Seaspan Corp (SSW) Seaspan Acquires GCI Conference (Transcript)

Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) Seaspan Acquires GCI Conference Call March 14, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Bing Chen - President and CEO

David Spivak - CFO

David Sokol - Chairman

Peter Curtis - EVP and Chief Commercial and Technical Officer

Analysts

Chris Wetherbee - Citi

Ken Hoexter - Merrill Lynch

Frank Galanti - Stifel

Mike Gyure - Janney

Operator

Welcome to the Seaspan Corporation Conference Call to discuss Seaspan’s Acquisition of Greater China Intermodal. As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded. Hosting the call today is Bing Chen, President and CEO; of Seaspan Corporation. He is joined by Seaspan Corporation’s CFO; David Spivak. As a reminder, we will be conducting a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time.

I would like to introduce your host for today’s conference, David Spivak. You may begin.

David Spivak

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that our discussion today contains forward-looking statements. Actual financials may differ materially from those anticipated, as a result of a number of risk factors, including those identified on slide two, as well as in our SEC periodic reports. Please take a moment to review the slide in the presentation.

With me today are David Sokol, Chairman of Seaspan Corporation; Bing Chen, President and CEO; Peter Curtis, EVP and Chief Commercial and Technical Officer; and Mark Chu, EVP, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel.

With me today are David Sokol, Chairman of Seaspan Corporation; Bing Chen, President and CEO; Peter Curtis, EVP and Chief Commercial and Technical Officer; and Mark Chu, EVP, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel.

With that, let me turn the call over to Bing.

Bing Chen

Thank you, David. Good morning, everyone. Let me begin on slide three with the transaction summary. As you have seen, Seaspan has acquired the remaining 89% of Greater China Intermodal Investments for an implied enterprise value of $1.6 billion. That includes approximately $1 billion of assumed third-party debt and $140 million of new builds. This acquisition is the next step in our strategy that I outlined during our last earnings call. This is the right transaction at the right price.

The addition of GCI will deliver a creative growth and allow us to drive consolidation in a fragmented containership sector. From a financial standpoint, it will increase Seaspan’s contracted future revenue by $1.3 billion to a total of $5.6 billion. It is significantly accretive to earnings per share and is expected to contribute $185 million to $200 million of EBITDA in calendar year 2019.

We closed on a $100 million secured credit facility from Citi, which further enhanced our liquidity position. Our pro forma net debt to equity ratio will be approximately 2 times, which is at the high end of our target range. We will prioritize deleveraging to bring that number down over time.

We’re also pleased with the continued support of Fairfax Financial and the Washington family. Their commitment underscores the strength of our strategy and the proven ability of our Board, management team to successfully execute our growth plans. To that end, we also announced that Fairfax has committed to invest an additional $250 million in our business. Following their initial investment last month, that brings Fairfax total investment to $500 million.

Also, Seaspan’s longest shareholder -- largest shareholder, the Washington family will reinvest $16 million in Seaspan common equity, highlighting its long-term commitment and alignment with other shareholders.

If you please turn to slide four, I’ll review the strategic rationale for this compelling transaction. First, this acquisition reinforces our industry-leading position as the largest independent containership owner operator and provides us additional scale and diversity. Second, the additional GCI vessels positively impact our fleet by reducing the average vessel age and shifting to larger, newer vessels with long-term committed charter. It increases our exposure to the 10,000 and 14,000 TU vessels, adds to our pipeline of newbuilds and allow for seamless integration of our fleet and customer relationships.

Our improved fleet composition will better enable us to meet evolving needs of the world-leading container liners.

Third, The transaction will deliver consistent revenue growth and be significantly accretive to earnings per share. As a disciplined acquirer, we would only pursue an acquisition with a strong strategic fit that meets our return requirements. The acquisition of GCI, clearly does both. It gives us bigger fleet, more balanced portfolio, and great optionality going forward.

Fourth, our integrated platform will allow us to deepen customer relationship, capture opportunities in the market across market cycles and strengthen our commercial position. As you can see, this is an exciting acquisition that positions well for future growth.

Please turn to slide five. Both Seaspan and GCI bring complementary assets and the capabilities to this long-standing partnership. GCI’s fleet is comprised of modern, flexible vessels. Seaspan has relationship with seven out of eight major container liners. Together, we’ll have $5.6 billion in future contracted revenue as well as best in class operating platform and broad access to all capital markets activities. Additionally, we’ll have a balanced fleet, which allows to meet the challenging needs of our customers and strengthen those relationships. Seaspan is unique in that our customers are the leaders in the industry. And we have predictable, long-term charters. We’re building on the strength with the acquisition of GCI.

