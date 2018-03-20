Prudential Financial: Strong Operating Trends, Higher Dividends, Attractive Risk/Reward

We believe the stock’s underperformance against both the broader equity market and bond yields represents a buying opportunity.

When we last wrote on Prudential Financial (PRU), we thought that the stock was offering a very attractive risk/reward ratio. Importantly, in our view, there was a margin of safety, given that PRU was trading at a single-digit P/E ratio.

The stock reached $126 per share at the beginning of the year, and, after that, PRU dropped by almost 20%.

Source: Bloomberg

PRU has unperformed broader market and bond yields

We received a lot of questions on Prudential Financial from SA readers. Many of them were surprised by such a notable decline. However, we note that this sell-off was largely driven by the broader market. What is important in this case is that while the S&P500 has somewhat recovered, Prudential still remains oversold.

Source: Bloomberg

It may come as a surprise to some investors, but PRU is a high-beta name. As shown below, its five-year historical beta is 1.49x. This suggests to us that PRU is a highly-volatile stock compared to the S&P500. This is largely attributed to the company’s exposure to variable annuities, which are sensitive to equity markets.

Source: Bloomberg

As such, PRU has underperformed the recent rebound in market. It is well worth mentioning that the company has already implemented various hedge tactics to protect its earnings in a bear market.

(Emphasis is ours) But recall a couple things: One is, there's a mean reversion assumption in there and that mutes the impact of it. And because of the hedging that we do, both the product hedge and the capital hedge that I described before, we significantly offset the impact of a decline in equity markets. And that's what we've been talking about, again, over the last few quarters. We are using the higher level of earnings to reduce that volatility and then shore up our earnings and our cash flow or reduce the volatility around that. So, we do better a rising equity market, but we're well protected in downturns and expect a muted earnings impact from what we saw – the likes of what we saw in February from the combination of volatility and directions in markets.

Source

Thus, we believe such a sharp sell-off in PRU is unjustified.

More importantly, as shown below, the stock has significantly underperformed Treasury yields since the beginning of the year.

Source: Bloomberg

As a reminder, market yields are a significant driver of PRU’s earnings due to the company’s variable annuities business. In contrast to MetLife (MET), Prudential Financial does not plan to separate its VA unit. As such, the company’s bottom line remains highly sensitive to US Treasuries yields.

To sum up, in our view, PRU’s underperformance against both the S&P500 and UST yields represents a buying opportunity.

Operating trends remain solid

Although PRU’s 4Q17 results could certainly have been better, the numbers were largely in line with consensus expectations. As we have already said in our prior articles on the company, Prudential Financial has one of the most attractive business mixes in the industry.

First, the company has a strong international franchise. Its Japanese subsidiary generated more than 30% of the group’s total revenues in 2017. Japan remains one of the most attractive insurance markets in the world mainly due to its demographic structure. Bears may suggest that JPY (the Japanese yen) is a volatile currency, and, as such, there is an FX translation risk to PRU’s bottom line. However, it is important to note that the company has recently introduced a strategy that should reduce FX volatility. In addition, PRU has significantly increased sales of USD-denominated products. As shown below, USD-denominated products now correspond to almost 80% of the company’s total sales in Japan. For comparison, the share was less than 60% in the fourth quarter of 2016. Thus, JPY-denominated revenues do not pose a risk to PRU’s bottom-line.

Source: Company data

Second, the company’s asset management unit, PGIM, continues to deliver very strong results. The unit’s AUM (assets under management) grew by 7% y/y in 4Q17, while its earnings increased by 18% q/q and 37% y/y. Based on AUM, PGIM is a Top-10 asset manager in the world.

Source: Company data

More importantly, despite a number of structural headwinds that the global asset management industry is facing, PGIM’s operating margins have been broadly stable over the past several years. According to Prudential, around 90% of PGIM’s funds have outperformed the company’s benchmark over the last decade.

20% increase in dividends

The company has recently increased its quarterly dividend by 20% to $0.9 per share. Based on the current share price, PRU offers a 3.3% dividend yield. Additionally, the group announced a $1.5B share buyback. As a result, the stock is trading at a 6.7% total shareholder yield, which we view as attractive, especially given that Prudential Financial is a large-cap life insurer with a strong liquidity position.

Source: Company data

Valuation

Prudential is cheap on almost every applicable valuation metric.

Based on a P/B-RoE basis, the stock trades at a sizable discount to its peer group.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research estimates

The stock’s 2019P/E ratio is just 8.3x.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research estimates

PRU also looks cheap compared to its historical P/E ratio.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research estimates

Bottom line

In our view, Prudential Financial currently offers one of the most attractive risk/reward ratios in the US insurance space. Our target price of $137 per share suggests around 27% upside.

If you would like to receive our articles as soon as they are published, consider following us by clicking the "Follow" button beside our name at the top of the page. Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRU, MET.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.