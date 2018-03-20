Johnson & Johnson: Dividend Hike Ahead

Its pharmaceutical segment is growing at full throttle. Even better, it has a strong pipeline of launches for at least the next three years.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has incurred a 12% correction during the last two months. Nevertheless, most of its shareholders have a long-term perspective and thus hold the stock for its reliable and growing dividend. Therefore, as the company is expected to raise its dividend next month, the big question is what dividend hike its shareholders should be expecting.

Business overview

While most consumers know this stalwart for its consumer products, the company generates essentially half of its sales from its pharmaceutical segment. In addition, this segment is the one that is growing faster at the moment whereas the consumer segment is facing some secular challenges.

More precisely, it has become easier than ever for new entrants to build a new brand online and market it at a low cost via the social media. Moreover, the online giants, such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), are trying to disrupt the supply chain and sell products directly to consumers. These major changes resonate well with the new trends in consumer behavior, as consumers are shifting to online purchases at an impressive pace. Nevertheless, although these are great challenges, Johnson & Johnson has identified them in time and hence it has managed to remain in a growth trajectory, even at a current lackluster pace of 2.2%.

On the other hand, the pharmaceutical segment is running at full throttle right now. To be sure, this segment has grown its operating income 25% in the last 12 months thanks to a number of growth drivers in the oncology area. Darzalex has surpassed $1 B in annual sales thanks to its accelerated expansion after its launch in Japan and 25 countries in Europe. In addition, Imbruvica has continued to gain market share while Zytiga is enjoying strong growth in Japan.

Growth prospects

As Johnson & Johnson has a market cap of $349 B, it would be natural to assume that the company would find it hard to keep growing. Nevertheless, its exemplary management never rests on its laurels; instead it always tries to find new growth endeavors. More precisely, the management stated last year that it would be now focusing only on a few large growth projects in order to improve its execution. Given the strong recent performance, it seems that this strategy is bearing fruit. It is also admirable that 22% of last year's consumer sales came from products launched within the last five years. This is certainly impressive for a mature company like this. Another proof of the perfect execution is the fact that about 3/4 of the sales of consumer goods came from the #1 or #2 market share position.

Looking ahead, the strongest growth driver is the pharmaceutical segment of the company. Its growth pattern does not show any signs of fatigue while its pipeline has more than 10 major drugs, which are scheduled for launch within the next three years. According to the management, each of these drugs has the potential for more than $1 B annual sales. Moreover, the recent acquisition of Actellion, which cost $30 B, is likely to provide additional growth momentum to Johnson & Johnson.

Risk and recession performance

Johnson & Johnson has exhibited impressive performance during recessions. As consumers do not reduce their consumption of its products, both pharmaceutical and consumer goods, during recessions, the company is hardly affected by economic downturns. To be sure, in the Great Recession, when most companies saw their earnings collapse, the earnings per share [EPS] of Johnson & Johnson fell only 4%, from $4.57 to $4.40. Even better, the pharmaceutical stalwart grew its EPS by 8% in the following year and has kept growing them since then.

It is also remarkable that the company does not bear the usual risk that many pharmaceutical companies bear due to the fast-changing developments of this sector. More precisely, about three years ago, when Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) launched Sovaldi for the treatment of hepatitis C, it had enormous success and hence the operating profit of Johnson & Johnson from the treatment of infectious diseases plunged 28%. Nevertheless, thanks to the great diversification of its pharmaceutical portfolio, its adjusted operating profit from pharmaceuticals rose 4.2%. This case confirms that the drug portfolio of the company is so diversified that the risk of a profit plunge is essentially negligible, even when a competitor achieves a major breakthrough.

Dividend analysis

Johnson & Johnson is a dividend aristocrat that has raised its dividend for 55 consecutive years. It is also admirable that it has grown its adjusted operating earnings for 34 consecutive years.

These are unique accomplishments for a company that mainly operates in the pharmaceutical sector, which is characterized by fierce competition and excessive R&D expenses. As a result, although the company has been growing its dividend every year, it has maintained a healthy payout ratio, which currently stands at 57%. This exceptional performance is in sharp contrast to the performance of most popular dividend aristocrats, such as Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), which have failed to grow their EPS in the last five years and have thus reached payout ratios of 82% and 73%, respectively.

Johnson & Johnson has grown its dividend at an average 7.3% annual rate during the last decade but has somewhat slowed its growth rate to 5.9% during the last five years. It has a strong balance sheet, with net debt of $65.3 B, which is only 4 times its annual earnings. Therefore, the company has the financial power to continue to raise its dividend for many more years. During the last six years, it has raised its quarterly dividend by $0.04 three times and by $0.05 three times. Therefore, given all the above factors, the company will probably raise its dividend at a similar pace this year, from $0.84 to $0.88 or $0.89.

The bottom line

While most other dividend aristocrats have stumbled, Johnson & Johnson continues to grow at a significant pace. In addition, thanks to its careful execution and its strong pipeline of drugs, the company is positioned to continue to grow for years. Moreover, thanks to its strong balance sheet, it is likely to raise its quarterly dividend at the recent pace of $0.04-$0.05 per share next month.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long JNJ via short positions in put options.