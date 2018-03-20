Frutarom Industries' (FRUTF) CEO Ori Yehudai on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Frutarom Industries Ltd (OTCPK:FRUTF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 20, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Ori Yehudai

Thank you very much for participating. Good morning. Good afternoon. I want to apologize for my voice, which is because of some flu, which will be over, I hope, tomorrow. And just to mention, also, that we have Mr. Roy Meltzer, Vice President, Business Development and IR, on the line. So we are all very happy having you with us to present the fourth quarter and the year results, and focus more, as always, on how do we see 2018 and going forward, and I'm happy to say we are optimistic about all.

The fourth quarter and the results of the full year represent another milestone in Frutarom growth journey, consistent internal growth, acquisition, margin improvement, and they're all the results of successful implementation of our strategy, combining profitable internal growth, double than the market where we operate, plus strategic acquisition that bring to this quarter record -- to the record in the quarter and in the year, both in revenue, in profit, in margin, in cash flow and earnings per share. We are very happy with the trend of our organic growth, both in our taste solutions and our Flavors business, that is today around 75% of total Frutarom revenue, grew this year by above 7% and in the fourth quarter, by above 10% organically, much more than double than the growth of the market where we operate.

Also, the Natural Fine Ingredient division continued to grow nicely, grew in the year by almost 12% and in the quarter by 8% organically. And total core business grew in the year 7.5% and 8.5% in the fourth quarter. And on the side of the internal growth, we continue to improve our margin and profitability. In our Flavor division, EBIT margin, 17.2% compared with 16.4% in the prior quarter. For the full year, 17.7% EBIT compared with 17.3%. In our Natural Fine Ingredient, EBIT of 12.5% compared with 9.9% in the last quarter and 13.7% for the full year compared with 11.4%. All these while we exclude onetime expenses that we'll touch later.

We are certain that the organic growth will continue in a nice path that the improvement in profit, in margin will continue during 2018, that will definitely be another record year for Frutarom. Few elements contribute and support our fast internal growth, and I want to touch them just briefly. The focus of -- in -- and the differentiation in our Natural portfolio, 75% and more of our products are natural. Natural solution combining taste and health that are in the right junction that billions of consumers want to see in their food. Our special customer focus, more than 70%, with midsize local and smaller customers with a special emphasis on the private label sector that it's part is almost reaching 30% of total Frutarom sales.

We continue to explore and to enjoy the cross-selling opportunity, which I believe are contributing very, very nicely and importantly to the internal growth. Our geography mix is much better than what it was couple of years ago, with increase in market share, both in growing emerging market and in North America.

The successful integration and operational efficiency following the acquisition also contributed to improvement in profit and margin. We'll -- we mentioned during the last two years few of them. The main one is the Wiberg savory acquisition, we acquired two years ago. The integration is done, contributed around $12 million to the bottom line. The reorganization of our natural botanical extract in our Fine Ingredient continues according to plan. We're going to close towards the middle of the year, our Wadenswill, Swiss plant that will yield savings of above $6 million that will come into the bottom -- some of them will start coming to the bottom line in the coming few months, the rest in the second half of the year. More importantly, these very important project in natural extract are helping us to grow nicely, organically, adding more product, more technology, more customers and cross-selling opportunity.

The acquisition of Enzymotec, finalized at the beginning of January this year, will contribute to 2018 results, both in internal growth, which with double-digit growth that we are enjoying and believe will enjoy, and improved in margin and profit contribute nicely to 2018 results. Fourteen acquisitions were made since the beginning of 2017, 2 of them during the beginning of '18. And our sales run rate is nicely above $1.5 billion. Following our competitive position, the fast internal growth, the recent acquisition, very strong pipeline of future acquisition and efficiency program that we are going through, we feel very, very safe and being on the right way to reach our updated targets for revenue of $2.25 billion in 2020 with EBITDA margin in our core business of at least 23%. I hope the EBITDA we'll reach before 2020.

Frutarom 2018 is a nice fast -- is growing -- is a fast-growing business, turnover that doubled itself, again, in the last 4 years. As mentioned, turnover is nicely above $1.5 billion. Strong experienced management that we continue to strengthen. Improvement in the -- in our core business margin that we'll continue to improve in 2018. Global sales infrastructure operating in more than 160 countries, supported by 72 production sites, 89 R&D and application lab and 109 sales and marketing offices, 5,600, I hope, happy employees, out of them 1,200 in sales and above 700 in R&D and application, supporting on a daily basis about 35,000 customers, 12,000 of them were added through the 39 acquisition we made over the last five years.

