Natural Gas Storage To End Winter 376 Bcf Below The 5-Year Average

Lower prices today could cure lower prices tomorrow. If production growth is discouraged heading into 2019, the LNG demand increase could boost prices higher.

We explain the variables below as to why natural gas prices aren't higher today despite the storage forecast.

A storage report of -88 Bcf would be compared to -150 Bcf last year and -53 Bcf for the five-year average.

Welcome to the 376 Bcf lower edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Housekeeping item first.

We expect a -88 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended March 16. A storage report of -88 Bcf would compare with -150 Bcf last year and -53 Bcf for the five-year average.

Source: ICE

We revised higher our storage forecast for this week by 3 Bcf.

With the heating demand season approaching the finale, storage is becoming clear that it will end the year at a material deficit to the five-year average. Using our latest storage estimates, we show an ending balance of 1.334 Tcf versus the 1.71 Tcf 5-year average.

We have also started giving out November 2018 storage estimates, and our preliminary forecast is for 3.65 Tcf or 179 Bcf below the five-year average of 3.829 Tcf.

The deficit to the five-year average and last year is expected to increase for the next 5 reports. We currently have storage changes at an 83 Bcf deficit to the five-year average, and -36 Bcf to last year.

With storage ending withdrawal season around 1.334 Tcf, the 376 Bcf storage deficit translates into a weekly deficit over the injection season of ~12.13 Bcf per week or ~1.73 Bcf/d.

For those of you wondering why natural gas prices aren't much higher today despite forecasts calling for much lower storage ahead, look no further than this chart below from PointLogic:

Source: PointLogic, figures in Bcf/d

As you can see, on a seasonal basis, the demand drivers have been led by higher heating demand (e.g., residential/commercial), followed by higher power burn and LNG exports. Weather influences demand variables like heating demand, power burn and industrial, so if we excluded the bullish weather forecast, storage would have easily been at or above the 5-year average.

This is what the market sees heading into injection season. It's looking at the increase in total supplies and saying what happens to storage balances if the weather is neutral.

As a result, traders we talk to believe the market is not worrying at all about the lack of storage today. Judging by the recent increase in Lower 48 production, most market participants believe that storage will be adequate heading into summer cooling season. With more takeaway capacity expected to come online over the course of 2018, the deficit monster may not be so scary after all.

However, as we have noted before, if natural gas prices remain low today and incentivize lower future gas production (e.g. 2019), this could bode very bullishly given the higher structural demand drivers coming online (e.g. LNG exports increasing ~7 Bcf/d in 2019). While the bull thesis for natural gas is getting weaker for the next 6-7 months (injection season), we think the adage, "low prices cure low prices" could also play hand in hand for natural gas when 2019 comes around.

For now, our view has been that natural gas prices will remain rangebound over the injection season.

