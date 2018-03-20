Part II - 3 Gold Miners Under The Microscope

These three gold miners are suitable candidates and could be eventually accumulated for the long-term with a limited risk of an adverse financial breakout.

In this article, I am analyzing in clear details three stable top-tier gold miners.

Investment Thesis

The primary challenge we all face as investors or traders is to make sure to earn an attractive return while minimizing the inherent risk, which is always lurking along the corridor.

The risk of failure is an inescapable market reality, a "conditio sine qua non" that cannot be ignored and is always attached to the process of radically switching from a real cash account at no interest to an equity account with a variable interest that can turn either positive or negative with time.

One fundamental idea is that gold stocks are often used as a hedge, to offset losses in other asset classes. For instance, gold protects against the decline of the dollar, and in general, gold shields investors' investments against a possible U.S. economic collapse.

I have allotted between 6% to 8% of my total portfolio to precious metals - gold, platinum, and palladium primarily - for this exact purpose, and it has been rewarding.

The practical question is to select suitable gold stocks with limited risks with a solid balance sheet, which can be determined as a potential proxy for gold and present a long-term growth potential.

In my article, I am not talking about distributing your investments among different classes of assets (e.g., stocks, bonds, and cash equivalents), but a more straightforward approach on how to handle your holdings by allocating a certain percentage in each class of stocks.

The summing-up is that investors should hold at least some gold in their portfolio. It could be gold bullion, streamer companies or gold miners, whatever fits your demand. Because the time-frame of this investment is obviously long-term (hedge), one crucial element to think about when choosing your gold stocks carefully, is financial stability and growth. They must stand the test of time.

Here are my second top-tier gold miners picks (in a range of $2 billion to $5 billion in Market Cap).

Yamana Gold (AUY) - If you want more detailed information about the 4Q'17, you can read my most recent article by clicking here. IAMGOLD (IAG) - If you want more detailed information about the 4Q'17, you can read my most recent article by clicking here. Kinross Gold (KGC) - If you want more detailed information about the 4Q'17, you can read my most recent article by clicking here.

AUY data by YCharts

Balance Sheet 2017 - The raw numbers.

AUY, IAG, KGC 2017 AUY IAG KGC Total Revenues in $ Billion 1803.8 1094.9 3303.0 Net Income in $ Million -188.3 501.6 445.4 EBITDA $ Million 603.0 881.2 1177.4 EPS diluted in $/share -0.21 1.07 0.36 Operating cash flow in $ Million 484.0 299.2 951.6 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 607.5 239.5 897.6 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -123.5 59.7 54.0 Total Cash $ Million 248.3 791.3 1026.0 Total LT Debt in $ Billion 1747.7 391.6 1732.6 Dividend per share in $ 0.02 0 0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 948.5 469.9 1247.0 Enterprise Value Yahoo EV $ billion 4.22 1.89 5.21 EV-to-EBITDA 7.00 2.14 4.43 Net Debt-to-EBITDA 2.49 N/A 0.60 Gold Production K Oz AUY IAG KGC Gold Production K Oz 1096.3 882.0 2673.5 AISC by-product $/Oz 916 1002 953 Gold price realized $/Oz 1263 1261 1260 PPS 2.63 4.90 3.62 Dividend Yield 0.77% 0% 0% Operating cash flow to total debt ratio 0.28 0.76 0.55

Source: Company filings and Morningstar.

Gold Production details and AISC.

Gold production is a critical element.

Kinross Gold 35% more than Yamana Gold and Iamgold combined. KGC production is similar to Goldcorp (GG).

AISC is between $916 to $1002 or $957/ Oz which is slightly above average compared with the four top-tier gold miners analyzed previously in my Part I (please click here to read).

1 - Yamana Gold:

Total production for the fourth-quarter was 259,606 Au ounces from Yamana's six producing mines, up 0.8% sequentially. Total gold production was 282,041 Au ounces (including Brio Gold).

Excluding Brio Gold, AISC co-product was $899 and AISC by-product at $829 per ounce which is acceptable.

Total silver production for 2017 was 5,004,760 Ag Oz, down 25.4% from 2016 with 6,709,250 Ag Oz.



Note: Total Copper Production was 34.0 M lbs.

Production Guidance 2018-2020:

The company expects an increase in production regularly until 2020. The guidance is 970K oz of gold and 12.9 M oz of silver and 120 Mlbs (year) of copper by 2020.

The company presents a good growth prospect, with much of the excitement still ahead, starting with the commercial production of the Cerro Moro mine expected to produce 85K Oz of gold and 3.6 M Oz of silver in 2018.

