Ambac: Asymmetric Upside For A Misunderstood Company

In Year 9 of a bull market, it can be a challenge to find truly attractive opportunities. At T&T Capital Management, we are often attracted to securities that are out of favor based on short-term concerns or are complicated to the point where most money managers would not take the time to fully examine them. The common stock of Ambac Financial (NASDAQ:AMBC) offers the potential to double your money over a 3-5-year period in our estimation. Ambac is a former leader in the bond insurance market that has been rehabilitated after bankruptcy. The company has an attractive run-off model with various potential catalysts that should lead to a significantly higher stock price. Long-term investors would be wise to take advantage of the current disconnect between price and value.

There are a multitude of reasons that investors would not own the stock of Ambac. Investors can’t own more than 5% of the company to maintain the attractive net operating loss attributes the company has after its previous bankruptcy. The company is no longer writing financial guarantee business, so we are dealing with a company in run-off for right now. The market capitalization is less than $700MM, putting the stock off the radar of many larger institutional investors. The balance sheet is complex, and the company is involved in a tremendous amount of litigation. Ambac has been limited in its capacity to pay 100 cents on the dollar on some of its most troubled claims due to a regulatory restriction on its segregated account. This added to uncertainty and higher regulatory costs but fortunately for the company, the situation was resolved earlier this year. Lastly, Ambac has significant exposure to Puerto Rico, which has simply been a nightmare over the last two years.

Ambac’s financial picture is quite a bit stronger than most might think at first glance. Its holding company AFG, had $368.2MM of cash and investments as of December 31, 2017, with no debt. Based on 45MM shares outstanding, that equates to $8.18 per share of value; so at recent prices, market participants are only assigning about $6 per share of value to AAC. The investments are mostly allocated to debt issued by its subsidiary AAC, at attractive yields. Ambac has $3.7 billion in net operating losses, with no deferred tax asset on the balance sheet. AAC is required to pay AFG for using up to $3.65 billion of AAC’s NOLs via inter-company tax-sharing arrangements. This increases the cash at AFG and AAC paid $100.1MM of tolling payments in 2016 and 2017. Another $30.5MM will be paid in May 2018. The total potential amount of AFG’s net tolling payments remaining is $56MM according to the company. These NOLS expire between 2029 and 2032, so as Ambac’s profitability improves, it is very likely that a DTA will be added to the balance sheet, leading to a significant increase in adjusted book value when that occurs.

Ambac will likely utilize its balance sheet and intellectual capital to make strategic acquisitions to potentially further monetize its substantial tax assets. The company could acquire a financial firm such as another insurance company, or a mortgage originator, through AFG, and could shield future profits by utilizing the $1.4 billion in NOLs at the holding company. Ambac has a great deal of competency in risk, credit, and asset management that could be employed in such an endeavor. Management seems to have some ideas of potential target opportunities, but for good reason it has not gone into too much detail yet.

Source: BTIG Conference with Bond Insurance Companies

Source: AMBC 4th Quarter 2018 Earnings Presentation

On February 12th, Ambac concluded the Segregated Account exit from Rehabilitation of its AAC unit. This allows the company to once again pay off future claims 100% in cash, it reduced liabilities, and will result in a significant decline in operating expenses. On a pro-forma basis, adjusted book value per share as of the end of the 4th quarter would have increased from $24.34 to $31.90, accounting for the transaction’s impact. Book value includes the amortization of an intangible asset that is irrelevant to the real financial picture, so adjusted book value is the most important metric. Ambac has $8.9 billion of claims-paying resources and $62.7 billion of net par outstanding. At a ratio of 11:1, Ambac has very low leverage on a historical basis, but this must be put into context that it is still working out troubled exposures such as Puerto Rico.

At AAC, Ambac has been focused on reducing its adversely classified credits over the last 4 years. This has been accomplished via the natural amortization of the portfolio, refundings, and terminations. Since emerging from bankruptcy, Ambac has been able to generate several billion dollars in operating earnings. This has been achieved predominantly via lower-than-expected loss reserves. The sustained increase in housing prices and the improvement in consumer credit have been considerably positive for Ambac. I believe that further improvement is possible and should help offset potential additions to loss reserves pertaining to Puerto Rico.