Very, very important part of our growth strategy is our special customer focus that, we believe, is bringing us, last year and this year, even more fruits than before, while the midsize local and private label sector are growing, in most cases, much faster than many of the global multinational. And we see the trend continue. We see the giant, Aldi and Lidl, increasing their stores rapidly. Aldi are reporting opening additional 900 stores in the United States to reach 25,000 -- 2,500 stores by 2020. We see Amazon entering into the food sector, including the acquisition of Whole Foods. All these are supporting very, very nicely the Frutarom strategy, both in product and in customers that we focus on.

As part of our growth strategy, we decided about half year ago to enter and build a nice base in fragrances. Since then, we implemented 3 acquisitions in Israel, in Poland and last week, in Argentina, and we have a very strong pipeline for additional acquisition in the fragrance area as well as in the other areas where Frutarom is operating.

We truly believe that the junction we are in with natural solution, healthy solution, tasty solution, is the right place to be in, and combining taste, health, natural color, food protection, natural antioxidant and nutrition ingredient, including the entrance into infant and elderly nutrition, are all the right product line that billions of consumers want to see in their food.

I will go with your permission to the LB to the results themselves. The fourth quarter and for the full year, we achieved record, both in sales, in profit, in margin, cash flow and earnings per share. Sales in the fourth quarter increased by 24%, reached $358 million and in the year, a growth of almost 19% to reach $1.36 billion. Organic growth, while we exclude acquisitions and currencies in our core business, 8.3% in the quarter, 7.5% for the full year. Our Flavor business is growing at a CAGR of 24% since 2000 and is already 75% of our total sales. In the fourth quarter, the taste solutions, the Flavor business, increased by 30%, reached $279 million, an increase of 21% for the full year to reach nicely above $1 billion in our Flavor business, with organic growth of 10% in the quarter and 7% for the full year.

Our Natural Fine Ingredient grew by 11.2% in the quarter, reached $60 million, 14.2% for the full year, with organic growth of almost 12% for the full year and 8% for the fourth quarter. While we exclude onetime effect, our gross profit increased in the quarter by 24%, with gross margin of 14.6% in our core business. For the full year, a growth of 18% with gross margin of 40.4% in our core business.

EBITDA grew in the quarter by 31%. EBITDA margin in our core business, 20.6% and for the full year, an increase of 23% and EBITDA margin of 20.9%. Net profit grew in the quarter by about 14%, reached $39 million and for the full year, an increase of 19%, and net profit reached $154 million. Cash flow from operation. Very strong, both in the quarter and in the year. In the quarter, it grew by 72%, $49 million. Full year, 50% growth, $187 million.

Few words about currencies. In the quarter, we continued to enjoy backwind with 6% influence on our dollar revenue-reported results. We have to bear in mind that in the last three years, we have seen the opposite and quite a significant headwind. But this change and the -- we believe, will contribute to the results in the coming few quarters. Very important to mention that the results in the quarter and in the year are not fully representing the efficiency program that we are going through in both divisions, the Flavor and the Fine Ingredient division, and we just start seeing the contribution of global purchasing that we will see more and more in the quarters to come.

Few words about our growth strategy. As far as products are concerned, we continue to grow our taste solutions business, our Flavor business. First entrance into France, the acquisition of René Laurent, which also operate a nice interesting extraction facility in Morocco that we are going to enlarge in order to use natural raw material in this interesting country. We continue to strengthen our leadership position in the U.K., with the acquisition of Flavours & Essences. In Brazil, we acquired SDFLC with a leading position in the ice cream taste in the taste solution. Nice growth in this company, this activity. Double-digit growth before we acquired, after we acquired. We are building a new factory that will be able to double capacity with more or less the same cost structure, will be much more efficient. First entrance into Vietnam with acquisition of WFF and there as well, we are building a new factory to be, we believe, the first global company with production site in Vietnam.

