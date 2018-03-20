This Rock-Solid MLP Will Continue To Thrive Despite The FERC's Policy Revision

This article discusses why EPD should experience no material impact from this policy change. We also provide an update on EPD's valuation and expected total returns.

Enterprise Products Partners stands out as an MLP that is insulated from this policy change.

Fortunately, the nature of this policy change means that not all partnerships will be impacted.

Publicly-traded MLPs declined precipitously as a result, with some partnerships losing more than 10% of their market value.

On March 15th, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) announced that it will no longer permit income tax allowances in cost of service rate agreements for pipeline MLPs.

By the Sure Dividend Staff

Investment Thesis

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is a best-of-breed master limited partnership that will not be materially affected by the FERC's decision to disallow income tax allowances in the calculation of cost of service rate agreements. We view the company's recent dip in response to this news as an irrational buying opportunity for long-term, income-oriented investors.

Introduction

Master limited partnerships - or MLPs, for short - are interesting investment vehicles for high-yield investors.

Their first notable characteristic is their tax efficiency. MLP distributions are partially composed of a return of capital, which reduces an investor's cost basis and allows them to defer tax until they sell the security.

For this reason, MLPs appeal to tax-averse investors. You can see our full list of all 128 MLPs here.

The second defining characteristic of MLPs is their distribution yields. Most publicly traded master limited partnerships trade with yields above 5%, making them ideal for investors that need to generate current portfolio income. You can see our full list of 428 stocks with 5%+ yields here.

The downside to investing in MLPs is that they are broadly misunderstood by financial market participants. This results in a higher-than-average level of stock price volatility.

For evidence of this, investors need to look no further than last week's trading activity. The MLP sector experienced broad price declines after a policy change was announced by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

This policy change is not going to affect all MLPs. More specifically, only MLPs who rely on a certain type of fee structure - called cost of service contracts - will be impacted by the policy revision.

This means that MLPs that operate outside of these fee structures will be unaffected. Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is one example of such a company. After the FERC's announcement, Enterprise Products Partners countered with their own press release stating that they expect no material financial impact from the policy revision.

In this article, we will begin by providing a broad overview of the policy revision announced by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. We will also summarize Enterprise Products Partners' response to the policy change before concluding the article with an update on the MLP's expected total returns.

The FERC's Policy Revision

The press release published by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on March 15th is surprisingly short, especially in the context of how much it impacted the financial markets. Accordingly, we believe that investors will benefit from reading the press release in its entirety.

The full press release is shown below:

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) today responded to a federal court remand by stating it no longer will allow master limited partnership (NYSE:MLP) interstate natural gas and oil pipelines to recover an income tax allowance in cost of service rates.



The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in United Airlines, Inc. v. FERC, (827 F.3d 122 (D.C. Cir. 2016) held that FERC failed to demonstrate there was no double recovery of income tax costs when permitting SFPP, L.P., an MLP, to recover both an income tax allowance and a return on equity determined by the discounted cash flow methodology.



The Commission today acted in response both to the court remand and comments filed in response to an inquiry issued after the court ruling. FERC will now revise its 2005 Policy Statement for Recovery of Income Tax Costs so that it no longer will allow MLPs to recover an income tax allowance in the cost of service.



The revised policy statement explains that, while all partnerships seeking to recover an income tax allowance will need to address the double-recovery concern, the application of the United Airlines court case to non-MLP partnerships will be addressed as those issues arise in subsequent proceedings.



In Docket Nos. IS08-390-008 and IS08-390-009, the Commission denies SFPP an income tax allowance and determines a real return on equity of 10.24 percent (Agenda Item G-3). In Docket Nos. IS09-437-008, et al., FERC accepts SFFP’s compliance filing, subject to the company submitting a further compliance that, among other things, removes the income tax allowance in SFPP’s East Line cost of service and calculates refunds (Agenda Item G-4). Source: Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

While this press release is full of industry-specific terms and legal jargon, the common-sense implications of the policy revision are rather straightforward.

This policy revision is grounded in the two different ways that interstate pipeline MLPs can calculate the fees they charge to their customers:

Cost of service rate agreements

Other rate agreements

It is the first method - cost of service rate agreements - that will be impacted by this policy revision.

A cost of service rate agreement is a rate agreement by which an MLP uses its own expenses to calculate the fees it charges its customers. Previously, MLPs were allowed an income tax allowance in the fee calculations of their cost of service rate agreements. Moving forward, this income tax allowance is no longer permitted.

