate. As a result, we see its operating margin declining to 68% in Q1 2018 from 69% a year ago. The increase in operating expenses was due to higher personnel expenses. This rising operating expense trend needs to be monitored closely in the next few quarters.

Source: Investor Presentation

Is Visa's Current Valuation Attractive?

Share price of Visa has appreciated by 36.5% in the past one year. It is currently trading at a forward PE ratio of 28.0x (see table below). The value is derived based on consensus estimates of its forward earnings. Readers can access this information at Yahoo Finance. As the table below shows, Visa's forward PE ratio of 28.0x is significantly higher than its 5-year forward PE ratio. However, Visa's forward PE ratio is still 2.7x multiples below MasterCard's 30.7x. Its price to cash flow ratio of 31.3x is also below MasterCard's 34.9x. Given Visa's number one market share, and also its better margin, I believe Visa deserves a higher PE ratio than MasterCard. However, as we are now in the late stage of the current economic cycle, investors should keep in mind any downward risks. A correction can easily slash its valuation by several PE multiples. If the global economy falls into a recession, its share price may fall even further.

Forward PE Ratio 5-Year Forward PE Price to Cash Flow Visa 28.0x 23.6x 31.3x MasterCard 30.7x 23.7x 34.9x

Source: Created by author; Morningstar

Investor Takeaway

Visa is a company that has competitive advantage over its competitors due to its dominant market share. As the world shifts towards digital transactions in the next decade, the company should be able to continue to grow its business. Visa's strong cash flow generation and low payout ratio should allow it to increase its dividend by double digits at least in the next few years. Although Visa's valuation is more attractive than MasterCard, its PE ratio is significantly higher than its 5-year average. Investors are advised to seek higher margin of safety as we are now in the late stage of the economic cycle.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Thank you for reading. If you like my article, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "follow" to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.