In the last 10 years, we built a leadership position globally in the savory solutions business. In January 2017, we acquired Unique in South Africa. In August, we acquired Mühlehof in Switzerland. And we are the leading player in savory in Switzerland. First entrance into Thailand with acquisition of Mighty that is a leading player in Thailand and in some other neighborhood countries. Nice new state-of-the-art plant with big capacity will allow us to continue grow not only in Thailand but also, in countries like Burma, Indonesia, Malaysia and Bangladesh.

In December, we finalized the acquisition of Bremil, the leading player in savory solution in Brazil. We hope to conclude, finally, the deal in the next coming few weeks. This will bring us, again, to be in a leading position in the savory solution in Brazil, which is a very, very important country for savory solutions, including processed meat, with a lot of cross-selling opportunity from our other activities in savory, which we continue to grow, both by internal growth and by interesting pipeline of acquisitions, including in order to go into additional market where we have no operation in savory right now.

We continue to focus on natural solution in the right direction. As mentioned, we built a very strong position, I believe one of the leader in natural food protection, antioxidants and natural preservative to replace synthetic one. We entered into the natural color. We believe, we are today, one of the largest 5 players in this natural color business that is growing nicely, double digit. We are in the final stage of building application and formulation facility in Slovenia in our production for natural color that will support entering into compounded colors, which is very interesting, profitable business. Historically, we acquired more basic colors extraction, and now we are going forward in the chain to be able to supply solutions of natural color, plus favors, plus all other ingredients to our customers.

We continue to grow in the biotechnology area, including in the algae-based business, both for health, cosmetics and so on. Double-digit growth in this area as well. And of course, special and main focus in the natural botanical extract.

Over 75% of our sales today are of natural product. And this portion will continue to grow, improve our sales and profit and the margin.

The world is moving fast from a synthetic to natural product clean label, healthier food, replacing synthetic by natural ingredient. Many of them are based on botanical extract. And one of the main challenge to move to these natural product is the very high cost compared to the synthetic one, sometimes, 3 to 5x more expensive, even sometime, 10x or more expensive than the synthetic one, which turn them into, in many cases, niche product.

Frutarom developed a vision that I personally strongly believe in, to be a leader -- a leading player in the natural botanical area, and support our customers to move from synthetic towards the natural. We exit -- executed few strategic moves during the last 2, three years. Six acquisition of botanical extraction, 2 in Spain; 1, Slovenia; 1, Germany; 1, Brazil; 1, Morocco. We moved products from one site to another, looking at efficiency and using the best technology we have, and we can use to increase yield and reduce cost. And even more fascinating, in the last two years, we started collaborating with agricultural research, mainly Israel, which is very, very strong in that, but not only Israel, to develop special seeds that contain much higher quantity of active ingredient that is relevant to taste, to color, to natural antioxidant, to cosmetics, and under patented -- under patents, we started collaborating with farmers in the right places in the world to enable them to grow for us, exclusively, those product.

We have, to date, collaboration like that on exclusive basis with our own seeds in Peru, Brazil, Guatemala, Spain, Poland, Israel, Morocco, South Africa and more. And we believe that within the next two years, we'll have over 50% of the consumption of the main botanical extract, consuming our own plantation with collaboration with these farmers. This will help us not only to grow the business with existing customers, but also, we see a very interesting -- interest from some of the largest multinational that are looking for natural solution but don't have -- not enough supply and not affordable solutions that we believe we will be able to supply them.

Few words about the Enzymotec deal. We know that few investors were asking, "Is it the right style? Is it the right thing for Frutarom to do?" We knew exactly what we are doing from the first day. I, personally, know Enzymotec for more than 1five years. We acquired Enzymotec, the 100% of the company, at the beginning of January. Since then, we implement a clear change in the strategy and implement a big change in the company product portfolio, cost structure, sales structure and so on. Enzymotec invested $30 million in the last 4 years in R&D, with 160 patents registered for very interesting products that many of them will be launched by Frutarom.

We entered into the fascinating world of infant nutrition and elderly nutrition where -- in which area, Enzymotec has very interesting patents and position, primarily in the infant nutrition, with very handsome growth in the Chinese market that is around 45% of the total infant nutrition business in the world. We continue to enjoy, both in the fourth quarter and the first quarter, double-digit growth in our infant nutrition and in our core business of Enzymotec. While evaluating the product lines, we decided to exit from the krill business that was historically one of the most -- more important product line of Enzymotec. But last year, the business had a turnover of less than $6 million with some loss. We sold the business for $26 million to a Norwegian player, and we will use the capacity that was used for the krill, around half of the production capacity of Enzymotec, to produce more profitable product that we'll bring to the plant, in which Enzymotec invested over $40 million, a GMP, state-of-the-art plant that we are going to use in a very efficient way.