How will this effect pipeline MLPs moving forward?

The outcome is binary depending on whether or not the MLP in question relies extensively on cost of service rate agreements.

If an MLP operates primarily through cost of service rate agreements, then its revenues will decline since income tax allowances no longer contribute to the fee structure used in the rate agreement's calculation.

If an MLP operates primarily through other rate agreements, then it will not be materially impacted by this policy revision.

Fortunately for the partnership's investors, Enterprise Products Partners falls into the second bucket. The partnership operates primarily outside of cost of service rate agreements. This means it will experience no material financial impact after the FERC's policy change.

We elaborate on this in the following section of this analysis.

Enterprise Products Partners' Response

As mentioned, Enterprise Products Partners published a press release in response to the FERC's policy revision.

Like the FERC's original press release, this release is quite short. We have included the full press release below:

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) announced that revisions announced today by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (“FERC”) with regard to its 2005 policy for recovery of income taxes are not expected to have a material impact to the earnings and cash flow of Enterprise. The FERC announced today that it would revise its 2005 Policy Statement for Recovery of Income Tax costs so that it no longer will allow interstate pipelines owned by master limited partnerships to recover an income tax allowance in the cost of service. “We do not expect the revisions to the FERC’s policy on the recovery of income taxes to materially impact our earnings and cash flow,” said A.J. “Jim” Teague, chief executive officer of Enterprise’s general partner. “The cost-based tariff rates that are in effect for all of our interstate pipelines are based on a cost of service for those pipelines whereby the disallowance for the recovery of an income tax allowance will not have a material effect, if any, to the posted tariffs.” Source: Enterprise Products Partners Investor Relations, emphasis our own

The partnership expects that the FERC's policy revision will not have a material impact on its earnings and cash flow, which is excellent news for the MLP's investors.

To conclude this article, we'd like to provide an update on Enterprise Products Partners' valuation and expected total returns for today's investors.

Valuation & Expected Total Returns

Like most master limited partnerships, Enterprise Products Partners distributes the vast majority of its cash flows as distribution payments. This means that the partnership's future returns will come primarily from its yield.

Enterprise Products Partners currently pays a quarterly distribution of $0.425 which yields 6.9% on the partnership's current unit price of $24.80.

The following diagram compares the partnership's current distribution yield to its long-term historical average.

Source: YCharts

Enterprise Products Partners has traded at an average distribution yield of 5.1% over the last 5 years and an average distribution yield of 5.7% over the last 10 years. The partnership's current distribution yield is 6.9%. Enterprise Products Partners is clearly undervalued at current prices.

We believe that between the company's underlying business growth and valuation expansion, investors can expect to receive 4%-6% returns outside of the partnership's distribution yield. Indeed, there is a very high likelihood that Enterprise Products Partners will deliver double-digit total returns moving forward.

Still, these returns are highly dependent on the partnership's distribution yield. With that in mind, it is very important to consider the sustainability of this investment's dividend yield before making a buy decision.

We can assess the safety of Enterprise Products Partners' distribution yield by looking at its distribution coverage ratio, which is reported with each quarter's financial results.

In the fourth quarter of 2017, Enterprise Products Partners reported a distribution coverage ratio of 1.3x, which is equivalent to a payout ratio (using distributable cash flow in the denominator) of 77%. For the full year of fiscal 2017, Enterprise Products Partners reported a distribution coverage ratio of 1.2x, which is equivalent to a payout ratio of 83% (again, using distributable cash flow as the denominator).

In any case, Enterprise Products Partners' current distribution payment is covered by its underlying cash flows. The MLP's safe and secure yield will be the cornerstone of its total returns moving forward.

Final Thoughts

The FERC's decision to ax the income tax allowance that was previously permitted for cost of service rate agreements had a profound impact on the security prices of many master limited partnerships. Indeed, certain publicly traded partnerships saw their unit prices decline by more than 10%.

This article has shown that the impact will not be significant for MLPs who do not rely on these cost of service rate agreements to generate revenue. This includes Enterprise Products Partners.

Aside from the partnership's insulation from this regulatory change, there are other appealing characteristics that stand out with respect to Enterprise Products Partners. The partnership has a well-secured 6%+ distribution yield and is trading at a discount to its historical valuation multiples.

For these reasons, we continue to believe that Enterprise Products Partners is a buy at current prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.