2 - IAMGold:

The company produced 228K Au Oz the fourth-quarter 2017, which is a multi-year record. Production for 2017 was 882K Au Oz (which was at the top of the guidance) compared to 813K Au Oz in 2016.



Source: IAG Presentation

The company expects that Essakane grades and recovery will improve further in 2018. At Rosebel, Saramacca, it is advancing towards production, with the granting of exploration rights to the Brokolonko concession on the same mineralization trend as Saramacca. At Westwood mine, the company resumed operating at a healthy level of production since the second quarter 2017. Production 2017 was nearly double the output of the previous year.

The company advanced project pipeline:

Pitangui in Brazil,

East Borosi in Nicaragua,

Siribaya in Mali,

Monster lake and Nelligan project in Quebec.

And of course, Cote Gold advancing towards development with a decision in H1 2019.

Guidance for 2018:

Total attributable production is expected to range between 850,000 and 900,000 ounces. CapEx 2018 will increase to $365 million plus or minus 5% in total.

3 - Kinross Gold:

The miner is producing gold from nine mines for a total gold production for 4Q'17 of 652,710 Au Eq Oz and 2, 673,533 Au Eq Oz for 2017. Production for 2017 was down 4.2% year over year.

Bald mountain doubled production in a few quarters. The mine is an exciting development for Kinross. With increasing production at lower costs.



Proven and Probable reserves in 2017 were 3% higher from a year ago if we exclude the sale of Cerro Casale which represented 5.8 M Oz in reserve. 2017 reserves are 25.9 M Oz.

2018 Guidance:

Kinross expects to produce 2.5 M Au Eq Oz (+/- 5%) at a production cost of sales per Au Eq Oz of $730 (+/- 5%).

AISC is forecast to be $975 per ounce sold on both a gold equivalent and by-product basis (+/- 5%).

Total CapEx is forecast to be approximately $1,075 million (+/- 5%), which includes sustaining capital of $355 million and non-sustaining CapEx of roughly $680 million to advance development projects.

Note: Kinross reported that it had 31 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves as of December 31, 2016.

EV-To-EBITDA and Net debt-To-EBITDA

Commonly, the lower the EV-to-EBITDA ratio, the more attractive the company is. A low EV-To-EBITDA ratio could imply that a stock is potentially undervalued and vice versa. An investing strategy solely based on EV-to-EBITDA might not bring the desired results, but it helps.

Net Debt-to-EBITDA is essentially how long a company would take (in years) to pay off its debt; more cash than debt would see a negative number. This is why banks, particularly since the last financial crisis, are stipulating the debt/EBITDA ratio does climb above 5.

Note: IAG has no net debt, which is a big positive element.

It is interesting to look at four gold miners analyzed on my part I as well:

We can see that all four miners present a solid and stable profile.

Operating Cash flow to LT Debt

It is a cash flow coverage ratio that measures how much cash is available to pay for the long-term debt. This ratio is a good indicator of potential bankruptcy. Again, we can see that these four miners are solid and present no risk of bankruptcy. Below the same ratio for my first four gold miners studied earlier.

Free cash flow

Yamana seems lagging behind in this segment, and it can be explained by the Cerro Moro project about to be completed which required a lot of CapEx.

The Cerro Moro gold-silver project in Argentina remains on track regarding both cost and schedule. Mil commissioning is expected this quarter and production for 2018 is expected to be 85K Oz gold and 3.5 M Oz of silver.

Let's compare them to the 4 gold miners studied in my part I:

Evaluating free cash flow is a vital exercise when looking at a long-term investment perspective. It is crucial that FCF is found adequate and sufficient to consider the business model balanced. Consequently, it should be enough to pay for the dividend, reduce debt and eventually declare a share buyback.

However, when the company is showing negative free cash flow, it is essential to understand why.

Revenues 2017.

Yamana Gold is paying a small dividend of while Iamgold and Kinross are not.

Conclusion

These three gold miners are suitable candidates and could be eventually accumulated for the long-term with a limited risk of an adverse financial breakout.

Yamana Gold is now bottoming out of its long-term bearish cycle and will slowly rise to a better valuation, depending on the future gold price, of course. The Cerro Moro completion has been a big deal which altered the balance sheet strength and explained why the stock is still languishing. This is the stock that presents the most upside potential under the right circumstance.

Iamgold has probably the most solid balance sheet of the three with an exciting potential at Rosebel with Saramacca and no net debt. However, the price is not cheap.

Kinross Gold presents an exciting potential for future growth with a solid balance sheet. With such a good balance sheet and execution, it is quite difficult to justify why the stock price is still languishing in the low $4.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on the gold industry. Thank you for your support, I appreciate it.

