India Represents Important Alternative To China For Apple

Asia has become increasingly important to Apple (AAPL), as my article in February detailed. The continent was the company's largest region in terms of net sales last year, comprising 36.7% of Apple's worldwide total. It is the region with the fastest growth for Apple's products and much of this has been based around the startling success of Tim Cook's China strategy.

With the current political and economic uncertainties around China, India will potentially take on increasing importance for the company. This relates both to sales and to manufacturing. Fortunately for the company, India shows most of the same characteristics as China did a few years ago. Unfortunately there are many issues to resolve with Indian Authorities. Recent developments suggest activities on the ground are starting to move for Apple. Cook may though need to make some hard decisions.

Q4 Analyst Call.

At the Q4 2017 analyst briefing, much of the talk concerned the success of Apple in China, Japan and the rest of Asia Pacific.

CFO Luca Maestri did refer briefly to India:

"We were especially happy with our momentum in India, where revenue doubled year-over-year."

He stressed that the momentum was not just reliant on smartphones. He outlined for example that iPad sales were up 39% in the quarter under review.

CEO Tim Cook put the comparison squarely with China, stating about India:

"It's analogous to the many years that we put into China. It is building stores. It is building channels. It is building markets. It is building the developer ecosystem. It is having the right product line for the market."

Cook agreed that progress would not be that rapid:

"We still have a long way to go, which I sort of see as an opportunity instead of a problem".

He confirmed that the majority of the SE phones now being manufactured in India were being sold there. He also addressed the bandwidth issues which have been seen as a break on smartphone growth. He considered that these issues were being rectified rapidly. Cook has been visiting India since 2016, with obligatory visits to meet Prime Minister Modi and attend cricket matches.

India & China.

Those who are bearish about Apple's prospects in India bring out exactly the same arguments as they did about China a few years ago. I first wrote about Apple's bright prospects around Asia in September 2014

That met with much scepticism then, which has been shown to be misplaced.

Doubters say that the cost of an iPhone in comparison to incomes make it a non-starter. I touched on this issue in a recent article about Asia. It is true that the GDP per head in India is substantially lower than in China as these World Bank figures illustrate. However this does not take into account the high income inequality and fast-rising middle class. It is estimated that there will be 500 million "middle-class" citizens in India by 2025, in a country where the current median age is only 27.

The IMF sees India becoming the world's 5th largest economy this year as per the chart below:

The economy has been advancing at 7% per annum over recent years. This growth rate is expected to continue.

Below are the somewhat similar forecasts from the IMF and from the U.N.:

There had been a slight decline in 2016 and 2017 due to temporary measures: namely, a demonetization programme and a GST roll-out. It is expected that growth will resume even more strongly over the next few years, following on structural reforms. Inflation is expected to remain steady.

GDP per capita will remain low and the country will get held back somewhat by a continuing huge mass of people living in poverty. However the rising numbers and affluence of the middle class will make it a rapidly expanding market for Apple's products.

Doubters say that the local competition or Chinese brands will undercut Apple's products. They say that import duties and local protection will stymie marketing efforts. Local manufacturers such as Micromax and Reliance Jio in India focus on basic mobile phones.

Such doubters under-estimate Cook's strategic long-term planning and political savvy in such markets. They also under-estimate the purchasing power of the rising middle-class in India and their strong brand consciousness.

India does have the same hurdles as China had a few years ago. In particular local protectionism and corruption are worse than in China. That means the progress in India is slower than in China. It could be no less dramatic for the company's fortunes when it arrives. India's population of 1.3 billion is set to overtake that of China in the next few years.

What makes success in India more urgent is conversely Apple's success in China. The fact that China alone represents 20.3% of the company's sales tells its own story as does the fact that the country is by far the country's largest manufacturing base. There are two big risks for Apple in China which relate both to sales and to manufacturing.

