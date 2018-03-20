Weekly Cannabis Report: The Slow Grind

Welcome to our Weekly Cannabis Report, a reliable source for investors to receive the latest developments and critical analysis for the cannabis sector.

Weekly Note to Readers

Cannabis stocks continue to consolidate while gradually trending higher. Canadian domestic developments have slowed down and all eyes on the new timeline for a June 7, 2018, vote on the legalization bill. We think the market will struggle to find other material news on the Canadian front as near-term catalysts are exhausted. The remaining catalysts for individual stocks remain abundant including the remaining provincial RFPs in Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta. There is also the potential for large M&A deals in the cannabis space and players consolidate in an effort to achieve scale and efficiency. The companies making headlines nowadays are all related to the U.S., from the Nasdaq listing of Cronos to the potential IPO of MedMen. Back in January, MedMen announced that it might list on the CSE in order to avoid the regulatory hurdles in the U.S. We think other U.S. cannabis stocks could achieve public listing much easier on the Canadian exchange and investors so far have shown great enthusiasm for the cannabis sector. We think investors should focus on picking the "most likely to succeed" instead of chasing the smaller players hoping for outsized returns. We think there are opportunities for new players to join the billion-dollar club as further industry consolidation could be on its way. Share prices are significantly higher than the same time last year, making all-share deals much more palatable. Look for our upcoming article on the comprehensive update on the latest provincial regulations.

Stock Performance

This week saw continued upward trending of major cannabis companies including most of the large caps and ETFs. Terrascend gained 40% last week after reporting that it has received a sell license from Health Canada. Benchmark Botanics reversed previous weekè's 50% gain by giving up 18% on the week. Also interesting to note HMJR has once again outperformed the other ETFs by gaining another 4% on top of the 7% gain last week.

Top Gainer: Terrascend gained 40% this week.

Terrascend gained 40% this week. Top Loser : Benchmark Botanics lost 18% this week.

: Benchmark Botanics lost 18% this week. Large Caps : Canopy gained 6%, Aurora lost 4%, Aphria gained 5%, MedReleaf gained 4%, Cronos lost 14% during the week

: Canopy gained 6%, Aurora lost 4%, Aphria gained 5%, MedReleaf gained 4%, Cronos lost 14% during the week Cannabis ETFs: HMMJ flat, HMJR gained 4%, MJ lost 4%, Evolve gained 1% and Redwood gained 2% during the week