As we committed in the VAYA business, the medical food area, we are committed to bring value to Frutarom shareholders, reminding you that the business had a turnover last year of $11 million with $11 million loss. This was changed drastically over the last couple of months. We added more product to the product line. We reduced the cost quite significantly without hurting the growth in the business, and the growth is nicely double-digit growth over the last 6 months. We believe that the business is breakeven today, and will be profitable business in the second quarter. But as a strategy, Frutarom is looking for the right strategy for this business, that is, in the B2C business, not necessarily Frutarom strategy. So we'll find the right strategy for this business. But as we committed, we'll bring value to our shareholders.

Very interesting acquisition, couple of weeks ago, in Israel, of a company called IBR. Natural active cosmetics ingredient with above 20% CAGR in the last 4 years, 40% growth last year, nice double-digit growth, first quarter. This business is combined now with our algae business for cosmetics, and more investment will be made in natural extraction for active cosmetics ingredient with a lot of synergies, including in operation, in the integration of IBR that is going to help in the next couple of months.

Geography wise, we continue to invest in growing our market share, in growing emerging market in the last five years. A growth of 3x in the emerging market that are today 46% of total sales. In Asia, last year, 15% growth, combination of fast organic growth, supported by the new factory we started to operate two years ago, cross-selling opportunities and the acquisition we made. Around 10% of total Frutarom sales coming from Asia. The addition of Mighty in Thailand and WFF in Vietnam will support further growth in Asia, and we are looking for additional acquisition to increase, significantly, our market share in Asia.

In Latin America, we did unveil a revolution over the last five years. Sales grew by 7x, supported by 7 acquisition we did this year. 80% growth, supported by Piasa in Mexico, SDFLC in Brazil, both companies enjoy nice double-digit growth. The acquisition of Bremil in savory will continue to support the growth in Latin America.

We are happy with the growth we see in Africa. We built the business over the last five years, a growth of 45% in 2017, new state-of-the-art factory to support the sub-Sahara market, supported by the acquisition of Unique Flavors at the beginning of 2017. That is a nice business in additional market, like Ghana, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and few others. In 2018, we'll integrate Unique production with Frutarom, and we'll achieve additional savings.

Frutarom built a leadership position in Central and East Europe. We're happy to say that we start seeing growth in this region but didn't enjoy internal growth generally, and Frutarom position both in Central and the East Europe will continue to support our profitable growth.

In North America, we'll continue to see a nice internal growth, supported by the acquisition we did. Since 2010, the business grew by almost 5x, while Flavor business grew by 9x. Sales in North America, around 14% of total Frutarom sales compared with 8% in 2010. No doubt, we will do more acquisition in North America. To sum up, we're very happy with the results of the fourth quarter and 2017, representing successful implementation of our growth strategy, another milestone in our journey. We are very optimistic about 2018 that will, no doubt, will be another record year for Frutarom, supported by fast, internal growth, supported by our position in natural product, unique solutions that we offer, more than 70,000 product, and as mentioned, more than 75% of them are natural products, tailor-made solution, supported by 1,200 salespeople in 160 countries. 35,000 customers, and 12,000 of them were added in the last five years. A lot of cross-selling opportunities, and we nominate business managers for each of these technology to support the growth and support the salespeople.

Strong pipeline of thousands of projects with tens of thousands of customers. A much better geography mix. Continued implement the efficiency program. Strong cash flow will support the strong pipeline for additional acquisition that we have. A long list of 1,200 potential acquisition, out of them, 200 on the shortlist, where we know and personally, talk and meet the owners. More than 20 in active stage, meaning, due diligence, final drafting of contract, final discussion on price, et cetera, and I'm certain that we'll see more fruits from the acquisition pipeline during the rest of the year. All these will continue to support our fast, internal growth, the value we'll bring to our shareholders and support our updated sales target of $2,250,000,000, with EBITDA margin of $23 million -- 23%, sorry, in our core business by 2020, hopefully, much before.

Thank you very much, and we look forward to any question you might have.