Firstly, the protectionist trade policies of the Trump Administration are likely to lead to counter-measures from the Chinese Government. What form these would take and their impact on Apple is very hard to quantify at this moment. They could well be extremely negative both for Apple's sales and for its manufacturing.

Secondly, the recent decision of the National People's Congress to repeal term limits for President Xi Jinping. The country has strong leadership right now. It could though become vulnerable to the whims of a single individual in the future. In the past this has led to severe economic consequences.

These risks make it imperative for Apple to diversify and proceed as rapidly as possible in India. This need applies both to sales volume and probably manufacturing options as well. Of course there are other choices for manufacturing in Asia. Vietnam in particular is attracting quite a few companies who are concerned about both the cost and the political implications of manufacturing in China.

The figures below illustrate the sales success Apple is enjoying continent wide in Asia:

Japan (Apple's most successful country for iPhone market share) and other growth countries in Asia Pacific will continue to provide strong sales growth in the region. Medium-term though the company needs to get India on a relative scale to China. That would equate to an additional 30%, or US$70 billion in sales per annum, if India could be brought to the same level as China is today. That may be optimistic, but even half that would represent a 15% increase in revenues.

It is forecast that the pace of smartphone growth in most world markets will slow in the next few years. India can be an antidote to this.

India Smartphone Market.

The new range of Apple smartphones gave the company a strong boost at the end of last year as the graph below illustrates:

That proved that high price top-end products can sell in the country. Previously Apple's ASP in the country had been falling quite rapidly. The iPhone X seems to have stopped that trend, at least temporarily.

Counterpoint report that Apple is now leading the "premium brand" segment, despite being twice the price of some of the competition. It usurped long-time leader Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). This replacement of Samsung is analogous to what happened in China in 2015. The very expensive iPhone X represented 21% of the premium market in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint reckon that iPhone sales for Apple increased by about 40% in 2017 over 2016.

However,if one looks at the total smartphone market, it is estimated Apple still only has about 3%.

As with China previously, the mid-range market in India is being targeted by Apple with a lower cost proposition. In India it is the SE, combined with old models sold at discounted prices.This is exactly the strategy that succeeded in China. However the Indian Government has not yet allowed Apple to sell refurbished 2nd hand devices, which was intended as another element of the marketing model for the country.

75% of smartphones sold in India retail at under US$250. The SE model plus some older models does not however represent a full suite of lower cost products such as Samsung has, led by their J2 range.

Unlike China though, Apple is manufacturing a product, the SE, primarily for the Indian market. It was reported recently that an SE2 would be coming out of the Wistron plant in Bengaluru in the second half of this year. This has not however been confirmed. In fact other reports have cast doubt on a refreshed SE model at all. Apple may concentrate being on developing high-end high margin new models. Whether or not a new SE comes out this year could be a sign of the importance, or otherwise, attached to the Indian market by Apple.

Recently it has also been reported that Wistron will be opening a second plant. This would be for manufacturing the iPhone 6S. Such matters can be somewhat opaque in India. It does seem though that Apple's Taiwanese partner has gained approval for a second factory in the Bengaluru region. This would be substantially larger than the current one. This would be a meaningful expansion of Apple's presence in the country and a sign of their seriousness about the market.

Apple's largest contract manufacturing partner, Foxconn, has applied for multiple manufacturing licenses in India. This has led to many rumours that Foxconn and Apple have ambitious manufacturing plans for the country. It has not been confirmed just where these approvals currently stand.

In India, domestic manufacturers sell about 500 million feature phones per annum. They represent 80% of the market. The Indian Government is unlikely to change its manufacturing policies in a hurry. The country has a much publicised "Make in India" campaign. These numbers make India the world's largest market for feature phones. Sales in 2017 made India the world's second largest market for smartphones, according to figures from IDC.

For the smartphone market (as opposed to feature phones), Chinese companies are said to have 54% of the market. This is according to the latest report from IDC. They estimate that the top five brands are Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, Lenovo and Oppo. So the competition for Apple is effectively the same brands as in China.

