NuStar Energy: High-Conviction MLP Opportunity With 50% Upside

The NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) and NuStar GP Holdings (NYSE:NSH) agreement to combine has not seen the best reception by the market. The market has likely glossed over the long-term potential of the deal, and given that most investors are a little jumpy when it comes to the long-term outlook of master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) in the wake of the FERC ruling, I felt it was time to bring forward some of the positives. NuStar Energy essentially “kitchen-sinked” its Q4 earnings results, laying out all the bad news for investors to take in. Some of these factors were known, such as the need for capital in 2018 necessary to finish off assets. Other issues were not, such as the St. Eustatius contracts with Venezuela that led to a $75mm cut in 2018 guidance. Leverage covenants immediately came more into play given that news. However, there are more than a few positives that point to a higher valuation:

Lower cost of capital from a combined entity, removal of incentive distribution rights (“IDRs”) overhang

Great growth story in distributable cash flow (“DCF”) form the Navigator pipeline capacity ramp

Even in the face of the distribution cut, a healthy annual pay-out that will be supported by cash flow

Lower immediate capital expenditure needs, a big one given the limited access to capital markets

Don’t just take my word for it. Early in March, Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE) offered $14.70/share for NuStar Holdings in cash (disclosed in the most recent S-4 filing). This was not a topic that hit the press. If that deal had been accepted, NuStar Energy would have almost assuredly seen its assets folded into Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP). That bottom-fishing by larger pipeline companies points to the substantial opportunity that new shareholders have to reap the benefits moving forward. This was just an initial offer; I see no reason why a higher offering of $17.00/share could not have been worked out. This deal is an immediate catalyst that many see these assets as highly undervalued (25-44% upside), but management was right to decline even with the prospect of an even higher offer on the table: these assets are worth more than that.

Structure, Math Behind The Simplification Transaction

As a refresher, the agreement is to combine via the exchange of all NuStar GP Holdings units for NuStar Energy at a 0.55 rate. In what is common in the publicly-traded MLP space, NuStar GP Holdings held no material assets or liabilities of its own; it’s only way of generating cash is through its general partner (“GP”) interest, the IDRs, and a sizable stake in NuStar Energy common units (10.2mm). Backing out the value of the common units, the value of the IDRs and GP interest has been around $345-380mm depending on the spread in the deal. This was little to no premium versus what the shares traded at prior to the announcement. In my view, there is little value in the IDRs today if valued on cash flow; the market was expecting a distribution cut, but not one that cut this deep. NuStar Energy has cut the distribution to where the IDRs pay out nothing currently; IDRs were once the primary source of capital to NuStar GP Holdings. This cut really harmed the value of the IDRs in the private market, and investors can point to the struggles of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) to sell its GP interests in Enable Midstream (NYSE:ENBL) as an example of just how hard this is.

*Example of a pipeline asset in West Texas

At the top level, these IDRs only entitled the GP to 23% of distributed cash flow, a much lower rate than other MLPs. While other, “in the money” IDRs have been acquired at multiples in excess of 15x EBITDA (MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), Plains All American (NYSE:PAA), Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ)), it takes aggressive assumptions on distribution growth from here to work back to a net present value of $345mm. This was a more than fair deal in my view, and given the lack of rumblings or major complaints, I suspect most investors have done the math and accepted that this is about as good as it is going to get. Cementing this, the Conflicts Committee hired Baird to decide whether the offering was fair value under multiple scenarios, the below being one example (investors can see all the scenarios run in the company’s S-4 filing):

Baird performed a relative contribution analysis of NSH and the Partnership to derive an implied exchange ratio from the respective cash distributions attributable to NSH units and common units for calendar years 2018 through 2020 based on the Forecasts. Baird sensitized the DCF coverage ratio at the Partnership from 1.3x to 1.1x to determine the implied impact to cash distributions for NSH and the Partnership and calculated terminal values as of December 31, 2020 using NSH’s and the Partnership’s derived terminal yields. Cash flows from distributions and terminal values were discounted to present value using a range of discount rates from 10% to 20%. Following this analysis, Baird determined an implied exchange ratio range of 0.48x to 0.56x based on relative cash flow contributions.

Long story short, the deal is a fair shake, has the support of large shareholders, and is likely to go through. Given the shift in investor interest away from highly-levered MLPs to those with simplified corporate structures, low leverage, and strong coverage, this move is the right one for the NuStar family to improve overall market outlook.