Tavy Rosner

I was wondering if you could talk a little bit about raw material. When we listen to the global peers, for example, Givaudan was talking about 4 to -- 5% to 6% more material inflation; IFF, 4% to 6%. I was just wondering, if we could have your view on that when it relates to Frutarom? And also if you're able to pass on any raw material inflation to your customers?

Ori Yehudai

Thank you, Tavy, for this important question. No doubt, we live in the same world, even though we don't necessarily see the same inflation that you are mentioning. We see significant price increases in some key core raw materials, like vanilla, like grapefruit, like some other citrus product, like apple concentrate and few others. On the other hand, we see price reduction in some important spices that maybe are more important to Frutarom than to our peers, like pepper, paprika, garlic and a few others. We see some increases in aroma chemicals, but since our fragrance business is very small, we are not really suffering from the BFF and the relevant event that has much bigger effect on our peers. And totally, we have -- generally, we have very, very sophisticated IT tools that allow us to follow future trends in raw material prices, selling prices, potential margin erosion, and we don't see any -- at the moment, we don't see any risk to our margin, following this price increases. I will add only one additional point here. Bearing in mind that 70% of Frutarom sales are not done in dollars, and many of their commodity raw materials are quoted in dollars, this help us in a way, also, to offset some price increases, while we maintain our euro or British pound or currencies in many emerging market and not have a negative effect of raw material inflation.

The next question is from Brett Hundley of Vertical Group.

Brett Hundley

I wanted to start with your -- or a follow-on to that last question, Ori, related to your supply chain. I had two questions related to that. The first is your centralized purchasing effort. I believe you said in your prepared remarks that you're starting to see some benefit from that already with more benefit to come. I could be wrong about this, but I think as Frutarom was in the act of putting together all of its various purchasing efforts into 1 centralized system that you guys were targeting 2019, kind of, completion date for that. And I believe that you were hoping to drive a margin improvement upwards of 100 basis points or more from this effort. So I just wanted to get an update -- more color on where you are and what your expectations are going forward? That was kind of the first part of my supply chain question. And then the second part of my supply chain question relates to commentary that you gave both in the release and in your prepared remarks related to collaboration work with farmers.

We're seeing some of your peers increasingly move their M&A towards, what I'll call, maybe backwards-looking M&A, meaning that we're seeing some of your peers acquire companies that are further back in the supply chain in order to shore up procurement of natural raw materials, which, as you said, are becoming more and more important as your customers go that way. And so I just wanted to get a comment from you on whether or not Frutarom could look to purchase any entities that are further back in the supply chain or if you'll just continue to make agreements with farmers? And I wanted to, kind of, get a sense for how long those contracts might be -- just to get -- just to make sure that you will continue to have available raw material supplies on the natural side.

Ori Yehudai

Thank you very much for these two excellent question. First of all, all your comments about the global purchasing are correct. There's only one but and the one but is that in the last two years, we did more than 20 acquisition and it takes time to harmonize the raw material and compare each one of them with the standard in order to enjoy global purchasing. So that's why every year we do more acquisition. It's an ongoing effort to continue integrating those acquisition. And that's why, in a way, it's a never-ending story. But your comment about 2019 is correct. And I believe that by the end of 2019, we'll have much more than 50% of our raw material purchased through global purchasing contracts that will yield, I believe, much more than 1% improvement in the gross margin. We are seeing that now when every month we come with some new contract and we see the benefit from that. But that -- and I say, is not an easy process. Mainly, the part of the harmonization, not the part of the purchasing, but it's going in the right direction. And we are integrating in the global purchasing more and more of our facilities.

And to answer your second question. I think what's Frutarom is doing is very unique. And for a good reason I did not discuss it in the last 1.five years also because it's not only the collaboration with farmers in the right location, it's also using patented seeds that contain much higher content of active ingredient that I believe is giving us a very important competitive advantage on some of our competitors. Contracts like that are typically made for between 5 to 10 years with a commitment to Frutarom to buy the whole crop, commitment of the farmers to grow exclusively for us. Price should be lower than the market price. We keep the traceability of the raw material, which is very, very important these days, more than before. So it's about availability, traceability, affordability, meaning cost. All these are giving us an important competitive advantage. To answer your question about acquisition, yes, we are looking at possible acquisition of back integration, but we don't want to be farmers. We don't want to deal with 5% or 10% EBITDA margin businesses. So we are looking for added-value businesses and we have some very interesting ideas in pipeline related to these. If that's not good enough, I will try to elaborate.

