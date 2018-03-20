ExOne: Dilution Biggest Headwind In 2018

By virtue of the fact the company filed a shelf registration recently, we have to expect dilution at some point.

If nothing changes over the next 12 months, the company will need to raise money.

ExOne's growth is satisfactory, however the company is still operating at a loss.

Revenue-wise ExOne (XONE) had a good year. Revenue for Q4'17 was $20M and rose 38% Y/Y. For the full year revenue came in at $57.7M, a rise of about 20% from last year. Furthermore guidance for 2018 calls for revenue once again to increase by about 20%, which is pretty good.

However the problem with the company remains profitability. For the full year the company reported a net loss of $20M in 2017 vs a net loss of $14.6M in 2016, which means losses are accelerating. And the problem is, profitability is nowhere in sight.

A very good article on the profitability problem of the company comes from fellow S.A. writer Brian Kindsvater (link here), with I totally agree and have nothing to add. I prefer to focus on the valuation and the balance sheet of the company, and to investigate if there is a chance it will issue more shares (or not) in 2018.

The company currently has about $48M in current assets and almost $19M in current liabilities. In other words, it has no need for capital at the current time, having a working capital cushion of about $30M.

However the company is operating at a loss. So if revenue climbs 20% in 2018 according to guidance, losses will probably be even higher than they were in 2017. And eventually that will put strain on the balance sheet.

In theory the balance sheet can handle another year of a $20M loss, but no further than that. At some point, if profitability does not emerge, the company will need more money in the form of equity.

Well folks I don't know if you noticed, but several days ago XONE filed a preemptive $125M shelf registration statement (SEC form here).

For Whom the Bell Tolls

By virtue of the fact that such a filing exists, we have to assume the company is thinking about raising equity at some point. This suspicion is further enhanced because the company is losing money and the balance sheet is in jeopardy.

So the only question in my mind is how much equity the company might raise, and when.

Now let's look at some valuation metrics. XONE currently has a market cap of about $134M. So if the company raises $40M at current prices, the dilution will probably be in the order of about 30%.

However we all know in cases as such as these, a discount is in order. So assuming the $40M is raised at a stock price of $6 (as opposed to yesterday's closing of $8.29), with a market cap of $97M, then dilution will be about 41%.

Granted I am taking the worst case situation, but this only because the company is still losing money. It could be that when XONE raises money it might be losing less money, or its shares might be at a higher price, therefore dilution might be less than my figures,

However as an investor, I think we have to take into account the worst case situation, because the company is till losing a lot of money and the balance sheet is marginal.

So in my opinion, not only do I not see any reasons to buy the stock at the current time, but if I was looking to be a buyer of XONE shares, I would model a much lower stock price.

Bottom line

XONE is a company that is still losing money, and will probably continue to do so until further notice.

The balance sheet could handle another year of losses, however the company will need to raise capital after that.

The company has filed a preemptive shelf registration, which means it wants to have all options open in case it needs to raise money.

This by default means investors have to be prepared for at least some dilution. As to the timing of when the company might raise capital is very difficult to tell, however the market will be anticipating this dilution, and that will be a headwind for XONE shares.

I remain bearish on XONE and the whole sector, and would investigate being a buyer of XONE, if shares reach the $6 level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.