Moving on to slide six, please. The transaction increases our exposure to the customers with historically low concentration and enhances customer diversification. You can see from the pie chart on the right, no single customer accounts for more than 29% of our business and all but two account for less than 15%. We think that is very healthy mix to maintain and provides us with a balanced fleet, stronger customer relationships.

Slide seven provides overview of our new fleet composition, which immediately becomes younger and larger. GCI’s fleet of 18 modern containerships is comprised of high-quality of 10,000 and 14,000 TEU eco-class vessels.

Based on our experience with customers, these young vessels are in high demand and they are regarded as the workhorses for many years to come. These are versatile vessels that are designed to service nearly all of the trade lanes around the world. In total, we’ll have a well-balanced fleet of 112 vessels with over 900,000 TEUs, and an average remaining charter period of 5 .2 years.

Let’s turn to slide eight. The acquisition reinforces our market position and provides a solid foundation to carry out our future growth. Seaspan is the largest independent containership owner operator, but we will only account for 8% of the market. Our customers, the top eight container liners account for approximately 80% of their market. As our customers continue to consolidate, they demand different type of service, and we are well-positioned to meet our customers’ needs and continue to drive consolidation going forward.

After several years of decline, the global shipping industry’s beginning to recover. The key market trends on slide nine, give us added confidence that we should see stable growth in the coming years. We see trade growth at the highest levels since 2011. The quality of growth is balanced, which requires a diversified fleet that is good news for Seaspan, especially after today’s acquisition.

The other side of the equation is supply. As we know, over the past several years, the order book was very high that translates into oversupplied market. We have worked through the oversupply and now the order book is at its lowest level in the last decade. Given what we just talked about from the demand side, the lower order book sets up for lower level of supply. We feel good about those dynamics in the medium term. We also feel good about the short term. The idle fleet is at about 1.1% coupled with the high levels of scrap, which signals a tightening of short-term supply and demand. Now putting all these together, we feel that it’s good time to buying a high quality asset like GCI.

So to summarize. On my last earnings call, I told you that we would take decisive and disciplined actions to position Seaspan to deliver lasting value to our shareholders and customers. We are confident that this is the right transaction with the right partner and at the right time. The addition of GCI provides an additional scale advantage and strengthens our foundation as the market begins to recover. We are optimistic about the future of our industry and believe that our enhanced capability positions Seaspan to compete and win for many years to come. We have a talented and experienced Board, management team, employees, both onshore and offshore seafarers. We have a proven track record of building enduring companies and creating value. And we are enjoying the support of world-class investors the Fairfax Financials and the Washington family. So, working together, we believe that we have developed a winning strategy to write the next chapter of Seaspan’s growth.

With that, let’s open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Chris Wetherbee from Citi. Your line is now open.

Chris Wetherbee

Yes. Hey, thanks for taking the question. I appreciate it. I guess, maybe the first question which was just on sort of cap structure and some of the financing thoughts here. I guess, how quickly do you think you can delever, and sort of what would you think the right leverage levels might be with this combined fleet, as we look out a few years into the future?

David Spivak

Hi, Chris. Good morning. I guess, the first thing is that this transaction involves an additional investment by Fairfax for $250 million that’s going to fund next January, because we actually don’t need the cash today just because we’ve been dealing with higher cash balances. There’s a lot of cash flow coming off of these assets. EBITDA, we’ve given a range of 185 to 200, plus there’s existing cash flow that we’re generating. This deal takes us up to net debt to equity of approximately 2 times and net debt to EBITDA about 6 times. So, it’s about a half turn higher than where we’ve been. But, then, there’s a fair bit of cash flow coming off. And so, I think just using some of that cash flow to delever is going to bring us down relatively quickly. I think kind of versus had we not done the deal, it probably pushes things out maybe another year from where we ultimately like to get to. So, I think we’ve given targets of we’d like to be below 5 times, and below 2 times; we were at 1.5. And I think through time, that’s where we will trend.

Chris Wetherbee

Okay. And when you think about some of the comments from the last earnings call and then sort of with this mixture of a fleet, there’s no real change to that view of sort of being below 5 times is not to suggest that if you go to a sort of a different business model that might incorporate a bigger mix of second hand vessels or maybe shorter term contracts over time that optimal capital structure would be meaningfully different than sort of the sub 5 times leverage or sub 2 times net debt to equity levels over time?

