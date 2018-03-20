How To Trade Facebook After If Crashes To My Annual Value Level

When Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) reported its quarterly earnings on January 31, Wall Street and most investors had strong bullish comments on this social media giant.

The daily and weekly charts were also positive at that time. The stock had just held my semiannual and quarterly pivots of $182.90 and $181.68, respectively. The weekly chart had just been upgraded to positive on January 19. The coast was clear to a positive reaction to earnings.

On February 1 the stock traded to its all-time high of $195.32, which was followed by profit-taking. My suggested strategy was to reduce holdings on strength to my risky level for that week at $189.42. I noted that there was a high probability that the stock would fall back again into the zone of the pivots at $182.90 and $181.68, which proved to be the case.

The stock’s quick crash this week was prompted by a news story that data from 51.3 million Facebook members was improperly shared with a political consulting firm. This revelation should not be a total surprise as back on January 17 CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the popular social media platform would focus less on news and business stories. Perhaps he knew that the situation could be deeper as Zuckerberg had been executing his planned sales program for his philanthropic activities.

The daily chart for Facebook

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart shows that Facebook set a new 2018 low of $161.95 as of midday on March 20. At my annual pivot of $162.65 the stock is down 7.8% year to date and is deep into correction territory 16.7% below its Feb. 1 all-time intraday high of $195.32.

The horizontal lines remain my key trading levels as 2018 began. My annual value level of $162.65 is now a pivot for the remainder of 2018. My semiannual pivot remains at $182.90. There will soon be a fresh monthly level for April and another new level for the second quarter.

The weekly chart for Facebook

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Facebook will be downgraded from positive to negative this week given a close on Friday below its five-week modified moving average of $178.57. The stock remains above its 200-week simple moving average of $116.98 also known as the ‘reversion to the mean’. Facebook has never declined to its ‘reversion to the mean’, so this risk must be noted. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to end this week falling to 49.76 down from 52.57 on March 16.

Given these charts and analysis, my trading strategy has been to buy weakness to my annual value level of $162.65, which was doable on Tuesday, March 20. A price gap below this level does not yet have a target other than the 200-week SMA of $116.98. If you buy at $162.65, reduce holdings on strength to the 200-day simple moving average at $172.60.

