The Possibility Of Economic Shocks Is Rising

The Facebook investigation is hurting the FANG stocks, which have been a primary driver of the NASDAQ.

Market watchers and economists usually keep a close eye on leading and coincident indicators, hoping that the data will telegraph the next big movement in the economy. There is no question that monitoring these numbers is helpful in providing clues about the next 6-12 months of economic activity. But what really causes recessions is an economic shock -- an event that somehow destabilizes the current equilibrium. The shock is so severe that the normal operation of the economy stops.

Historically, these shocks are:

1.) Oil prices. Oil demand is inelastic -- a change in price has at best a modest impact on the amount demanded. If oil prices continue to rise, consumers have to reallocate funds away from other expenditures to maintain a specific level of fuel purchases. Oil price shocks are actually one of the most prevalent recession-causing shocks. For more on this, please read the writings of James Hamilton, which are available at nber.org.

2.) Financial shocks. The financial system stands at the center of the U.S. economy, linking households with businesses. Financial intermediaries (banks, insurance companies, and public exchanges) accept funds from individuals, pool them with others savings, and distribute them to businesses via loans and equity infusions. We've seen two types of financial shocks in the last 100 years: stock market crashes and debt-default/deflation situations.

3.) The Fed raising short-term interest rates higher than long-term rates, causing the yield curve to invert. This increase in short-term rates -- which is usually done to slow inflation -- slows economic activity, eventually causing a recession.

In the few months, several potential shocks have emerged.

Trade War Issues: this started with the Trump administration increasing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. While these were targeted toward China, it could potentially impact trade with the EU. European officials have drawn up a list of potential retaliatory tariffs on Harley Davidson motorcycles (which are made in Paul Ryan's district) and Kentucky Bourbon (which would hurt Speaker McConnell's state). In his recent address about the current state of the EU, Mario Draghi warned about the potential negative rise of protectionism. Overnight, the Trump administration announced a new package aimed at China which would increase the cost of $60 billion dollars of goods. And today we learned that German economic sentiment dropped sharply as a result of trade concerns.

The trade issue is not going away. And it's beginning to spread, which is not good.

Facebook: Facebook (FB) is one of the key movers in the technology sector, with an incredibly bullish weekly chart:

You can't draw a more bullish chart; it rises from the lower left-hand corner to the upper right-hand corner. But we're now seeing very sharp selling:

Prices have dropped through the 200-day EMA on very high volume. They are now at support established in late September. The main reason is the company's relationship with the firm Cambridge Analytica. The details are shifting and will continue to do so. But we're now hearing from governments that they want answers to a number of questions. This issue won't be going away soon. And the longer it lasts, the more potential damage we'll see to one of the primary movers in this market.

Credit market issues

There are several potential issues developing in the credit market. First off, financial stress is rising:

There are several reasons for this increase: rising OAS spreads (more on that below), the recent uptick in stock market volatility, and the rise in short-term rates. The overall indexes are still contained. There has, however, been a marked increase, which we should definitely take note of.

Next, the OAS of the corporate bond market is now about its longer EMAs

Economists track data relative to its moving average because a violation of the long-term trend could indicate a fundamental change in that trend. There's been a fairly sharp rise over the last few months.

And, we're seeing a similar spike in the commercial paper market:

The short-end of the Treasury curve is rising, especially the 1 and 2-year CMTs:

Part of the increase is obviously related to the Fed's current interest rate policy, which is currently for three hikes this year. But when you combine all these events (the OAS + commercial paper + the overall increase in Treasury yields) it's also possible that something is changing underneath the surface that is increasing borrowing costs.

All of these situations are new, so we shouldn't read too much into them. But they're appeared in short order. And, if they persist, each could become a bigger problem that could grow into an economic shock that sends negative ripples through the economy.

