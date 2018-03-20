One Liberty Properties: 7.5% Yielding Income Play

The REIT has achieved excess dividend coverage in every quarter in the last two years. The dividend is sustainable.

One Liberty Properties has a growing commercial property portfolio with high occupancy rates and a strong focus on industrial and retail properties.

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) is a promising real estate investment trust in the small-cap category. The REIT has accumulated a portfolio of commercial properties that throws off a steady stream of cash. One Liberty Property has a moderate payout ratio, suggesting that the company can maintain if not grow its dividend. Shares are attractively valued, and an investment in One Liberty Properties yields 7.50 percent.

I think every diversified income portfolio should not only consist of large, mature real estate investment trusts with established records of dividend growth, but also include small-cap REITs that are on a good growth trajectory and have the potential for above-average dividend growth. One Liberty Properties is one such REIT that income investors may want to consider for a high-yield income portfolio.

One Liberty Properties - Snapshot

One Liberty Properties invests into retail, industrial and other properties on a long-term basis. Industrial properties account for the lion share of One Liberty Properties' investments, accounting for ~35 percent of contractual rental income. Retail properties come in second, reflecting ~26 percent of contractual rental income.

Source: One Liberty Properties, Inc. Investor Presentation

One Liberty Properties is a small real estate investment trust with an equity value of only ~$449 million and just 119 properties in its portfolio.

One Liberty Properties' real estate portfolio produces ~$70 million in annual rental income, and the portfolio has an excellent portfolio occupancy rate of 98 percent.

Here are a couple of key stats for One Liberty Properties' real estate portfolio.

Source: One Liberty Properties

The REIT's biggest market is Texas, which consolidates 12 properties and represents one eighth of One Liberty Properties' rental income.

Source: One Liberty Properties

The company's largest tenant is Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. with eleven stores, representing less than seven percent of One Liberty Properties' contractually agreed rent.

Source: One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties has consistently maintained occupancy rates in the high 90-percent range.

Source: One Liberty Properties

Acquisition-Centered Growth Strategy

Acquisitions have played a major role in the company's growth plan. One Liberty Properties regularly purchases new commercial properties in order to grow FFO. In 2017, One Liberty Properties purchased four industrial properties for $43.2 million which are expected to contribute $3.3 million to rental income in 2018.

Source: One Liberty Properties

No Significant Near Term Debt Maturities

One Liberty Properties has no significant near-term debt maturities until 2022 when more than 20 percent of its leases are set to expire. Since the company's properties are located in markets with strong economic fundamentals, I don't think extending existing leases or re-leasing the properties would be a big issue for the REIT.

Source: One Liberty Properties

Dividend Analysis

One Liberty Properties has good dividend coverage for a seven percent yielder. The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.45/share, raising its quarterly dividend payout $0.02/share, or ~4.7 percent at the end of last year.

The REIT has consistently covered its dividend payout with AFFO in every quarter in the last two years. The average AFFO payout ratio was 83.3 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

One Liberty Properties shares sell for ~11.3x Q4-2017 run-rate adjusted funds from operations. The valuation looks sensible given that the company covers its dividend with cash flow and that an investment yields 7.5 percent.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

One Liberty Properties is a small-cap REIT with a small investment portfolio. Hence, the company is a riskier REIT investment than more established REITs that have paid dividends for decades and that have already proven their resilience and dividend reliability.

A recession would likely negatively impact One Liberty Properties and may lead to a deterioration in dividend coverage. Investors, therefore, should continuously monitor One Liberty Properties dividend coverage in order to identify any dividend risks in advance.

Your Takeaway

One Liberty Properties is a promising real estate investment trust with a strong retail and industrial property focus. The REIT has excellent occupancy rates and has a diversified real estate portfolio in economically vibrant markets. One Liberty Properties has no significant near-term debt maturities (i.e. limited cash flow risks), and the dividend has consistently been overearned with AFFO. Shares are sensibly valued. Since this is a small-cap REIT with a relatively small number of properties in the portfolio, I'd recommend to invest not more than 1-2 percent of total portfolio value into One Liberty Properties. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

