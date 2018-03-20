Cocoa Has Reached A Target

Cocoa had been in a brutal bear market that took the price appreciably lower throughout 2016 and 2017. The primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products fell despite increasing demand from Asia.

Rising population and wealth around the world is increasing the demand for all agricultural commodities as more people, with more money compete for finite raw materials which feed people around the globe. However, increasing supplies and technological advances in farming and growing crops have masked the underlying demand pressures in many markets. Each quarter the world adds approximately twenty million people in total population and cocoa beans are required for the production of many of the delicious treats that are enjoyed around the world. In Asia, diets are changing, and many people have discovered the wonders of chocolate. However, increasing supplies have met demand, and the price of the commodity declined.

Meanwhile, cocoa fell to a level where it became oversold, and larger crops one year never guaranty the same in future years. Each year is a new adventure in the world of agriculture, and the weather and crop disease determine the path of least resistance for prices. On a technical basis, cocoa found a bottom and recently rallied to a just below a level that stood as critical resistance for the soft commodity.

A move to the 50% retracement level

In December 2015, the price of nearby ICE cocoa futures hit their highest level since 2011 when they traded at $3422 per ton.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, cocoa fell from the late 2015 peak to lows of $1769 per ton in June 2017, a decline of over 48%. The bulk of the move came in 2016, which corresponded with a move down in the value of the British pound. London is the hub of physical cocoa trading in the world and consumers and producers price many physical contracts in British pounds. The decline in the currency after the Brexit referendum in June 2016 added downward momentum to the price of cocoa. Meanwhile, increased production of the commodity also weighed on its price and the bottom at $1769 was the lowest price for the primary ingredient in chocolate since 2007. Cocoa fell to a decade low and consolidated for the next eight months trading in a range from around the $1800 level to $2236 per ton. In February, the price broke to the upside and on March 14, May ICE cocoa futures traded to a high of $2581 per ton, the highest level since October 2016.

When markets recover from lows, they often find technical resistance at the 50% retracement level of the move. That price stood at $2595.50 per ton, and cocoa futures recently climbed to within $14.50 of that critical level.

Ghana production supported the market

Two West African nations, the Ivory Coast and Ghana, account for over 60% of the world's production of cocoa beans each year. These countries offer ideal growing conditions for the commodity which tends to thrive in equatorial climates. However, the recent rally in the cocoa market was the result of poor weather conditions in Ghana, the second-largest producer in the world. The market had expected output from Ghana of 850,000 tons of cocoa beans, but the latest estimates have been around the 700,000 level. The shortfall is the result of disappointing rains during the main crop harvest in Ghana this year.

At the same time, the world's leading producer revised their forecast for output in February. The Ivory Coast lowered production estimates from 1.45 million to 1.32 million tons. Last year, the IC produced a record high 1.5 million tons. Lower supplies have been supportive of the price of the soft commodity over the past month.

$2600 could be a line in the sand

It seems that the fundamentals for cocoa have improved on the supply side of the fundamental equation and is supportive of the recent move to the 50% retracement level.

Source: CQG

From a technical perspective, cocoa is now in a position for a challenge of critical resistance at $2600 per ton which is a line in the sand for the agricultural commodity. As the quarterly chart illustrates, open interest, the total number of open long and short positions has risen to a record high. Rising price alongside higher open interest is typically a bullish sign for a futures market. At the same time, price momentum on the long-term chart displays an oversold condition that is crossing to the upside. The technical picture for cocoa is improving, and the demand side continues to indicate that people around the world are consuming more chocolate each day.

Demand continues to grow

For commodities like cocoa, demographics are a powerful force. As mentioned, the growth in population and wealth around the world points to a bullish future for the price of cocoa beans. Demand in Asia is growing at around the 3% level. Rising affluence in China and India is perhaps the most significant factor for demand, while Europe is experiencing moderate growth.

It seems that all systems are go for the cocoa market as we move towards the second quarter of 2018. The technical picture is bullish, supplies are lower, and demand continues to grow. However, markets rarely move in a straight line, and the first attempt at a break above $2600 per ton appears to be failing.

A bearish reversal on March 20, 2018

On a short-term basis, the cocoa market may have become a bit too overenthusiastic over recent weeks

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, price momentum has risen into overbought territory over recent weeks and crossed to the downside which is a sign of a correction to the downside for the soft commodity. Moreover, on March 19, cocoa posted a bearish key reversal trading pattern on the daily chart when it moved higher than the prior session's high and closed below its lows. Cocoa futures were trading at just under the $2500 per ton level on March 20, and this correction could be an opportunity to begin buying on a scale-down basis in preparation for a challenge of the $2600 level and perhaps a break to the upside.

NIB is the cocoa ETN product that does a reasonable job replicating price action in the ICE cocoa futures market

Source: Barchart

Since 2008, NIB has traded in a range from $21.17 to $53.59 and was trading at around $30.60 on March 20. NIB has net assets of $54.45 million and trades around 109,000 shares each day. The expense ratio of the ETN is 0.75%.

I believe that we will see a continuation of the rally in the cocoa futures market as the technical and fundamental stars appear to be aligned for the soft commodity. Buying NIB on a scale-down basis during periods of price weakness could yield optimal returns in the coming weeks and months if the price of the primary ingredient in chocolate breaks to the upside.

Cocoa reached one target, which was the 50% retracement level. The next move to the upside could cause a great deal of excitement for the commodity that has many fans around the world.