Name Ticker Currency Market Value Price Return 1W Return 1M Return 3M Canopy Growth (OTCPK:TWMJF) C$ $6,478 $32.70 6% 23% 68% Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF) C$ $5,345 $10.91 (4%) 8% 55% Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) C$ $2,618 $14.74 5% 5% 3% MedReleaf (OTCPK:MEDFF) C$ $1,930 $19.34 4% (5%) 20% Cronos Group (CRON) C$ $1,634 $10.23 (14%) 12% 112% Emerald Health (OTCQX:EMHTF) C$ $686 $5.85 (2%) 7% 19% Hydropothecary (OTC:HYYDF) C$ $728 $4.07 3% 4% 7% Supreme Cannabis (OTCPK:SPRWF) C$ $492 $1.97 4% (2%) 6% Organigram (OTCQB:OGRMF) C$ $569 $4.56 6% 13% 21% ABcann Global (OTCQB:ABCCF) C$ $384 $2.21 8% (2%) 44% Liberty Health Sciences (OTCQX:LHSIF) C$ $367 $1.29 3% 2% (24%) MYM Nutraceuticals (OTCQB:MYMMF) C$ $253 $2.38 (6%) (10%) (29%) MPX Bioceutical (OTCQB:MPXEF) C$ $277 $0.78 4% 7% 95% Cannabix Technologies (OTCPK:BLOZF) C$ $214 $2.34 (5%) (3%) 15% Weedmd (OTC:WDDMF) C$ $191 $1.97 3% (11%) (16%) CannaRoyalty (OTCQX:CNNRF) C$ $187 $3.98 (1%) (11%) 33% Emblem (OTCPK:EMMBF) C$ $154 $1.47 (3%) (5%) (13%) Golden Leaf (OTCQB:GLDFF) C$ $169 $0.31 (6%) (13%) 7% Maple Leaf Green World (OTCQB:MGWFF) C$ $139 $0.93 (9%) (7%) 69% THC Biomed (OTCQB:THCBF) C$ $199 $1.72 (12%) 20% 118% InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IMLFF) C$ $175 $1.33 (14%) 21% 36% Nutritional High (OTCQB:SPLIF) C$ $135 $0.50 2% -- 127% Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTCQB:TBPMF) C$ $141 $1.02 (5%) 5% 9% Wildflower Marijuana (OTC:WLDFF) C$ $86 $1.61 3% (8%) 96% Lifestyle Delivery Systems (OTCQX:LDSYF) C$ $87 $0.81 8% -- 23% Beleave (OTCQX:BLEVF) C$ $103 $2.48 (0%) 12% 12% Marapharm Ventures (OTCQX:MRPHF) C$ $86 $0.79 -- 3% (6%) PUF Ventures (OTCPK:PUFXF) C$ $54 $1.03 2% (15%) 2% Canada House Wellness (OTC:SARSD) C$ $39 $0.32 (6%) (21%) (10%) Friday Night (OTCQB:TGIFF) C$ $156 $0.71 (4%) 6% (10%) Naturally Splendid (OTCQB:NSPDF) C$ $26 $0.27 (7%) (7%) (16%) Veritas Pharma (OTCPK:VRTHF) C$ $29 $0.57 (3%) 14% (5%) Canadian Cannabis (OTCPK:CCAN) C$ $9 $0.30 2% (33%) (32%) Hiku Brands (OTCPK:DJACF) C$ $387 $2.85 (1%) (6%) 119% Invictus MD (OTCPK:IVITF) C$ $154 $1.92 (2%) 3% 33% Sunniva (OTCQX:SNNVF) C$ $271 $9.82 (3%) (13%) n.a. Cannabis Wheaton (OTCQB:CBWTF) C$ $696 $1.77 10% 9% 106% CannTrust (OTC:CNTTF) C$ $786 $8.50 2% (4%) 5% Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) US$ $3,346 $118.82 2% (9%) (9%) Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) US$ $5,061 $88.91 (3%) (2%) (13%) Insys Therapeutics Inc (INSY) US$ $475 $6.44 (14%) (17%) 4% 22Nd Century Group Inc (XXII) US$ $308 $2.48 (11%) (18%) (6%) Radient Technologies Inc (OTC:RDDTF) C$ $371 $1.66 35% 19% (3%) Maricann Group Inc (OTCQB:MRRCF) C$ $233 $2.18 (16%) (27%) 2% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZYNE) US$ $128 $9.42 3% (15%) (18%) Icc Labs Inc (OTC:ICCLF) C$ $197 $1.43 (1%) 6% 57% Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (OTC:VRNDF) C$ $137 $1.94 (3%) (16%) (34%) Harvest One Cannabis Inc (OTC:HRVOF) C$ $171 $1.15 (3%) -- (3%) Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) US$ $190 $28.04 6% 8% 14% Indiva Ltd (OTC:RMKXD) C$ $69 $0.86 1% (3%) n.a. Village Farms International Inc (OTCQX:VFFIF) C$ $291 $6.90 (3%) (7%) 10% Terrascend Corp (OTC:TRSSF) C$ $510 $5.40 40% 78% 78% Cann Group Ltd (OTCPK:CNGGF) AU $430 $3.08 6% (5%) 20% Auscann Group Holdings Ltd (OTCPK:ACNNF) AU $436 $1.61 (3%) 4% 136% Benchmark Botanics Inc (OTCPK:BHHKF) CAD $168 $1.25 (18%) (13%) 19% Valens Groworks Corp (OTC:MYMSF) CAD $155 $2.15 -- (18%) 103% Mgc Pharmaceuticals Ltd (OTCPK:MGCLF) AU $107 $0.10 1% (14%) 22% Hydroponic Co Ltd (OTCPK:HDRPF) AU $79 $0.64 (2%) (26%) (5%) Hempco Food And Fiber Inc (OTC:HMPPF) CAD $56 $1.12 4% (17%) (45%) Liberty Leaf Holdings (OTCQB:LIBFF) CAD $48 $0.45 (18%) (18%) 7% Horizons Marijuana ETF (OTC:HMLSF) C$ $755 $19.21 0% 6% 27% Horizons Junior Growers ETF (HMJR.TO) C$ $15 $9.86 4% 2% n.a. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) US$ $393 $31.70 (4%) (2%) 10% Evolve Marijuana ETF (SEED.TO) C$ $3 $20.11 1% 5% n.a. Redwoods Marijuana Opportunities Fund (MJJ.TO) C$ $7 $20.34 2% 3% n.a.