Brett Hundley

No, that's extremely helpful. And the only other question I have, and then I'll jump back in the queue, relates to your Flavor segment growth in Q4. I was positively surprised by the growth that you were able to put up in that segment. When I think about your Flavors business, I think of trends in that business being much more orderly and consistent compared to your Specialty Fine Ingredients business. And given the fact that your Flavors business saw an acceleration of growth, I wanted to see if you could put more color to maybe what led to that, so that I can gauge the sustainability of your growth. And I know that you have some yogurt industry exposure in that business where, I think, you do fruit prep and things like that. And I'm sure that the yogurt industry has been weighing on your results a little bit and I was wondering if, perhaps, yogurt segment trends have picked up for you at all?

Ori Yehudai

No. Look, yogurt -- I will start by the end of your question. Yogurt is today a very, very, very small part of our businesses. We took the business into the added value part and the yogurt is not part of that. But acquisition like SDFLC in Brazil, Inventive and Taura with specialty fruits are helping us to grow faster and they are far from the commodity yogurt fruit preparation that we don't like as a business. As we are conservative people, I will never say that 10% is the run rate going forward for the next couple of years, but I will say that we believe that we'll be able to grow at a double rate than the markets where we operate based on a much higher portion of natural flavor and solution we have, based on our customer portfolio that is growing faster -- private label growing faster than many of the MNC. The product differentiation, the customer differentiation, lead time to small customers of 4 to 6 days as opposed to 4 to 6 weeks that some of our large competitors will put on the table, the ability to do tailor-made solution, all that supported by a much higher number of production sites, sales offices and so on because we are connected to these local players, but we are getting the benefit of that from a better margin, I assume, we can get out of them less price pressure and so on.

Roni Biron

Just following up on the previous question. It was mostly answered. But if I recall correctly, you have mentioned in the past pro forma growth of 4% to 6% as being typical to your Flavor business. Does this range still apply? Or do you see some kind of inflection point as far as the sector, the cross-selling activity you generate on top, et cetera? Because -- I'm asking because if assume organic growth of 5% to 6% in your current run rate of acquisitions, I'm getting more than your revenue target for 2020.

Ori Yehudai

I have the same targets, Roni. And as before, we hope to reach the target before 2020. On the other hand, I believe that growing organically average 5% to 6% is a reasonable in the world that is growing by 2% to 3%. We'll make every effort and I have no manager that will get an approval for a budget that is less than 10%. So we like to be aggressive with our managers, but we like to be more conservative with our investors. But -- by saying that, we feel very positively about the main differentiation in Frutarom strategy, customer products, cross-selling and so on that are supporting the faster growth that we are achieving.

Michael Klahr

A couple of them have already been answered. I just wanted to ask you, you were talking earlier about the costs and the differences between your mix and perhaps some of the -- your raw materials, more on the savory side where you haven't seen price increases. Actually you've seen price declines. So I just wanted to know, in terms of raw materials, what's the percentage mix between savory versus sweet? How important is that in terms of raw materials price and [indiscernible]?

Ori Yehudai

Out of our total Flavor business, I would say that less than 50% in savory -- around, let's say, 40% more or less.

Michael Klahr

And the rest on the sweet side?

Ori Yehudai

The rest is more on the sweet side, yes.

Andrew Stott

I had two questions on M&A and then I had one straightforward one on CapEx. I suppose it's not gone unnoticed by many people that your M&A multiples have gone up a lot in the last 3 or 4 deals. Obviously, you were not privy to all of the profitability. We got Enzymotec, but not the other ones. So does this, sort of, roughly 2.5x sales multiple versus your long-run averages about half of that? Does that really just reflect the exciting growth opportunity of the higher margins? Or is it now sort of -- you're now at a new level where you're prepared to pay more? That's the first question. The second question is on Enzymotec itself. Is there any guidance you have for net sales and net EBITDA for '18 ex the krill business? And finally, straightforward CapEx, just your thinking on the CapEx numbers of this year.

