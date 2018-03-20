Noodles Is An Easy Short Again

Image credit

Noodles & Co. (NDLS) is a stock that I’ve been bearish on for a long time. Noodles came public at an exorbitant valuation years ago and since that time, the stock has experienced epic declines. Of late, however, shares have more than doubled off of their low set last summer as some optimism has returned to the sector and to Noodles itself. But I don’t buy it because the company’s results simply don’t paint a bullish picture. After Q4 earnings and a huge rally, Noodles is a short again.

Beware the 50DMA

The one note I’ll make on the chart is that both the 50DMA and 200DMA are positively sloped. They both flattened out last summer when the stock traded sideways for a while and importantly, the 50DMA has served as support for this latest rally; shares touched the line five or six times in the past few months, rallying higher each time. Until the 50DMA is broken this rally can continue but once it is, the 200DMA will be the next major support level.

Comps are still negative but improving

Total sales were down 13% in Q4 as Noodles hadn’t yet lapped the 55 stores it closed in Q1 of 2017. This was a painful but necessary step Noodles took about a year ago in order to save the entire chain at the expense of a small number of stores. I’ve actually said I thought Noodles should have closed more stores than it did given that its performance is still weak, but the move was a net positive nonetheless.

Comps are still negative – coming in at -0.9% in Q4 – but that is a vast improvement over not only expectations that were set for Q4, but also the -2.4% number for the full year. Removing the worst stores from the system has certainly helped and it will be interesting to see where comps come in during the Q1 report as that will be first quarter where Noodles laps those closures. Noodles has improved its comps by virtue of cutting the worst stores from the system but at the same time, can it grow? I haven’t seen any evidence that it can but we’ll have to wait and see. Keep in mind these gains from closing stores are a one-time event; starting in Q1, Noodles will have to find some way to produce actual growth.

Margins moved significantly higher

The other important development that has occurred as a result of cutting underperforming stores is that margins have risen quite a bit at the store level. Unit-level margins rose a whopping 320bps to 15.1% in Q4, a stellar result to be sure. The gain was due almost entirely to the closure of the underperforming stores but a reduction in marketing and store labor spending helped as well. This is what happens when you cut a significant number of underperforming stores and Noodles deserves credit for taking the necessary steps. The key is now that these changes have been put in place and the gains accrued, what can it do to grow? The higher comps and margins we’re seeing are no doubt a positive and can help Noodles continue to operate instead of facing extinction, but can it justify a stock price that has doubled in the past several months?

Guidance is okay but doesn't justify the rally

Noodles guided for essentially flat revenue for this year over last year as it plans a handful of new stores, but not enough to power revenue higher. Comps are expected to be “modestly” higher so again, not enough to really move the needle. However, flat sales are a vast improvement over what happened in prior years so there may be a bit of optimism coming from investors just due to that.

Margins are expected to improve meaningfully once again in 2018, with unit-level margins guided for 14.5% to 15% against 2017’s result of 14.2%. The guided gain is much smaller than what we saw in 2017 but keep in mind that Noodles is lapping the store closures from early last year so the low-hanging fruit has been picked from a margin perspective.

Dilution is not your friend

It is certainly worth noting as well for those of you that believe in the turnaround that Noodles increased its share count by about 50% in 2017 due to capital raises. The share count at the end of 2016 was 27.8M and as of now, it is over 41M. That’s an enormous amount of dilution and if/when Noodles does actually produce meaningful earnings growth, it will be facing an uphill battle from an EPS perspective simply because there are so many more shares outstanding than there were. As an example, $28M in earnings would have produced $1 in EPS (in round numbers) last year while that same level of earnings would produce just 68 cents or so this year. It is something to keep in mind if you’re banking on a turnaround because the bar is much higher than it was.

The stock has already priced in a turnaround

Unfortunately for Noodles, estimates for this year and next year remain around the zero mark in terms of EPS. Noodles has improved its unit-level metrics a bunch but now it has to improve them without the benefit of store closures. It also has to cover its back office support costs with a meaningfully smaller restaurant base, making covering SG&A costs more challenging than it was. I still don’t think Noodles has what it needs to create a turnaround situation but even if I’m wrong, the stock has already rallied like the company is in the midst of a turnaround. The problem is that Noodles hasn’t even begun its turnaround; investors are way too excited here and it is setting Noodles up for another huge decline. This stock looks like an easy short here because there is simply no way its operating performance justifies anything like an $8 share price; I think Noodles will retest the lows.

