Zscaler's IPO Debut: What It Means For The IPO Market

Zscaler could eventually be a solid value buy once the IPO hype wears off, but investors should wait for prices to drop significantly before investing.

After months of deprivation, the first tech IPO of the year raced out to a roaring success. As MarketWatch reported, “Zscaler shares surged 106% to close at $33 on volume of 16.8 million shares Friday.” Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) now has a market cap of nearly $4 billion, and this success undoubtedly has Spotify (NADAQ:SPOT) and Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) sitting in the wings, salivating and wondering whether they can do as well when they go public.

While such success should be applauded, investors now need to ponder whether this company will remain a good investment at this higher price point. Zscaler has attracted this much buzz for a reason. Its specialization in cloud security will continue to grow more valuable as more businesses look to protect themselves after multiple well-publicized hacks, and its reported financial numbers are acceptable.

These factors were enough to make Zscaler a buy at its IPO price of $16, but $33 is a different matter. Zscaler does face certain challenges in its valuation and power to deal with competition, and is partially buoyed by IPO hype which will fade eventually. As a result, now is not a good time to go for this stock.

The Importance of Cloud Security

As more businesses use the cloud, more information is placed on the cloud which is at risk. Businesses in the past have assumed that cloud security could be left to the cloud provider, but recent cloud hacking incidents affecting major companies have shown that businesses must protect themselves in a way which acknowledges the differences between network and cloud security.

This is where Zscaler steps in. Instead of attempting to shut out company networks from outside forces, it provides a firewall and monitors data to remove anything unwanted. Zscaler states in its SEC report that it has more than 2,800 customers and daily blocks 100 million threats and performs more than 120,000 unique security updates.

By offering a solid product, Zscaler has seen its revenue climb from $53 million in the 12 months ending July 31, 2015, to $80 million and $125 million in the subsequent two years. These numbers are obviously good, especially as Zscaler can show that the rate of revenue growth has remained at about 50 percent for the past two years.

The downside in the numbers is that Zscaler’s net losses have increased from $12 million in 2015 to $35 million in 2017, and Zscaler has the standard line of how they “may not be able to achieve or sustain profitability in the future.” However, I would argue that this is not a serious concern. Zscaler reports positive gross profits, has no debt, and thus can continue to focus on expanding its business in a lucrative field. These are likely some of the major factors why it stormed off to such an impressive start.

Overvalued

But that same impressive start is why investors should stay away from Zscaler for now as it faces certain serious issues. Because cloud security is such a critical field, Zscaler faces tough competition from larger companies like Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC). In fact, Symantec launched a lawsuit in 2016 alleging several patent violations. No ruling has been made yet, and Zscaler notes in its SEC report that the litigation is in “early stages” and that they are vigorously defending themselves. Nevertheless, the lawsuit is one tripping point which could derail Zscaler’s plans.

But the simplest reason why investors should be concerned is that Zscaler is overvalued. MarketWatch states that at $33 a share, Zscaler has a market cap of $3.87 billion. A price-to-sales ratio using revenue over the 12 months ending July 31, 2017, comes out to 31. If we decide to estimate revenue over the next 12 months while assuming that Zscaler can keep its 50 percent revenue growth rate (this is being generous), the ratio goes down to about 21. By comparison, Symantec and Cisco both have a five-year price-to-sales ratio of less than 5.

Price to sales ratio has flaws, but it is just one example of how Zscaler at its current rate is heavily overvalued despite its upsides and should be expected to go down.

Wait for an Opportunity

While there's a lot to like about Zscaler, its impressive debut was likely due as much to investors wanting to jump on the first tech unicorn as it was due to Zscaler’s own merits. Once other tech IPOs debut and the inevitable hype fades away, investors will likely back off and we could see Zscaler’s value fall. If you were lucky enough to take advantage of the recent boost, I would strongly recommend selling now.

But this does not mean that investors should disregard Zscaler entirely. The company has long-term potential due to the importance of its specialization and has good financial numbers. It is merely overvalued at the present time. If the company loses value and falls below $20, then Zscaler could be a good buy. And there's no doubt that Zscaler’s success will persuade other tech companies to go public, and investors should keep an eye on that. Just do not purchase Zscaler now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.