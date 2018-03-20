Analyzing CRISPR Therapeutics' Q4 And Full-Year 2017 Results

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome SA Joseph Sancio as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

After the market closed on Thursday, March 8, CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) reported its Q4 2017 and Full-Year 2017 earnings results.

For those that are not familiar with CRISPR Therapeutics, do not feel left out. It was only a few short years ago scientists were hilariously featuring the gene editing technique known as CRISPR/Cas9 as the latest unscientific cause of the apocalypse.

Source: Daily Dot.

Essentially CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene editing technology which can be used to change genomic DNA in order to treat serious ailments in the areas of hemoglobinopathies, oncology, and multiple rare diseases. Yes, gene editing does raise several ethical questions

(and some Science Fiction based ones), but CRISPR Therapeutics is focused on the treatment and elimination of medical issues/diseases that modern medicine did not previously have an answer for.

4Q17 and Full-Year 2017 in Review

For the fourth quarter 2017, CRISPR reported diluted earnings per share of $0.00 which beat EPS forecasts by $0.77; however, this is down from $0.40 per share in the fourth quarter of 2016. Full-year 2017 Diluted EPS was $(1.71), and improvement over 2016 by $0.18 per share. For the year, diluted EPS beat expectation by $1.06.

The company calculates revenue on a collaboration basis as a result of their partnerships with Bayer AG and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. In fourth quarter 2017, the company posted $32.3 million compared to $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. For the full-year 2017, revenue was $41 million compared to 2016’s $5.2 million. The large increase in revenue, mainly in 4Q17, was due to deferred revenue stemming from the execution of the Company’s collaboration agreement with Vertex.

Research and Development costs, which are one of the more telling vital signs (no pun intended) for companies in the healthcare sector, were particularly significantly higher in 2017. For fourth quarter 2017, R&D expenses totaled $20 million compared to $15.6 million in fourth quarter 2016. For full-year 2017, CRISPR amassed a total of $69.8 million in R&D, $27.6 million higher when compared to 2016. The increase in R&D expenses was in conjunction with an acceleration of CRISPRs’ immuno-oncology and in vivo programs as well as its lead hemoglobinopathies program with Vertex.

Fourth quarter 2017 was $0.1 million which is lackluster number compared to the $17.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. For the full-year 2017, Net Income saw a similar result posting a loss of $68.3 million compared to $23.2 million for year ended 2016.

Now, aside from the win in diluted EPS, there is more good news to be found in CRISPRs’ cash position. As of December 31. 2017, cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $239.8 million. This is $75.7 million less when compared to December 31, 2016; however, the difference was can be found in an increase in Research and Development. Another positive point involving cash, the additional $122.6 million of net proceeds from a follow-on offering which was announced on January 5, 2018; this is not reflected in the ending 2017. Combining both balances, CRISPR Therapeutics is entering 2018 with over $360 million to advance its position as the leader in gene editing - Dr. Frederick Frankenstein beware.



Looking to the Future

CRISPR Therapeutics had a wildly successful 2017 and, if its pipeline is any indication what’s to come, it does not plan on pumping the breaks in 2018. This year, CRISPR is initiating Phase 1/2 trial of CTX001 in B-thalassemia. CTX001 is an autologous gene-edited hematopoietic stem cell therapy which is used to treat patients suffering from severe hemoglobinopathies (inherited single-gene disorders, most commonly sickle-cell disease). The company has received approval for the first of these CTAs and is on schedule to to begin clinical trials in Europe this year. Also, in the first half of 2018, CRISPR plans on filing an Investigational New Drug (NYSE:IND) Application - the means a sponsor of a drug uses to gain approval to ship the investigational drug to clinical investigators in multiple states - for CTX001 in SCD in the United States.

In 2017, CRISPR added two new candidates to the CRISPR-based allogeneic CAR-T portfolio. This year, the company will be advancing both candidates targeting B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) and CD70.

Building on CRISPR Therapeutics collaborative efforts, the company entered into partnerships with CureVac and StrideBio for in vivo programs. As a result, the company has obtained an exclusive license to the improved constructs of Cas9 mRNA (enhanced gene editing application properties) which will be used to three of its in vivo gene-editing programs to treat liver diseases.

Conclusion

Some may say the medical innovations CRISPR Therapeutics is developing are unnatural and can lead to the end of mankind as we know it. These are also the same people who binge watch seasons of Finding Bigfoot. The company’s financial records are solid. The leadership changes that have been made over the last year put industry experts such as CEO Dr. Samarth Kulkarni in a position to build on the successes of 2017 for years to come. There is modern medicine and than there is future medicine. Gene editing is future medicine and CRISPR Therapeutics is leading the charge.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRSP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.