Ori Yehudai

Andrew, very important question. First of all, rest assure, we did not pay really higher multiply for the recent M&A. We were talking about -- around 7x EBITDA, 7.5x EBITDA, maybe in some cases 8x EBITDA. But that's the maximum we paid, including Enzymotec, where net investment in Enzymotec following the krill exit is around $180 million. If you divide it by around $20 million and above in EBITDA, you have more or less 8x EBITDA. Those businesses that look expensive from the multiply of sales has a much higher profit than the average, like for example, IBR, some of the fragrance business and so on. So multiply is not higher. Somehow it happens that their margin is higher and is being reflected on the -- in the numbers that you are seeing. So in a way, I gave you the answer about the EBITDA for Enzymotec. Sales of Enzymotec will be higher than last year. That's my assumption even after the krill exit because we enjoy a very nice growth in our INFAT and PS and even the VAYA business. So all of them are growing nicely, double-digit. We'll easily cover the $6 million of krill that was not making any money. As far as CapEx, I'll start and then Alon maybe will follow. We typically give guidance that CapEx should be in line by average with depreciation. I don't think there is a reason why we cannot keep it that. Alon, you want to add anything about CapEx?

Alon Granot

Yes. Average CapEx, let's say, during the year is about 2.5% of sales. I assume, in 2018 we may invest a little bit more. But on the other hand, we have some assets for sale. So from cash flow point of view, I don't think we'll be above the average 2.5%.

Andrew Stott

Perfect. And the $26 million proceeds from selling the krill business, is there any tax on that? I know this is a small modeling issue, but just while we're here...

Ori Yehudai

The answer is no. The answer is no.

Katy Hutchinson

Just two questions from my side. So Q2 and Q3 typically have been higher-margin quarters for you due to product mix. Given the acquisitions over 2017, do you see this changing or can we expect a similar margin profile in 2018? And my second question is just on your acquisition strategy in Asia. You're looking for new opportunities to increase market share in the region. Could you just provide your rationale behind investing in the area? Is this a focus on more backward integrated companies or access to customers or both?

Ori Yehudai

Thank you for the two question. First of all, typically, and I believe that's the case for 2018 as well, the second and third quarters should have slightly higher margin and slightly higher sales than the first and the fourth quarter because of seasonality. Summer drinks, barbecue and many other reason that allow us to enjoy higher sales. And typically with higher margin because of product mix. Acquisition in Asia is about few-folds. Market share that we don't have in some of the Asian market. We did the first acquisition in Vietnam, the first acquisition in Thailand, but we still have a lot to go. Our Chinese business is relatively small compared with the size and the potential of China. We are evaluating possibilities and opportunities, taking into consideration also the risk of IP in China that made us up till now, in some cases, to reject potential acquisition even though they were in a very fair valuation. But altogether, we do see a couple of opportunities both in entering into savory, both in entering into sweet flavors more than in other areas and new geography mix that we want to see following 3 acquisition we made, as I mentioned, India, I didn't mention. Thailand, Vietnam and China. So we did acquisition in all these in the last couple of years and continue to do so.

Ian Hunter

Maybe just on the R&D side of things. I mean, your research and development spend has been ramping up quite a bit. And I think it was 15% up this year and I'm looking at your competitors or your colleagues, et cetera, seeing innovation as a large growth when you're looking at organic growth of the business rather than acquisitive growth. And I'm just wondering, as you go through the cycle, what would you be comfortable as your R&D spend as a percentage of revenue? I know that revenue has been ramping up quite quickly over the last few years, but the R&D as a percentage of revenue has been ticking down. I mean, would you be looking at things like 5% to 10% once things -- when you get into that kind of cycle?

Ori Yehudai

No. I believe that we don't need to go to 5% to 10%. I believe that the portion went down slightly, but this year we invested more than before -- much more than before in R&D. And this will continue towards 2018. But typically, Frutarom is focusing more on the D part and less on the R part. We did acquire few companies like IBR and Enzymotec that invested couple of tens of millions in R, so we have a very nice pipeline from this -- these acquisitions. So I believe that the total spend will be slightly higher in 2018 but not much higher as percentage.

Ori Yehudai

Yes. Thank you very much. And thank you very much for joining us. Thank you for the confidence. Alon, Roey, myself are at your disposal, if you have any other additional question or clarification you want us to make. We are very, very optimistic about our business position in 2018 and going forward. And we'll be more than happy to talk and meet down the road. Thank you very much. Have a great day.