David Spivak

Look, a couple of calls ago, we had talked about through time -- look, one of the benefits of this deal is it increases scale. It improves the quality of our fleet, the contract profile. So, all of those are good from a credit perspective. We’d like to get the leverage below 5 times. And then through time, we’d like to improve the credit quality even more. But, we’re not in a huge rush. I think, there’s a lot of cash flow off these assets that will naturally take it down, but through time, that both scale and bringing down leverage kind of in a controlled manner will have improved the credit quality and just give us even better access than we have today.

Chris Wetherbee

And then, you mentioned scale and that’s an obvious benefit of what you’re doing here. Could you talk a little bit about some of the potential benefits that you might be able to realize from the enhanced scale that you have obviously, still a relatively small part of the broader market, just given the liners ownership here, but you’re the big guy here. So, what do you get either from a shipyard perspective, negotiating dynamic with the customers, where are there opportunities for you to enhance your business model, given the improved scale?

Bing Chen

Yes, this is Ben. The scale is important because first of all, as you can see, our customers are consolidating over the past two years from over 25, 30 to today’s 10 or 10 customers. Their needs are changing. So, the consolidation from our sector, it will provide the kind of platform that from a customer’s perspective with a bigger scale, we will have more optionality, being able to provide a service that our customer needs. And then, also from the scale perspective, allows us to be able to look at our customer needs from a broader base, longer term and be able to provide the optionality, the efficiency, the solutions as their business needs are changing. Because at the end of the day, it’s the customer needs that we need to address.

The second part is the efficiency from a purchasing side, from an operation quality perspective and also the financial strength because as David correctly pointed out that these are long-term assets and long-term contracts that we have a very predictable cash flows. And those cash flows, the good assets that enhance our fleet, because as I’ve said it before that the growth of the trade, not only in terms of volume, but also in terms of the region, the balances, the quality of the growth that requires to have a mixed, balanced fleet, which with the acquisition of GCI, for example, together with Seaspan’s fleet that allow us to be able to provide the kind of diversified solution to the different needs of our customers. So that’s why going forward, I think the scale is very important. And I think you can draw the analogy from the airline business. I think that you can see that from our sector today to the country, it’s very, very fragmented. With such an acquisition, we only account for about 8%. So, there is a lot of potential and lot of need to consolidate. Because at the end of the day, our customers, the liners, they need more than just a piece of assets.

Chris Wetherbee

Two final ones for me. You mentioned the cash flow, the predictable nature of these assets. In the context of what you just said about leverage, I’m guessing that any thoughts around the common dividend or probably wait until leverage levels get to areas where maybe you’re more comfortable with. So, I guess that’s the first question. Is that the right way to think about the dividend? And then, secondly, when you think about your portfolio of assets now, now you have more exposure to the 10s and 14s. Should we expect maybe existing or reducing your exposure to some of the smaller vessels over time? Is there now an opportunity to sell something more and block in the future part of the fleet?

David Sokol

Thanks for the question. It’s Dave Sokol. Fundamentally, what you’re asking about is kid of what our capital allocation strategy is going forward, which I think is absolutely correct. Basically, we have two jobs in overseeing this Company. One is making sure it operates at the highest efficiencies that it can everyday; and the second is that we allocate capital in the most efficient fashion. And so, as David said earlier and as I’ve said in the past, our focus will continue to be over time to increase the credit quality of the business. I think, this transaction, like any transaction, typically increases your leverage instantaneously, but then, we will bring it down. I would expect this on a -- if you look on a standstill basis, which we won’t stand still, but without further acquisitions et cetera, I would expect within a couple of years, we’re down closure to 4 times on an EBITDA basis, much below 5. So that’s the capital allocation decision.

The decision on dividend, I mean from my perspective, we pay a very fulsome dividend for our stock price at this level. I wouldn’t anticipate it changing. Obviously, the Board will look at that quarterly. But, again, it’s a capital allocation decision. And what we have to evaluate is with the shareholders -- will we create more shareholder value over time by using that same amount of potential dividend increase to buy back stock over time. In the short-term, we need to deleverage. And so that’s the capital allocation decision that we’ve made. We’ll review it every quarter. I don’t anticipate change in the dividend, but obviously that’s a function of what the Company looks like each quarter and how the market performs et cetera.