India has the second largest number of mobile phone users in the world, behind China. With rising affluence and better connectivity, the proportion of mobile phones that are smartphones is increasing rapidly.

One big hurdle for Apple's rapid expansion in India is the slow-moving wheels of Indian bureaucracy. Apple has been involved in long negotiations with central and State Government entities to get tax breaks and incentives in return for substantial investments by the company. These have apparently been moving at a snail's pace since SE manufacturing first began in May last year.

The company has been pressing for a 15 year tax break on imported equipment and components. It has been pressing for a relaxation of the 30% local sourcing requirement. Indeed, in December Apple was forced to increase the retail prices of its phones after the Indian Government increased import duties. These went up from 15% to 20%.

Another big hurdle for the company is the specifically Indian conditions which require specifically Indian solutions. Apple Music is doing well in the country, but other Apple products have been less successful. Siri has not been fully developed to comply with Indian languages. Apple Maps is said to be almost unusable, although designing a system to work on India's chaotic road system is indeed a challenge. Apple Pay has not been launched in the country yet.

To gain the traction it has achieved in China, Apple needs the full eco-system. Then Services growth will take off and consolidate the company's position. In Q4 2017, Services was Apple's second largest business segment worldwide in revenue terms. It rose 23% year-on-year in fiscal 2017. In IT savvy India, a base of even lower-cost phones can lead to a build-up of the eco-system and strong services revenue. This would make the Apple eco-system an attractive inducement to buy the phones in the first place.

The company badly needs to open up retail stores in the country to back this up. Much of its success in China has come from the fast-expanding retail network there. Xiaomi has climbed to the top of the rankings in India through an aggressive retail push around the country. Apple needs to do the same. In the first place this needs to be through a combination of third party retailers and online sales, to be backed up by Apple Stores.

The retail market in India is complicated by regulations that state retail facilities by overseas companies need to be stocked with 30% local content. It is understood that Apple has been looking at opening flagship retail stores in New Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai. In my opinion, this is likely to be some way off still when one considers Apple's caution in India.

Counterpoint estimate that about 50% of Apple's sales in the country come from e-commerce sites. This is especially true for sales of older series models iPhone 5 & 6. Phones have also been sold online by Amazon (AMZN) with strong discounting, something you do not see in many countries.

Again, as with China, Apple is looking to promote local IOS developers in he country. In March last year the company set up an Applications Accelerator. It has its software development facility in Hyderabad. Some question whether Apple has invested as much time and money as it should have in such facilities. Recent high profile departures of senior Apple executives in the country may presage a change.

For the full-year 2017, Apple's iPhone shipments rose 23% in India but still only totalled 3.2 million units. Revenues increased further from strong sales of MacBooks and iPads, and probably of watches as well. India is one of the world's fastest growing markets for luxury watches. The importance of the full suite of Apple's products being available in India is obvious.

Conclusion.

For India to represent a meaningful alternative to Chinese sales and manufacturing, the company needs success in its negotiations with Indian Government entities. Issues over manufacturing, over local content, over products allowed to be sold, and over local content all need to be resolved. Perhaps Apple needs to bend more to what is required in the country.

Only time will tell. Tim Cook has shown great diplomatic skills in the past. He has had several meetings with Indian P.M. Modi but so far with limited concrete results. Corruption, bureaucracy and protectionism area all hurdles to be overcome. However once the ground rules are fully established, India does have some advantages over China. It is a democracy and it has a theoretically comprehensive administrative and legislative structure inherited from British colonial rule.

Apple does have very promising organic growth trends worldwide in areas such as the Apple Watch, Music, Augmented Reality and perhaps autos. India however represents a medium term opportunity to increase revenues substantially based around the present suite of products. This is in addition to reducing its reliance on manufacturing in China. The revenue implications for the company as a whole are substantial. Investors should keep a close eye on any progress that is made in 2018.

