10 Dividend Growth Stocks For March 2018

This month I added the top “wealth creators” of all time (at least those still on the CCC list) to my DivGro DG stocks.

Every month I use different screens to trim the CCC list before ranking the candidates.

I rank a selection of David Fish's CCC dividend growth stocks. The top 10 ranked stocks are great candidates for further analysis.

David Fish maintains a list of dividend growth stocks with at least five consecutive years of paying higher dividends. Colloquially called the CCC list, it contains more than 800 dividend growth stocks trading on U.S. exchanges. The CCC list and the accompanying spreadsheet is a wonderful source for dividend growth investors and I've been using it for years.

In my monthly 10 Dividend Growth Stocks series, I identify 10 CCC stocks worthy of further research. To create the list, I trim the CCC list using various screens. I rank the remaining stocks and assign a 7-star rating to each stock. Stocks rated 5 stars or better are worthy of further analysis.

Trimming the CCC List

The latest CCC list (dated 2/28/18) contains 870 stocks.

Earlier this month, one of the authors I follow on Seeking Alpha, David Van Knapp, wrote an excellent article in which he identified the highest quality dividend growth stocks. Using a simple scoring system, he employed rankings and quality scores from independent data providers to grade stocks in the CCC list.

So far, the article has generated well over 600 comments! One of the comments, in particular, caught my eye. Scootrd referenced a paper that identifies the top 50 "wealth-creating stocks" of all time:

Here is a full citation of the paper:

Bessembinder, Hendrik, Do Stocks Outperform Treasury Bills? (November 21, 2017).

Journal of Financial Economics (JFE), Forthcoming. Available at SSRN: Do Stocks Outperform Treasury Bills? by Hendrik Bessembinder :: SSRN or at this link.

The paper shows that most individual U.S. common stocks provide buy-and-hold returns that fall short of the returns earned on one-month U.S. Treasury bills over the same time frame.

The superior performance of the overall market is attributable to the large returns generated by relatively few stocks. In fact, only about four percent of all stocks listed on the NYSE, Amex, and NASDAQ exchanges since July 1926 is responsible for ALL of the net wealth creation in excess of the returns that could have been earned from one-month Treasury bills. Furthermore, only 50 stocks are responsible for nearly 40% of the net wealth created since 1926! The following table presents these stocks as compiled by Bessembinder:

Note that some of these stocks don't exist anymore, indicated in the table in shaded rows. For example, General Motors Corp delisted in June 2009 following a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing (though a new stock with the same GM ticker symbol emerged in November 2010). Also, note that several of the top "wealth creators" are not CCC stocks.

It probably goes without saying, but the top "wealth creators" is based on past performance and past performance is no guarantee of future results.

For this month's analysis, I decided to add the 32 CCC stocks from Bessembinder's paper to the dividend growth (NYSE:DG) stocks in my DivGro portfolio.

Here is an analysis of the 63 candidates, courtesy of finbox.io:

Collectively, the 63 stocks have a fair value downside of about 1%, but they show a strong 1-year return of 17.7%. Furthermore, the stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 by about 72% over the last five years.

The Ranking Process

I ranked the 63 candidates using data available in the CCC spreadsheet and additional sources like Morningstar, F.A.S.T. Graphs, finbox.io, and Simply Safe Dividends.

My ranking system favors established dividend paying stocks with strong fundamentals and stocks potentially trading at or below fair value. Dividend safety is another important factor.

Here are the top 10 ranked stocks for March 2018:

Top 10 Ranked Stocks for March 2018

Stocks I own in my DivGro portfolio are highlighted.

Eight stocks from last month's top 10 appear in this month's top 10. These stocks are identified with a subscript that represents last month's ranking. For example, MO 2 means MO was ranked second last month.

Ratings and Sectors

Here are the top 10 ranked stocks by sector, along with my star ratings for each stock (out of 7 stars). The top stock earned 7 stars, while the remaining stocks each earned 6 stars. I consider stocks with a 5-star rating or better worthy of further analysis:

1 • Altria (NYSE:MO) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✭ Consumer Staples

Dividend Champion MO was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. In March 2008, MO spun off the subsidiary Phillip Morris to protect it from litigation in the United States.

2 • CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Consumer Staples

CVS provides integrated pharmacy health care services. The company advises patients on medications at CVS Pharmacy locations; provides cost control programs through CVS Caremark; delivers care to patients through CVS Specialty; and provides pharmacy care for seniors through Omnicare. CVS was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

3 • Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Consumer Staples

Dividend Champion WBA operates a network of drugstores in the United States. The company sells prescription and non-prescription drugs as well as general merchandise products, including household items, convenience and fresh foods, personal and beauty care products, and photofinishing services. WBA was founded in 1901 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

4 • AT&T (NYSE:T) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Telecommunication Services

Dividend Champion Incorporated in 1983 and based in Dallas, Texas, T is a holding company providing telecommunications services in the United States and internationally. These services include wireless communications, data/broadband and Internet, video, local exchange, long-distance, managed networking and wholesale services. Through its subsidiary, DIRECTV, T provides pay television in the United States and across the world.

5 • Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Consumer Staples

Dividend Champion HRL is a multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer-branded food and meat products. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as through independent brokers and distributors. Customers include retailers, hospitals, nursing homes and marketers of nutritional products. HRL was founded in 1891 and is based in Austin, Minnesota.

6 • Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Consumer Discretionary

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, CMCSA is a media and technology company. The company's Comcast Cable business provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. CMCSA’s NBC Universal business consists of cable networks, broadcast television, filmed entertainment, and theme parks.

7 • Aflac (NYSE:AFL) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Financials

Dividend Champion Founded in 1955 and based in Columbus, Georgia, AFL is a supplemental health and life insurance company that operates in the USA and in Japan. In the USA, the company sells health and disability insurance, mainly as part of employer-sponsored group insurance plans. In Japan, AFL provides health insurance, life insurance, and annuity products.