And then, on the question of divesting assets, again, it’s a capital allocation decision. And one of the elements of the company that Bing and the team have been working on very hard over the last several months is a much more robust lifecycle analysis of every asset and a better understanding from our perspective of where we think every shift fits into the global trade including every element of it, its age, its efficiency, its drydocking costs, its operational costs, customer demand et cetera. And so, I don’t -- we don’t have any particular view that there is a class of ship we would get out of. But, we’ll evaluate every ship along the way and make appropriate decisions based on again the capital allocation, is the value of that ship greater for somebody else and then we can use the capital, redeploy it in a way that makes sense here. So, that is probably one of the ships you’ve seen in thought process here across the board, it’s just on how we’re going to allocate capital going forward. I hope that responsive.

Chris Wetherbee

Yes. That was extremely helpful. So, thanks to all of you guys for the time. I appreciate it. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Ken Hoexter from Merrill Lynch. Your line is now open.

Ken Hoexter

Great, good morning. David, just, you started with -- Seaspan started with partner Carlyle and GCI years ago, given the need for access to financing. How should we think about the price per vessel versus newbuild? Are we -- you are looking at a discount to kind of the newbuild prices that the joint venture paid or is this at market rates? So, how should we think about this just real quick on looking at the scale of GCI?

David Spivak

Look, I guess, I would look at it a couple of ways. One, we view it as a discount to charter adjusted value. So, we view it actually as a very attractive entry points. I think, whether you look at charter adjusted appraised values, if you look at just the purchase multiple for a fleet that’s 2.5 years old with almost 5.5-year contracts with good counterparties, no matter how we looked at it, we viewed it as a very attractive entry price.

Ken Hoexter

Can you take into the financing a bit your terms with Fairfax, is this similar to the last investment, anything different on the investment?

David Sokol

Identical. It’s identical to it.

Ken Hoexter

Okay. And then, I know you have much on long-term contracts, but you also have a sizable amount exposed to market and Bin talked about that on the earnings call. But, this morning, the JOC kind of a headlined that rates between Asia and the U.S. dropped below $1,000 which appears to be a psychological barrier. Any thoughts on that? Is that seasonality and the oversupply creeping and anything leading to kind of rates in the near term, seeing a little bit more pressure?

Bing Chen

This is Bing. I jump in first and Peter you can supplement. First of all, for Seaspan, our combined fleet going forward is less than 20%, 25% of the fleet that is on the short-term charter. Okay? And the short-term, what we’re talking about is usually is less than a year. So, therefore, it’s not month-by-month. In general, for us, what we have seen, the rates across all classes and particularly on a certain smaller sizes, I think the rates actually doubled over the past 2 or 3 months. So, to answer your question, you see these kind of fluctuations. I think, on a day to day basis, it’s not something that is unusual because the speed has been coming up, but the rate increase has been quite rapidly on certain classes. And so therefore, I think with some of the factors after the Chinese New Year and I think the market in general has some kind of lagging time. So, from our perspective, once again, our exposure to the short-term charter is very limited, relatively total of our contract.

David Spivak

I was going to say, you said 25%. That’s by asset or TEU basis. It’s really less than 10 on a revenue and EBITDA basis.

Bing Chen

Yes. And frankly, post this transaction, it shrinks even more. So, it’s actually…

David Spivak

6% or 7%. Peter, do you have view on the trades themselves the liner basis, some of the pricing there?

Peter Curtis

Yes. David, thanks. I think, really, what we see as the -- we’re coming to the inception of the balance between supply and demand. The fact is that the growth of trade is real. It looks to be sustained. The global growth, 2017 was over 5% and it’s predicted to be a little less in 2018, around about 5%, and again 2019, projecting around 5% with quite strong growth in intraregional or non-mainline services. So, I think what we’re seeing right now is a few of the bumps to be expected, the low before Chinese New Year was not as bad as predicted. The growth after Chinese New Year is a little softer than predicted. So, I think, what we’re seeing is perhaps a few bumps in the road.

Ken Hoexter

And then just last one. Thank you for that Peter. David, I guess, Sokol, if I could just wrap up on the leverage. It sounded like you said you may not be finished with acquisition opportunities here. I just want to grasp your kind of -- your thoughts on how much more leverage do you think you can add on. And then, what percent of that is fixed rate versus floating as we move forward?

David Sokol

Yes. Good question. Well, first, let me say that it would not be my intention, in future acquisitions to increase our leverage. So, I didn’t mean to imply that. What I want to be clear is, today, where we are with this acquisition, we intend to bring the leverage down. And absent an additional acquisition, I would see us getting down to the 4 or below level in the next three years.