The Asset Base And Why The Company Finds Itself In A Mess

In my view, if a management team is cutting distribution major mistakes have been made along the way to get that to point. There is no reason to pull punches on management here: they saw an asset that they wanted to own and pushed the limits of the capital structure too far in order to acquire it. To set the stage, investors need to take stock of the asset base heading into 2017 before the company made a material acquisition that hamstrung distribution coverage:

Central West System. The Central West System primarily pump crude oil feedstock from the Eagle Ford shale region to Valero’s (NYSE:VLO) McKee, Three Rivers, and Ardmore facilities. These are old, but well modernized, facilities with high Nelson Complexity ratings (McKee less so). With refinery utilizations stable in the 90% range for many years in the region (excluding any weather-driven closure like in what occurred in September of this year or facility level turnarounds) these are cash-producing assets with low growth. The primary issue here has been lower throughput on Eagle Ford production not destined for local refinery production: daily throughput fell during the oil price collapse, and the region simply hasn’t seen the recovery that other basins have had. See the below information from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”):

There are pockets of concern, primarily as 50% of minimum volume commitments (“MVC”) on South Texas assets are coming up for renewal in 2018. Actual shipped volumes are currently below those MVC levels after collapsing in 2016 from 179,000/bpd to 124,000/bpd. This is less than 8% of pipe miles in the entire Central West system, but is still a risk to highlight.

Central East System. The Central East System is made up of three assets: the East Pipeline, North Pipeline, and Ammonia Pipeline. The East Pipeline moves refined products and natural gas liquids (“NGLs”) to third party terminals and pipeline connections from refineries throughout Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. The North Pipeline flows product produced at Andeavor’s (NYSE:ANDV) (formerly Tesoro) Mandan, North Dakota refinery to Minneapolis. The Ammonia Pipeline originates in chemical production superstar Louisiana, moving ammonia to farm states like Iowa and Nebraska where the product is used as fertilizer. Farmers have been broadly moving away from its use and more towards liquid and dry nitrogen fertilizer. Like is the case for Central West assets, these are stable, cash producing assets, if not heavily reliant on the health of the agricultural economies of the Midwest, which has hurt in the past several years. On top of that, the company will book roughly $40mm in repairs in 2017 and 2018 to replace a damaged section of the Ammonia Pipeline.

The Central East System is made up of three assets: the East Pipeline, North Pipeline, and Ammonia Pipeline. The East Pipeline moves refined products and natural gas liquids (“NGLs”) to third party terminals and pipeline connections from refineries throughout Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. The North Pipeline flows product produced at Andeavor’s (NYSE:ANDV) (formerly Tesoro) Mandan, North Dakota refinery to Minneapolis. The Ammonia Pipeline originates in chemical production superstar Louisiana, moving ammonia to farm states like Iowa and Nebraska where the product is used as fertilizer. Farmers have been broadly moving away from its use and more towards liquid and dry nitrogen fertilizer. Like is the case for Central West assets, these are stable, cash producing assets, if not heavily reliant on the health of the agricultural economies of the Midwest, which has hurt in the past several years. On top of that, the company will book roughly $40mm in repairs in 2017 and 2018 to replace a damaged section of the Ammonia Pipeline. Storage. The company has nearly 100mm barrels of storage capacity; with incrementally more than half of it located in the United States. Overseas, the company has a massive 14.4mm barrel terminal with transshipment capability on the island of St. Eustatius in the Caribbean, as well as a smaller set of operations in Point Tupper in Nova Scotia and the United Kingdom. Leasable storage is effectively full (96% in Q3 2017, above 90% in 2016).

There is a lot of counterparty risk at play here beyond Storage (St. Eustatius troubles will be talked about later on), particularly on the North Pipeline and nearly the entirety of the Central West system; Valero constituted more than 37% of Pipeline segment revenue in 2016. The company touts 93% of revenue as committed, but investors need to remember that this is not take or pay. Instead, nearly two thirds of revenue is structurally exclusive. There is a difference: the refiners utilizing these lines have no other way to source product to their facility, but that could change. Beyond the risk of asset closure, which is admittedly unlikely, this subjects NuStar Energy to earnings volatility during extended maintenance turnarounds, weather events, or major disruptions (e.g., the propane fire at McKee that caused a two month shutdown in 2007). Within Storage, given the short lease terms (80% of contracts come off within three years), there is usually some EBITDA volatility, but with lease storage utilization as it is, it is hard to see further upside without an extremely aggressive demand environment for storage that could allow NuStar to demand higher pricing.

Overall, the story is and was fine, and I’d be interested in owning exposure to those assets. Admittedly, NuStar was high yield heading into 2017, with the market demanding 8.8% on its common equity. However, it was stagnant. The company had not hiked the distribution in years, so that level of return demand was to be expected in my view. Despite the lack of growth, from January of 2013 to January of 2017, NuStar Energy outperformed the broader MLP index on a total return basis by more than 40%. Investors clearly liked the asset base.