Most of Ambac’s losses related to RMBS were issued prior to the great recession. These mistakes were compounded by massive fraud perpetrated by mortgage originators such as Countrywide. Fortunately, Ambac’s insurance policies included protections that the representations made by the originators of the mortgages were true, and because they were not, the originating firms are on the hook for substantial portions of the losses. Former competitors such as Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) and MBIA (NYSE:MBI) have already settled most of their claims for billions of dollars. Ambac was mired in bankruptcy and is further behind its former competitors in fully pursuing its claims but has a very strong case, and I fully expect the company to be successful in its efforts. There is a clear history of R&W recovery rights being validated in the court system, so usually the parties settle as the trial nears. Ambac has estimated R&W recoveries of $1.8 billion as of 12-31-2017, according to the investor presentation. Historically, the company has been conservative in its assumptions, so there is a good chance that the actual settlement will be upwards of $2 billion. In January of 2016, Ambac settled RMBS-related litigation against JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) for $995MM, which was much higher than reserved for.

Ambac has been very astute in how it has allocated its investment portfolio to increase yield and mitigate losses. The company does this by buying Ambac-insured bonds at discounted prices. As of the end of the 4th quarter, AMBC owns approximately 29% of its PRIFA and 58% of its Cofina insured bonds. Since Ambac is obligated to make payments of interest and principal on these deeply troubled credits when due, Ambac can obtain relatively higher yields, while also reducing future losses, via acquiring these securities. 39% of the investment portfolio has been invested in Ambac-insured RMBS based on the same principles. AAC’s long-term GAAP book yield on its investment portfolio was a staggering 9.4%. That number will drop as the investment portfolio will be reduced as part of the exit from segregated account. Buying Ambac- insured bonds at mid-single-digit yields is highly accretive given that Ambac is on the hook for these insurance obligations anyways.

Ambac’s investment portfolio generated net investment income of $361MM and $313MM in 2017 and 2016, respectively. 2017 results were bolstered by some one-off events. Ambac’s investment portfolio will be smaller moving forward as a result of paying off many of its claims that were in the segregated account. After the restructuring of the segregated account, management expects operating costs per quarter to be around $19MM a quarter or $76MM on the year. Net interest costs are a little more difficult to estimate because the company plans on using the proceeds from its future R&W proceeds to pay off its senior debt. You never know with the court system, but the hope is that there should be a resolution in 2018. Assuming this debt isn’t paid off in 2018, interest costs would probably be around $150-160MM but would only be between $40MM and $50MM annually once it is paid off.

If we deduct the $76MM in operating and $160MM in interest costs, from a more conservative estimate of investment income of $242MM, we get a pretax profit of $6MM before any loss reserving. Ambac has scheduled net unearned premium amortization of $67.7MM for 2018, not accounting for any benefit from refundings, which will likely be down in 2018 anyways. By adding the $6MM investment income spread with the $67.7MM of earned premiums, we get pretax and loss adjustment profits of $73.7MM. This number would likely double once the company uses the R&W proceeds to pay off the senior debt due to paying lower interest costs. 2017 loss reserving was all about Puerto Rico with Ambac having to set aside over $513MM. Remember that Ambac’s biggest losses are in RMBS and the housing market has been tremendous. Ambac was able to release loss reserves the previous several years due to improved recoveries on its RMBS and other structured liabilities. I believe Ambac has been relatively aggressive in its reserving for Puerto Rico, so I think we are closer to the end on major additions to its PR reserves. It is very possible that further benefits from RMBS and structured finance will outweigh additions to PR, but only time will tell.

Ambac’s accounting policy currently is to list its Ambac-insured investments as for sale only, meaning they are marked to market, but they don’t net-out the duplication in loss reserving assuming they hold on to the bonds. Since a chunk of the $4.6 billion pro-forma investment portfolio is invested in Ambac-insured RMBS, and the company has roughly $2.19 billion in RMBS reserves on the balance sheet, the difference between loss reserves and the economic reality seems likely to be conservative. If we assume the 17% non-RMBS Ambac-Insured ($969MM) part of the investment portfolio relates to public finance, which has $816MM of reserves associated with it, the impact could be a few hundred million by my estimates. On a market capitalization of roughly $630MM, there is the potential for considerable book value growth on this alone.