If we acquire someone -- first of all, we’re only going to acquire them, if it’s on terms that are accretive to us and it makes sense. But, if we acquire someone and that we’re on our way to 4 times to bring us back to 4.5 is what I was implying. I think our current leverage ratio is as high as we would like to see it. And again, the only exception I would give to that is some instantaneous transaction where for a quarter or something it was a little higher, but we don’t, we don’t intend to continue to increase leverage, but we would decrease it.

And acquisitions, the other issue is would we, -- we do intend to continue to be a consolidator in this sector as it makes sense. We’ve looked at a lot of things that don’t make sense. And frankly, GCI didn’t make sense two years ago. Now, again, the assets are very good assets, but just to put it in perspective, the asking price for these assets two years ago was about $2.6 billion and far and fewer of them were completed at that point. Today, we’re buying them for 1.6 with only two haven’t been delivered yet.

So, waiting until the market makes sense is what we’re going to do going forward. And I certainly hope, but my experience in business has been that it takes, just takes time to make acquisitions that make sense for the business. We’re not in hurry. We’ve got very patient capital. Having said that, if the acquisitions come along in a more timely way, we’d be happy to do them. But, we’re only going to do them on an accretive basis.

David Spivak

And Ken, the second part of your question. So, we’ve been running roughly 50-50 fixed, floating. GCI, most of their debt is floating. They, do have some swaps. So that may sort of reduce the fixed percentage. But through time, the debt we’re really paying off is floating rate and something that we monitor. And through time, we may hedge as well.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Ben Nolan from Stifel. Your line is now open.

Frank Galanti

Hi. This is Frank Galanti on for Ben. I just had a question regarding the reason, I guess the catalyst to go ahead and make the acquisition of the remaining part of the business. Why now?

David Sokol

Well, I think fundamentally, because we can, and the value -- the Carlyle folks, after -- I first approached the Carlyle folks last August about a serious discussion about doing this. And as is the case with almost any acquisition I’ve been involved with, it takes a while to reach agreement on value. We obviously -- this is in one way, one of the easiest acquisitions I’ve ever been involved with because there’s no integration risk at all. We already operate the ships. GCI only has five employees. They’re now our employees, and so it’s a straight forward transaction. And frankly, I think from Carlyle’s standpoint, it was always intended -- they are a fund management company, it was always intended that at some point they would exit the vehicle. And I’m sure they were hoping to be able to wait for a better price. But, we are the logical buyer. And so, as soon as we could reach agreement. we did. And I’m very pleased with it.

Frank Galanti

And then, second I had in regard to contribution GCI is going to have on Seaspan shares. In the presentation, you talked about $185 million to $200 million in EBITDA for the calendar ‘19. But, just wanted to kind of see if you could work through what that equates to on an EPS basis, as much as you can talk about, specifically the additional dilution with couple of the warrants that kind of stuff, what can you say on that?

David Spivak

Yes. So, we obviously don’t give guidance. I think, when we looked at this transaction, our view was that the accretion, relative to not doing it would be at least 20% improvement. A couple pieces of information that I think we can give you is on their debt, the average interest rate average spread is about LIBOR plus 270 to 280, and that we’ve disclosed the debt that we’re assuming. And the accounting depreciation on these assets, we have to go through the whole purchase price allocation. But roughly and roughly would be around $50 million per year. And so, I think, kind of with that, you should be able to kind of run numbers and make your determination.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from the line of Mike Gyure from Janney. Your line is now open.

Mike Gyure

Yes, I think it was just answered previously, but the operating side of this, you guys have previously operated these vessels. I guess, so, what goes away with the buying the rest of the joint venture interest, as far as things like management fees or transactions between the investment that now go away?

David Sokol

Nothing goes away effectively, because we’ve been completely operating these vessel. GCI’s 5 employees are not significant in comparison. So, there is really no synergy benefit here. I mean, there will be small cost savings through the transaction. But, it’s really just the assets are now fully into our fleet as they have been. But, we can now planned long term with them as owners rather than just as operators.

Mike Gyure

Okay. And then, maybe you mentioned this; I missed it. The expectation for this thing to close, is it 2019 with the funding or is it going to close earlier?

David Sokol

It closed yesterday. We own them.

Mike Gyure

Thanks very much, guys.

David Sokol

You bet.

Operator

Thank you. And that concludes our question-and-answer-session for today. I’d like to turn the call back over to Bing Chen for closing remarks.

Bing Chen

So, thank you everyone for taking the time to join us for the call. And I look forward to our team, myself looking forward to speaking with you in the coming days and weeks. Feel free to ask any questions afterwards. So, thank you very much and have a good day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today’s conference. This concludes the program and you may now disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

