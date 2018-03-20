Teck Resources' Strong Credit Metrics Backed By Attractive Source Of Funding

Investors are keen to know how it plans to fund the potential QB2 project.

Investment Thesis

For investors of debt securities, the critical outstanding issue is centered on the potential to return to investment grade ratings. Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) has a diversity of commodities and sound credit metrics to guarantee an investment grade rating.

However, credit rating agencies are still waiting for further clarity around the company's capital decisions regarding the Quebrada Blanaca 2 ((QB2)) project before passing on a final decision on future financial policies about the company.

TECK has been among the top performers over the past year, driven by a rebound in commodity prices and proactive debt management. TECK's bonds have rallied 55 points from its lows. The bonds have posted outperformance ranging between 1% and 5% over the past six months. It is that period in which commodity prices remained in a fairly tight range.

The chart below illustrates the continued rally in TECK's bonds coinciding with a series of corporate actions that contributed to the reduction of the company's credit risk.

In this credit research, we will examine the strategic action plans that TECK is working on to attain its goal of an upgrade in investment grade. We will prove the market speculation that the company is constantly focused on reducing debt and enhancing shareholder returns.

Company Overview

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, TECK is a diversified mining company that is focused on steelmaking coal, zinc, copper and oil. It also has mining activities for specialty metals like indium and germanium. Shares are listed in the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

QB2 & Other Growth Projects

TECK will continue to focus on the completion of the regulatory process of QB2 project. It will similarly push through with the construction and engineering processes to get the project ready for execution.

However, the final project development decision is still contingent upon the regulatory approvals and is not expected prior to the second half of 2018. Management hopes to provide further details at the end of the first quarter of the current year. Project development expenses for the first four months of 2018 are expected to be $100 million.

Earnings Quality

TECK concluded 2017 on a positive note with Earnings before Income Tax Depreciation and Amortization ((EBITDA)) of C$5.7 billion (in line with analyst consensus estimates). This is higher than $3.5 billion booked last 2016.

Full-year production met the company's guidance:

1) 26.6 million tons of met coal (low end of the 27-27.5mt guidance);

2) 659,000 tons of zinc (above the midpoint of the 645,000-665,000 tons guidance);

3) 287,000 tons of copper (higher end of the 275,000-290,000 tons guidance)

Average realized price for coal during the year 2017 was $176/ton, representing a 53% year-on-year increase. Copper and zinc prices moved consistently higher through the second half of 2017. They were able to offset lower sales volumes and supporting strong full year 2017 results.

Early this year, TECK experienced some pressure in earnings guidance. The outage of the coal dryer at its Elk View mine resulted in lost production of 200,000 tons of clean coal and repair costs not higher than C$10 million.

This incurred loss is equivalent to 0.4% of 2017 free cash flow after shareholder returns. Hence, the coal sales volume is expected to be 6.3 million to 6.5 million tons in the first quarter of 2018, factoring in the impact of the outage.

Financial Flexibility

The company saw a significant buildup of working capital. This resulted in cash usage of C$418 million due to payment timing issues. Higher sales were registered towards the end of 2017 that led to larger receivables. A stronger commodity environment also contributed to increased inventories which translated to higher cash use.

As of the third quarter of 2017, TECK booked C$889 million of cash on the balance sheet. The company generated a year-to-date free cash flow of approximately C$1.6 billion after capital expenditures, interest and distributions to non-controlling interests. Thus, it implies TECK has more-than-sufficient headroom to fund dividends.

Leverage

Net debt-to-EBITDA ((ND/EBITDA)) was lower at 0.9X as at end-2017 versus 1.0X in the second half of 2017. Slight reduction in leverage was supported by larger EBITDA offset by higher working capital buildup.

The company is still aiming to bring down its leverage to 0.8X this year following the C$1.2 billion realization of the Waneta asset sale proceeds and the proposed 20 million share buyback estimated at C$590 million.

Less than 20% (equivalently $914 million) of the total debt comes due before 2023. Balance sheet continued to improve, with debt declining to C$6.1 billion (US$4.9 billion) as of the third quarter of 2017.

The pace of deleveraging would slow down as the company fell below its guidance of US$ 5.0 billion of gross debt. Deleveraging would also falter due to the company's focus on share buybacks and capital spending on QB2. Despite this slowdown, a stronger free cash flow in 2018 will help push leverage even lower.

Capital Management

In 2017, the company received a regulatory approval to commence a normal course issuer bid for up to 20 million class-B shares by October 2018. This represents a potential cash usage of around C$595 million over next year (at the current share price).

The board also authorized a supplemental dividend of C$0.40/share. The company now expects to return a total of C$578 million of cash to shareholders this year after adding the C$87 million of quarterly dividends paid through the third quarter of 2017.

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow (FCF) climbed to C$638 million in the last quarter of 2017 from the C$188 million in the same period the prior year. FCF improvement was offset by higher interest expense and taxes. Excess FCF was more than sufficient to fund the increase in shareholder returns which is comprised of C$260 million dividends and C$175 million share buybacks.

Capital Expenditures

The expansion of QB2 is critical to TECK's credit ratings. Project capital expenditures of US$4.7 billion would be a key catalyst for TECK to obtain an investment grade rating. The company could save around US$1 billion in liquidity by ruling out the need to pledge collateral for letters of credit ((LCs)).

My Takeaway

I believe TECK's credit metrics and existing strategic profile can justify an upgrade to Investment Grade. The company's funding strategy will be closely monitored by the credit rating agencies. TECK is probing whether a new debt would be required, a move which will be a determining factor of its rating.

TECK's financing requirement for QB2 could amount to little more than modest project financing. It could therefore fund the project from proceeds of its recent sale of Waneta power assets at C$1.2 billion.

TECK's current investment profile is favorable compared to some of its Investment Grade peers. It reflects its mix of positive fundamental drivers, high exposure to mining jurisdictions with low geopolitical risks, and favorable positioning on the cost curve across met coal and zinc (and to a lesser extent, copper and oil).

I applaud TECK's recently adopted flexible dividend policy as a benefit. It will allow the company to adjust cash allocation to shareholders based on prevailing commodity prices.

The company is privileged to thrive in supportive commodity environment. It is now on track to focus strongly on growth projects and shareholder returns in 2018 with a strong balance sheet and robust free cash flow. Only 20% of its total debt will mature before year 2023.

However, I'm slightly cautious about the uncertainty of growth project funding plans that might limit the possibility of an upgrade in investment grade. If the management is capable of building the company's cash balance to greater than C$3 billion ahead of the sanctioning decision on QB2 in second half of 2018, (as suggested in the December conference call), the credit rating agencies would perceive this favorably. Thus, it could help to drive an upgrade to Investment Grade.









Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Gold News business journalist, Hans Centena. Gold News is not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal. Readers are solely responsible for their own investment decisions. If you found this article to be informative and would like to hear more about my investment research, please consider hitting the "Follow" button above.