Cannabis Sector Update

#1 Cronos forms JV with MedMen

On Monday, Cronos and MedMen announced that they will form a Canadian joint venture called MedMen Canada. The news sent Cronos shares up 12% on Monday as investors cheer the partnership between a Canadian juggernaut and leading cannabis retailer in the U.S. Investors have moved away from focusing on capacity and facilities to brands. MedMen had previously announced plans to list on the CSE in Canada through an RTO, instead of an initial public offering. We think the partnership will create a branding and marketing powerhouse in the Canadian market, challenging existing Canadian players such as Hiku and Liquor Stores.

(MedMen)

#2 Aurora to be added to S&P/TSX Composite Index

On Monday 19, 2018, Aurora will be officially included in the Canadian benchmark, the equivalent of S&P 500 in the U.S. The S&P/TSX Composite Index consists of the largest Canadian companies by market capitalization and liquidity and is the subject of several ETFs tracking the Canadian index. Aurora has significantly increased its scale and capital markets profile after closing the acquisition of CanniMed. We have written extensively on the various acquisitions of Aurora and believe that the stock remains a show-me story. It has paid dearly for CanniMed and investment in Liquor Stores while having little production and revenue. The management has done a commendable job from a capital raising and investor marketing perspective, but execution remains unproven and the limited track record of Aurora provides little comfort on its premium share price. We do not expect a material impact on Aurora share price from the inclusion into S&P/TSX.

#3 Aphria updates on Phase III expansion and Australian Partner

Aphria announced several updates last week including the approval of its license amendment at Leamington facility for the Phase III expansion. The approved expansion will more than triple the Aphria's production capacity of medical cannabis from 9,000 kg annually to 30,000 kg annually. According to the company, by early next year, its fully expanded facility will provide over 1,000,000 square feet of production space and, when combined with the strategic relationship with Double Diamond Farms and the recent acquisition of Broken Coast Cannabis, will bring the anticipated production capacity to 230,000 kg per year. Aphria also announced that it has received GMP certification for the manufacturing and processing facilities in Leamington.

Separately, the company announced that its Australian-based partner, Althea, was granted a Medical Cannabis License. According to Aphria, the license provides Althea with authorization to cultivate medical cannabis, enabling the Australian Company to begin immediate construction on its greenhouse facility in Victoria. Aphria owns 25% of Althea through an A$2.5 million investment in January 2018. Aphria will continue to supply Althea until the later can become self-sufficient through local production. The Australian government legalized medical cannabis in November 2017 and has only granted 14 licenses so far.

#4 Hiku Making Moves

This news was from two weeks ago but nevertheless was included here as we have noticed a rising star in the Canadian cannabis space. We plan to do a deep-dive on Hiku in the coming days as its unique combination of LP and lifestyle branding offers a unique and fresh perspective in the cannabis space. Although prodocut marketing might be limited due to government regulation, lifestyle brands and cannabis lounge could become a major beneficiary of the legalization. Hiku's subsidiary, Tokyo Smoke, was part of four winning bidders in Manitoba's retail license RFP and is expected to operate retail locations across the nation where allowed. Hiku's subsidiary, DOJA, also ventured into the cannabis oil business through a partnership with Vitalis.

#5 Canopy clarifies on Alcaliber rumor

Investors, including ourselves, got overly excited when Bloomberg reported that Canopy was in the pursuit of Spanish narcotic drug maker Alcaliber. However, the company clarified on Monday that it is not in any negotiation to acquire Alcaliber. We think Canopy has demonstrated that it has a focused management team with a clear vision to become the leader in the global cannabis market. By staying away from exotic acquisitions such as Alcaliber, it has shown an discipline and its focus on near-term execution. Canopy has supplied Alcaliber with cannabis clones as the first phase of the partnership previously announced in September 2017.