8 • T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Financials

Dividend Champion Founded in 1937, TROW is a financial services holding company that provides global investment management services to individual and institutional investors in the sponsored T. Rowe Price mutual funds and other investment portfolios, as well as through variable annuity life insurance plans. TROW is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

9 • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Healthcare

Headquartered in New York and founded in 1849, PFE is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms. The company discovers, develops and manufactures healthcare products. Prescription drugs and vaccines account for almost 90% of PFE's sales. Its brands include Prevnar 13, Xeljanz, Eliquis, Lipitor, Celebrex, Pristiq and Viagra.

10 • Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Information Technology

TXN designs, manufactures and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers globally. The company operates through two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. It markets and sells semiconductor products through a direct sales force and through distributors, as well as online. TXN was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Please note that the top 10 ranked stocks are candidates for further analysis, not recommendations.

The table below presents some key statistics as well as fair value estimates for the top 10 stocks.

In the table, Yrs are the years of consecutive dividend increases, Payout is the EPS (earnings per share) payout ratio and Debt is the ratio of debt to equity. When available, the compound dividend growth rate over a 5-year period (5-Yr DGR) is provided. Standard & Poor's Credit Rating, as well as Value Line's Safety and financial strength (Fin. Strength) ratings also are provided. I've added Safety and Growth scores (out of 100) from Simply Safe Dividends. Finally, I present my own estimate of Fair Value.

Except where otherwise noted, data in the table are from the CCC spreadsheet.

To estimate fair value, I calculate my own fair value estimates using proprietary implementations of the multi-stage Dividend Discount Model and the Gordon Growth Model. I also reference fair value estimates and target prices from other sources, including Morningstar, finbox.io, and Simply Wall St. With up to seven estimates available, my final fair value estimate ignores the lowest and highest, then averages the median and mean of the remaining estimates.

Commentary

Six stocks are trading at discounts of at least 10% to my fair value estimates: MO, CVS, WBA, T, CMCSA, and PFE.

CVS is discounted most, but the company has frozen its dividend following its purchase of Aetna (AET), so CVS won't be raising its dividend or repurchase stock for some time. I'm holding my position and won't be increasing it in the foreseeable future.

The top-ranked stock, MO, is one of my smaller positions (0.87% of portfolio value) and has performed very well for DivGro. In fact, MO is one of my home run stocks, a designation I give to positions when total returns exceed 100% of my initial investment. MO has been able to increase its revenues through consistent price increases, but risks are mounting for cigarette makers. However, the company should benefit from the US corporate tax rate cut. MO looks attractive at $63 (yielding 4.18%)

The following F.A.S.T. Graphs chart of MO shows that the stock is trading below its normal P/E ratio of 18.3 for the last nine years. However, if we look at longer periods (see last month's article), the stock price is above the price-correlated normal P/E ratio.

Simply Wall St's intrinsic value estimate essentially matches my fair value estimate. They use a 2-stage Discounted Cash Flow Model to estimate intrinsic value:

Perhaps it is time to add to my MO position?

In February, I added shares to my WBA and T positions, so I'm not interested in adding more shares at this time.

Trading at a discount of about 15%, Dividend Contender CMCSA looks interesting. Here is a F.A.S.T. Graphs chart of CMCSA for a 12-year period:

Now that's one good-looking chart! CMCSA's price line (black) is below the primary valuation line (orange) and below the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). An investment in CMCSA in January 2009 would have returned 18.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

The chart shows that CMCSA is trading at a discount to fair value, in agreement with my discounted fair value estimate. According to finbox.io, the stock is trading at an even larger discount to fair value:

Finbox.io uses several financial models depending on the characteristics of the company. For example, the dividend discount model is used only if the company pays regular dividends, while DCF (discounted cash flow) models are disabled for banks and financial institutions.

Recently, Comcast made an offer to buy U.K satellite television provider Sky, complicating the Disney Fox deal in which Walt Disney (DIS) would acquire key entertainment assets from Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX), including a 39% stake in Sky. The seemingly inflated offer price resulted in a sell-off of CMCSA, providing a good opportunity for investment.

Finally, PFE is a stock I previously owned, though my shares got called away when covered call options I had sold against shares got exercised early.

PFE yields an attractive 3.7% and trades for a discount of about 14% to my fair value estimate. The stock is not growing as fast at CMCSA, as evidenced in the following F.A.S.T. Graphs chart:

PFE's price line is below the primary valuation line (orange) but above the stock's normal P/E ratio of 11.6 over the 12-year coverage period. Essentially, PFE is trading at fair value according to F.A.S.T. Graphs. An investment in PFE in January 2009 would have returned 10.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Based on finbox.io's analyses, PFE is trading at a discount of about 21%:

I'll revisit PFE soon to see if reopening a position is warranted. I'm long Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), so part of my analysis would be to compare the two stocks. Sure Dividend recently completed just such a comparison, concluding that PFE looks like the better choice for investors seeking a bigger income stream or higher total return potential, albeit at a slightly higher risk.

Concluding Remarks

My monthly 10 Dividend Growth Stocks articles present a ranked selection of the CCC stocks. To introduce some variation, I use different screens to select candidates from the CCC list. This month's selection added the top "wealth creators" of all time to DivGro's DG stocks.

February's market correction has made it easier to find quality DG stocks trading at or below fair value. This month's list of top 10 ranked stocks provides seven such candidates. Two of these are stocks I don't own, so I'll be doing some additional research to see if I want to open positions in CMCSA and PFE.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFL, CVS, DIS, HRL, JNJ, MO, T, TROW, TXN, WBA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.