Getting Greedy, Guidance Cuts

Never doubt the ability of management to ruin a good thing. On May 4th, the company announced the purchase of Navigator Energy Services for $1,500mm. Everybody and their mother wants exposure to the Permian Basin, particularly within the Midland area. The market is on fire there; breakeven on shale production there is below $40/barrel and rapid volume growth is expected as rig counts have moved up alongside higher productivity per well. Most investors know U.S. crude oil production is set to grow in 2018, but perhaps many do not realize that the vast majority (two thirds) of near-term growth is set to come from the Permian Basin:

Of course, Navigator Energy Services is far from the only game in town. Plains All American is expanding its Cactus Pipeline serving the area, as well as expanding its joint venture pipeline with Magellan Midstream that flows from the Permian Basin to Houston, Texas. TexStar Midstream Logistics has a joint venture with several parties to construct a pipeline from the Permian carrying product to Corpus Christi. Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is following through on construction of the Gulf Coast Express project with DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) and Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP). There is billions in midstream capital flowing into the area. A clear overlap exists, particularly since NuStar has talked about running its own route from Midland to Corpus Christi, essentially mirroring the TexStar proposal.

NuStar sold off on the news of the transaction because many viewed the price as too high, and Moody’s placed the company’s debt on review for a downgrade. At the time, NuStar was essentially betting $1,500mm that the asset would be economic in the future, as at the time of the purchase it was not cash-flow producing on a material basis. Management’s hope was to get this to a high-single digit purchase multiple by 2020, meaning around $165mm in annual EBITDA contribution before considering additional capex planned on the asset. This is, of course, riddled with assumptions on uptake and continued growth in production from the Midland area.

The only reason ratings agencies did not cut was due to the equity funding component of this deal, in my opinion, as NuStar sold 14.4mm common units to raise gross proceeds of $665mm (more than $46/share, now look at prices today!). That, at least in retrospect, was a good thing. To fund the rest of the deal, NuStar raised $550mm through 5.625% notes coming due in 2027, as well as issuing 7.625% Series B perpetual preferreds to raise $385mm. Because Navigator was not generating meaningful cash flow, distribution coverage obviously dropped to below 1x, with management giving assurances that coverage would rise above that level again by the second half of 2018. In the meantime, distributions would just have to be paid for with debt. To appease shareholders, NuStar GP Holdings agreed to waive IDRs for ten quarters on shares that were issued, but this was capped at just a $22mm benefit.

Kinks in operations began to emerge quickly. On the Q2 conference call, guidance was that throughput volumes had grown 30% in three months. However, the ramp was slower than expected based on the amount of rigs in play, with management pinning the blame on drilled but uncompleted (“DUC”) wells, and they declined to give data on EBITDA contribution from the asset. Consolidated guidance fell from $645mm at the mid-point to $625mm, primarily due to the DUC wells issue on the Navigator line, as well as unplanned refinery turnarounds impacting the legacy business with Valero. Net debt/EBITDA closed the quarter at 4.6x: high, but out of range of triggering any covenant violations. While the overall tone was positive in the coming months, Q3 2018 saw $12mm in EBITDA contribution from Navigator, or more than 30x current EBITDA run rate). Many expected better, particularly given 165,000/bpd of throughput. That indicates $175-200mm in maximum EBITDA contribution from full utilization, so initial rationale on the purchase assumes nearly all pipeline capacity will be used by the end of 2020. In keeping with overpromising and underdelivering, management backed away from achieving back-half 2018 coverage of the distribution. Leverage crept up 20bps. Kinks had turned to cracks.

Q4 2017 Drops The Hammer, Shareholders Flee

Accompanying the simplification transaction, management reported results on February 8th. Management went into a little bit of a speech on how times are changing in the MLP space and that equity capital has dried up. Let’s be clear: capital has dried up for highly levered firms that make mistakes. Absent the acquisition of Navigator and the Venezuelan exposure I’m going to mention, the share price would be materially higher than it is today. I own, or have owned, plenty of firms in the sector that have had no issues selling billions of dollars in common equity units to willing institutional investors over the past year.

