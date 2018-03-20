Oil Weekly: Not Yet Ready For The Correction

U.S crude storage pursued its slim build, but oil and petroleum inventories are still below their 5-year seasonal level.

Introduction

Welcome to my Oil Weekly report. In this report, I analyze recent changes in oil inventories, based on the Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates and net speculative positioning fluctuations provided by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Then, I explore key global market and oil market developments to assess the impacts on the iPath S&P Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL).

Crude and petroleum stocks

According to the data published by EIA, crude U.S storage posted a third consecutive build, up 1.18% or 5.02m barrels to 430.9m, on the Mar 2-Mar 9 period, following steady U.S oil output and weakening crude demand. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) was flat on the corresponding period, whereas the five-year US crude oil inventory spread continued to appreciate, reaching 8468.48k barrels, suggesting an U.S slight oversupply.

On the other hand, storage of refined petroleum products tumbled. Gasoline stocks dipped 2.5% to 244.8m barrels, while distillates signed a fifth consecutive drop, plummeting by 3.17% to 133.1m barres. Refinery operation rates edged up to 90%, signaling the end of the maintenance period. Thus, in the beginning of 2018, refining utilization has been more vigorous than past years, following better economic activity and improving demand for refined products. Meanwhile, net imports shrank 6.26% to 6.10m barrels, whereas U.S export steadied at 1.49m barrels.

Over the Mar 2 – Mar 9 period, U.S crude production was marginally up, 0.12% to 10.38m barrels, becoming world’s second oil exporter, after Russia. Baker Hughes advanced output indicator shows that U.S drillers added 6 new rigs during Mar 9-Mar 16 period, double that prior weeks. Given recent OIL price progress, additional oil rig brought online could hurt crude oil price appreciation.

Meanwhile, WTI was slightly up by 1.17% to $62.06 per barrel, amid weak crude and petroleum seasonal inventory builds and dollar steadiness.

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Legacy Commitment of Traders Report ((COTR)) released by the CFTC on Mar 6-Mar 13 reported period, crude’s net speculative length weakening accelerated, down 2.62% to 668 533 contracts. Concomitantly, WTI front month price tumbled 3% to $60.71 per barrel.

This decline is due to ramping long liquidations, down 1.93% to 799 257 contracts and short slight gatherings, up 1.74% to 130 724 contracts. Since its record high registered on February 6, net speculative length position in petroleum complex has gradually weakened.

Thus, WTI’s net speculative positioning is still up 7.1% or 44 320 contracts, whereas the North American benchmark is slightly up, 0.56%.

Increasing geopolitical risks and hawkish Fed tone could deteriorate global economic outlook

Since my last article, OIL moved up by 2.06% to $6.92 per share, whilst WTI rose by 2.22% to $62.06 per barrel.

WTI futures backwardation moved upward, following oil price recent uptick and petroleum inventories dips, whereas crude demand is lagging rising supply:

With increasing commercial trade war resurgence and Trump’s increasing desire to tear up Iran’s nuclear deal, oil volatility climbed to 25.28%. While the latter in an ongoing process, which might take until mid-May to concretize and will be difficult to implement given American allies’ reticence, the former is set to come into effect this Friday, which might trigger retaliation measures and thus sap business confidence and investment.

Concomitantly, 10-year U.S Yields slightly eased, from 2.8755% to 2.8555%, ahead of FOMC meeting. Although Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates by 25 basis points for the first time in 2018, inflation readings remain subdued and I expect a moderate hawkish stance following February’s jobs report drawback, retail sales weakness and industrial output sluggishness. However, should Powell’s speech adopt a more dovish stance, softer dollar and U.S real rates will push speculators to further increase their long bets and support OIL price.

With U.S inventories slightly over supplied and shale output pursuing gains, oil demand struggles to keep pace. Speculator oil unwinding persist and for now geopolitical risks support oil prices, but could quickly bring adverse momentum to OIL if further protectionist measures are adopted. Although, this week’s FOMC should not surprise, it will bring valuable information on the interest rate hike speed. For the time being, I maintain my short OIL and WTI view, with respective price targets of $6.1 per share and $54 per barrel.