Ambac has $1.9682 billion of net par related to Puerto Rico. $166.4MM of that debt has commonwealth guarantees and I’d expect reasonable recoveries over the long term. Most observers don’t seem to understand that loss and LAE reserves account for total losses net of future recoveries. Historically many of the claims paid have been recovered over time, which helps mitigate losses. The biggest PR exposure is $804.7MM of senior sales tax (COFINA) bonds. Cofina has a debt service coverage ratio of 1.2, so if PR wasn’t in a complicated and bureaucratic bankruptcy-like process, those bonds would likely be paid in full. There is a big fight between GO creditors and Cofina creditors about the constitutionality of the Cofina bonds.

I’m not an attorney but I can see the merits of both arguments. Puerto Rico’s government has done a number of shady and corrupt things over the last few decades. I believe the best solution would be a settlement as opposed to some type of winner take all resolution. Cofinas are zero coupon bonds and as we have said, Ambac owns 58% of its insured bonds. Ambac still can buy more to mitigate the risk even further. These bonds don’t start coming due until 2047-2054, so God-willing, we will be alive when these things pay off. The other credits such as HTA and Prifa are weaker bonds with less protection. They are revenue bonds, which have historically done well in Chapter 9 bankruptcy cases, but Promesa has been a disappointing process thus far. Debt service over the next 5 years is very manageable for Ambac.

The Oversight Board was instituted to instill fiscal responsibility to the commonwealth and restore access to capital markets. Unfortunately, the Board has been an unmitigated disaster. It has hardly spent any efforts in consensual restructuring negotiations, which is what Promesa was built on. It rejected the RSA for Prepa, which would have put the utility in a much more stable position. It has not forced the commonwealth to produce audited financials. We are still waiting on audited financials from 2015, believe it or not, let alone 2016 or 2017. This is an essential issue because audited financials would likely show that Puerto Rico is the only municipality that increased spending while having defaulted on its debt payments. In recent fiscal plan iterations, Puerto Rico makes no effort to differentiate between essential and non-essential expenses, despite this being a requirement of Promesa.

The Oversight Board employs an army of consultants and attorneys that are racking up hundreds of millions in fees paid for by taxpayers of the commonwealth. Their actions are ensuring that PR will have no access to capital, whatsoever. They have attempted to break liens, ignore Promesa, the constitution, etc. I believe creditors will win some important legal contests over the next year, which should change the momentum, even if it is done via the appellate courts. Don’t be fooled by what the media presents as the true story in Puerto Rico. Economists and political partisans such as Joseph Stiglitz, Martin Guzman, and Antonio Weiss, have done everything in their power to perpetuate the myth that PR has no capacity to pay its debt. You will not hear a peep out of them for a lack of audited financials or fiscal responsibility though. Some readers might remember Stiglitz for his voracious and ardent support of the Venezuelan economic model circa 2007 Joseph Stiglitz, in Caracas, Praises Venezuela's Economic Policies. While economists such as this feel no impact for their destructive and always theoretical proclamations of economic “genius,” the millions of Venezuelans starving and living in an inflationary hell understand the reality. Access to capital and respect for property rights are paramount conditions for economic growth and stability. Bailing out a corrupt and inefficient PR government is horribly oppressive to its citizens’ economic future.

In conclusion, I believe that Ambac offers a compelling risk-reward opportunity. At a recent price of $14.00, Ambac trades at approximately 45% of its pro-forma adjusted book value per share of $31. I believe adjusted book value is understated due to conservatism on loss reserves, R&W recoveries, and the lack of a deferred tax asset. Ambac’s investment portfolio and lower cost structure should enable the company to harness the power of its NOLs, and if the holding company can make an attractive acquisition, the upside is considerably greater. If it were possible to engage in a stock buyback, I’d be pounding the table for one as that would be a phenomenal way to arbitrage the disconnect between price and value, but unfortunately that seems unlikely at this time. Management is focused on reducing risk and increasing the quality of its adjusted book value. Puerto Rico is a problem but ultimately it can be overcome. For investors with a long-term perspective and a willingness to go against the crowd, Ambac is a very attractive opportunity!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMBC, AGO, MBI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.