The company missed on 2017 EBITDA expectations, despite cutting guidance once before already in Q2. Alongside the distribution cut information also came a reduction in 2018 EBITDA guidance. Sensing a pattern? The main driver of the most recent drop in earnings expectations is from the St. Eustatius storage terminal in the amount of $75mm. St. Eustatius had massive exposure to Venezuela, with Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. (“PDVSA”) being a key customer that leases roughly two-thirds of the facility’s storage. Company disclosures on the massive size of PDVSA’s contribution to St. Eustatius earnings have been poor. NuStar is not the first firm to have issues with collecting money from PDVSA recently, nor is it the first one to have essentially written down businesses associated with them. PDVDA moved a lot of its storage from a Buckeye Partners asset in 2011, and at the time, Buckeye was citing many of the same problems: inconsistent traffic, slow payments, etc. While some investors that closely followed the company knew about this exposure, I think it was a bit of a bombshell for many smaller investors. At least the dagger appears to be shoved in versus a slow stab: the $75mm reduction is supposed to be a write-down on all exposure to PDVSA in 2018. That might end up being too aggressive.

As far as the balance sheet goes, access to capital remains a concern. Based on management presentations, NuStar Energy requires $600mm in funds in 2018 to meet all capital expenditure needs, which includes $250mm for Navigator. Management is going to have to wrangle up around $400mm after the most recent issuance of preferred stock sold in November. There is a little bit of retained cash expected, but that is barely a dent. At the mid-point of adjusted 2018 guidance ($625mm), net debt/EBITDA will stand at 4.8x as defined under the credit agreement, which excludes some equity awards and project adjustments. As a reminder, 5x triggers an event of default. As I would define it, leverage is over 5x; lenders have been very gracious in allowing easing of covenants. Outside of a refinance, there is no way they can tap the unsecured credit markets. Issuing common equity looks terrible (cost of equity is over 15%). To plug the gap, investors should expect issuance of more preferred equity or, potentially, some asset sales/joint venture agreements in order to meet those needs. It isn’t the end of the world, but they will need to get creative when new preferred issues are demanding around 9%.

A joint venture, particularly on Navigator, or divestiture of non-core assets looks to be the way to go. The Energy Transfer Equity offer confirms what many expected after this drop: there would be plenty of willing buyers that want exposure to NuStar assets. A sale of a minority interest (20%) likely raises all the cash they need, or they could simply bring in a partner to help fund the 2018 capital expenditures in return for a minority stake on the entire pipeline. There is a litany of ways management can do this without tripping into issues on their capital structure. The sell-off is overdone.

The End Call On Value

What got the NuStar complex to where it is today wasn’t a pretty story. After all, shares don’t see their price cut in half over the course of a year for no reason. Navigator looks to be ramping a touch slower than hoped/anticipated and there are legacy issues to contend with (St. Eustatius PDVSA, South Texas take-or-pay renewals). Capital needs are very high, and there are very few traditional avenues available to get it. Management has an awful track record on execution on guidance, which has made driving investment based on their guidance as a risky proposition. It isn’t surprising to see capital on the sidelines.

With that said, management is projecting 2019 EBITDA of around $730mm, or 9x EV/EBITDA on a pro forma basis. This backs into $350mm in distributable cash flow under their assumptions, even with the costly capital structure:

*Source: Author calculations

Even after the cut, distribution yield is over 10%. Based on 2018 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $625mm, that’s a $105mm acceleration. Far from being outlandish, that might be conservative, and management looks to have thrown in all the bad news it can to get it out there. Expectations on South Texas take-or-pay are conservative, and management has stated the St. Eustatius cut should include all of the potential PDVSA issues. If PDVSA gets kicked to the curb, it’s likely that at least some capacity will find other homes, such as from growing Brazilian production. I don’t see what other shoes could potentially drop, and perhaps PDVSA or South Texas go better than expected. To get to that 2019 figure, management is likely looking for significant acceleration from Navigator (~$40mm, assuming $80mm contribution in 2018 and $120mm in 2019), initial payback on 2018 capital funding projects previously mentioned, and either curing issues with PDVSA or finding new storage tenants for that lost $75mm.

NuStar has been absolutely slammed in the MLP sell-off that followed its Q4 2017 bombshell. Using that $360mm DCF expectation for 2019, the company is tracking at nearly 18% in DCF yield, assuming 2019 meets expectations. That kind of level of cash flow is hard to find in the MLP space, particularly given that 2020 growth is likely, as well as eventual savings as the company refinances some of the costly debt it's incurred recently (retiring those preferreds). Even if investors haircut this for execution issues or higher-than-expected costs of funding for upcoming capital needs, shares are broadly appealing. Shares have the long-term opportunity to trade back down where they started several years ago - 10% DCF yield - provided management de-risks some aspects of the business and actually executes a turnaround. That is 80% upside, but I think a $30.00/share price target leaves room for execution missteps and a solid margin of safety.

Note: Members of Industrial Insights, as well as our partners at Value Investor’s Edge, receive access to actionable research ideas like this one frequently. Consider joining two of Seeking Alpha’s most premier services to receive valuable investment analysis that is not publicly available.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.